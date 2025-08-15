Vibrant Life

Al Christie
Well, I have to appreciate your honesty about your uncertainty about God. When I was an agnostic (never an atheist - that's so unscientific - how could anyone possibly prove there is no God?), I met someone who had great faith, and I wished I could have faith like that. Today, I do have that kind of faith - an inner, spiritual certainty that the bible is true (reached after much study and examination) and Jesus is exactly whom He said He was, and that He really did perform miracles and raised from the dead and is coming back to judge the world.

I have to disagree with your daughter's statement “Conflicting truths are not actually in conflict. Just because it’s not true for me, doesn’t mean it’s not true for them. Who am I to say what’s true for someone else?!”

Either God exists or He doesn't - regardless of whether we believe it or not. If He exists, He still exists even if someone thinks He doesn't. Truth is not relative - it is absolute. Our public school system has confused and undermined this for years.

Lynn Barton
I hope you continue your spiritual journey. Your Christian friends love you and want you to be in the eternal Kingdom of love promised to those who trust in Christ. We love you no matter what you decide, but still, that is what we hope and pray. I think it was Penn of Penn & Teller who said he respected Christians who proselytize, even though he is an atheist, because if it WAS true, they ought to tell everyone, oughtn't they? And it is true. Matthew 7:7 says, "Keep on asking and it will be given to you; keep on seeking and you will find; keep on knocking and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened." (I changed it because it's imperfect tense that doesn't come through in English.) I hope James returns to faith too. You never can tell what might happen. Especially because so many people are praying for you. Think of it! Hundreds, probably thousands. Thank you for sharing these very tender parts of your heart and life.

