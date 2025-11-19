If you know me in real life or you’ve ever been to my house, you know I love houseplants.

I didn’t always.

When I was in graduate school, I bought my first plant: a tiny coffee plant that thrived on bright indirect light and moist soil. My boyfriend at the time (who would later become my husband) was a big coffee drinker. I didn’t know anything about where coffee came from and the idea of growing some beans myself appealed to me.

James cultivated bonsai, and also had one impossible-to-kill dracaena.

That dracaena was so tenacious that it survived a subletter who left it all summer in the corner with a lampshade on it without watering it once.

After I earned a Ph.D., I got brave and bought a second plant.

An African violet.

I kept her on top of the heater on the windowsill in my office at Mount Holyoke College, which was in the basement. She was very disgruntled. She didn’t get enough light and the air from the radiator kept her soil uncomfortably dry.

Violet withered and died.

In Psychology 101 in college, we were taught that there are two kinds of people. Those who see adversity as situational (“That stranger who honked at me must be having a bad day. Hope it gets better for her”) and those who see adversity as dispositional (“Oh no, she’s honking at me. I screwed up big time. I’m a terrible driver and a road menace. I shouldn’t have passed my driver’s license exam.”)

Situational thinkers don’t blame themselves when things go wrong. They look at the whole situation.

Dispositional thinkers blame themselves for everything that goes wrong, even when the problem has little or nothing to do with them.

Violet didn’t make it. Despite having taken Psychology 101—where we also learned that it is much healthier to be a situational thinker than a dispositional one—I blamed myself.

It wasn’t the light or the air. Violet was murdered. By me.

So I extrapolated from that one tiny plant with her furry dark green leaves and soft purple flowers so reminiscent of a woman’s labia that I didn’t have a green thumb, I would never be able to keep a plant alive, I was a screw-up.

I wasn’t a plant lover; I was a plant killer.

We moved to a little red farm house. Our low-ceilinged home on Walnut Street in Greenfield, Massachusetts was noticeably lower than the neighbors’ houses. The soil it was built on always seemed a little damp. Our preschooler and toddler helped me plant tomatoes, basil, and peppers.

I didn’t fuss over the garden as I had fussed over the seedlings in the garden I’d planted a few years before.

I couldn’t.

I had two daughters whose needs were much more urgent than the garden’s.

Still, the plants thrived off the neglect. As did the weeds that grew tall between them. The sun, the fertile river bottom soil, and the spontaneous rain took care of everything.

We filled our bellies with tomatoes all fall and gave heaps of them away to friends and neighbors.

Then something unexpected happened: my indoor plants became lush and full. Like the children, they grew tall and happy.

I didn’t become a crazy plant lady until we moved to Oregon.

The house we rented had lots of windows and sunshine and I started filling it with plants. Even without fertilizer and despite the fact that I knew nothing about plants besides what I’d read in a lovely hardcover book bought on a whim in high school called A Miscellany of Garden Wisdom, the indoor plants thrived and multiplied.

Plants beget plants. My son’s preschool teacher gave me a monstera cutting and some philodendrons. The pothos multiplied.

A quick guide to growing pathos. Screenshot via https://www.longstems.com/plantcare/pothos-care-guide

I discovered begonias. My friend brought me a purple leafy thing and I was hooked. Instantly.

Begonias are the best.

Soon we had green babies on every horizontal surface. Unlike my human children, they didn’t talk back. I was in love with every single one.

My husband grumbled because when I watered the plants, the water leaked onto his books and papers.

My kids complained that I loved my plants more than I loved them.

The family felt I should get rid of them.

The amazing thing about this genus of plants is their variety and the ease with which you can propagate them. Photo via RedBubble.com

Instead, I acquired more: a dramatic nerve plant that played dead the minute the soil got one drop too dry; an avocado tree that decided to grow as tall as my son; an arrowhead that loved being ignored.

My friends saw our indoor jungle and brought me plants to revitalize. Some I managed to save. Others I killed.

“How do I love thee? Let me count the ways”

In addition to the clear and documented health benefits of having indoor plants, houseplants have aesthetic benefits.

They make indoor spaces come alive.

Tradescantias’ purple and green leaves add pops of color throughout the house.

Who doesn’t love black polka dots on pink flowers?! (I’m obsessed with begonias, as you can probably tell by now.)

And plants that climb up the wall or trail towards the ground give the house a festive look, like having living party streamers.

Easy to propagate

Best of all, many indoor houseplants—most—are easy to propagate.

I used to buy plants. Now I love making my own.

I get cuttings from friends.

I ask the servers in local cafés permission to snip off a stalk or two.

And I’ve been known to surreptitiously give plants in public places a haircut from time to time. (Pinkie promise you won’t tell. It’s actually good for the plants! They need periodic trims.)

I sold my daughter’s handmade earrings, my books and art cards, and plants at the holiday bazaar last Saturday in Central Point, Oregon. Angie sold original watercolors. Trudy sold grass-fed tallow beauty products like lip balm and skin cream.

Last Saturday my friend Angie, her niece Trudy, and I rented space at a holiday bazaar.

I read a helpful article about best practices for selling art and other handicrafts.

Tip #1 was to make your booth interactive. This encourages people to come by to talk and shop.

In the middle of the night I got a brainstorm: We could set up a make-your-own-plant start station.

I brought spice jars, which are the perfect size for most cuttings, a plate of polished rocks, a pair of scissors, and a pothos I didn’t mind cutting into pieces. I also brought a tradescantia to sell that would make nice starts and a variegated rubber plant (ficus tineke), which is another easy plant to make starts from.

My art cards were not popular. I, um, think I sold one?

But the make-your-own-plant-start station, free with any purchase, was a huge hit. I got to geek out about aerial nodes, and the kids and adults who participated got to practice hairdressing on the pothos.

Not every plant can be started this way but many can.

A moonlight begonia with pink flowers. This begonia is rare. I’ve never seen or grown one. But isn’t she gorgeous? Photo credit: https://www.etsy.com/listing/4378552906/moonlight-butterfly-begonia-seeds-rare

Here’s what you do to make your own plant:

Step 1: If you’re cutting a pothos, locate the aerial nub or node: These are little bumps that want to turn into roots that grow from the stem above the soil. If you’re cutting another plant, just find a place on the stalk a little below some healthy-looking leaves.

Step 2: Cut the plant under one of these nodes, or on the stalk.

Step 3: Put some rocks in the bottom of your jar.

Step 4: Put the cutting in the jar. Make sure the stem touches the rocks or the bottom. The cutting will root more quickly that way. I just learned this tip. I am not sure why and I refuse to ask ChatGPT but I suspect it’s because the pressure of the bottom of the jar or the rocks makes the plant feel like she is in soil and signals that she should grow some roots.

Step 5: Fill the jar with enough water to cover the nub. If you live in a place where the water is fluoridated, let some water sit for a couple of days, uncovered, to allow the fluoride to dissipate. Check the cutting every couple of days to be sure it doesn’t dry out. Once you have a root, transfer the plant to a well-draining pot filled with soil. Keep the soil relatively moist for the first few days after you transfer it to help it transition from its watery home to its earthy one.

Many wonderful houseplants are easy to start in water. You can also keep your plants in water, instead of in soil, as long as you fertilize them appropriately.

A begonia maculata with white polka dots and pale pink flowers. In my experience, begonias only flower when you put them in bright sunshine. Photo credit: Etsy.com

Plants that love to be cut and take root in water include:

Lucky bamboo!

Begonias!

Chinese money plants!

Christmas cacti!

Peperomia!

Philodendrons!

Pothos!

Rubber plants!

Spider plants!

Wandering Jews! (<== the colloquial name for tradescantia. People are more apt to call them “wandering dudes” these days to be politically correct.)

Another tip: Pothos are fast-rooting and fast-growing, depending on the variety. They love making babies. They also secrete a natural growth hormone. So when you’re cutting a slower-to-start plant (like a begonia), if you add a pothos cutting to your water jar, you don’t need to buy root tone or vitamin B-12 to speed up the process. The pothos will do the trick.

But wait, there’s more: It’s really really fun to grow avocado plants, a trend that was popular in the 1970s but seems to have fallen out of favor these days. Stick two toothpicks on either side of the pit and let the pit sit in water on a sunny windowsill. Or you can wrap the pit in a moist cloth or paper towel and put it in a Ziplock plastic bag, which makes a mini greenhouse. Not all pits are viable so you may not be successful the first time you try this. But it’s so satisfying when they sprout and they make fabulous, if spindly, houseplants.

What do you think about indoor plants? What’s your favorite plant? What have I forgotten? Got any tips for beginners and plant-lover-wannabes? Share your thoughts in the comment section of this post.

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., has published eight books, birthed four children (one in the hospital and three at home), planted several gardens (some decimated by deer, others that thrived), and cared for hundreds of houseplants. She currently cohabitates with one husband, one teenager, one doodle mix, one ball python, and 63 houseplants

