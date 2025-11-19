Vibrant Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BH's avatar
BH
5h

My college dorm room was full of house plants. Some draped down on my roommates bed. He had a dream that he was being swallowed up into jungle of plants. I started and operated a nursery for 20 years. And today, I still have too many plants.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
5h

Jennifer - I love house plants. I used to have many of them. But the year we got Ernie, our beloved cat, he dug in the dirt of all of them and chewed on the spider plant.

I had an amaryllis that was hours away from bursting forth one Christmas. Ernie chewed it off before it opened. I wanted to cry.

I abandoned live plants after that. I have a very dusty, fake ficus tree that is truly pathetic looking. I only have one indoor plant right now - a pothos given to me by a dear friend that is thriving. That's because Andie, our current beloved cat has absolutely no interest in it.

You inspire me to try again.

PS - I still do buy the amaryllis bulbs every Christmas and watch them in awe as they seem to grow right in front of me. They are truly stunning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Margulis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture