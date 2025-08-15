As a child, my husband believed implicitly in God.

As a child, I was absolutely sure God didn’t exist.

My family of origin was unapologetically atheist. Both of my parents were scientists.

My husband, on the other hand, came from an Italian Catholic family. He had religious instruction every Saturday for eleven years and went to church every Sunday.

Then, as a teenager, he was drawn to philosophy. He read René Descartes’s Meditations.

In that book, Descartes describes sitting by the fire in the wintertime asking himself, “What do I really know?”

Descartes realized that everything he thought he knew was just something he had read or someone else had told him.

Rethinking what we know is true

Descartes felt that he needed to examine every one of his held beliefs with an eye towards getting rid of any beliefs that came from somewhere else and only keeping the beliefs that he could actually prove himself.

After reading Descartes’s Meditations when he was fifteen, my husband decided to do the same thing: take his beliefs out of his pocket and look at each and every one of them with a deep skepticism.

In his 1641 book, Descartes contends that the only thing we don’t need to re-examine is our belief in God. But when my husband started questioning all of his own closely held beliefs, he also questioned the existence of God.

James realized, even then, that it was really hard to challenge himself on this core belief, one he’d held from his earliest childhood.

It took several years of thinking about the universe and the nature of deities, learning more about philosophy and about the scientific method. Eventually, over time, James got to the point where he knew with certainty that he was no longer a believer.

Finding God

I went in the opposite direction.

My father once told me the only way I could truly rebel against my upbringing was by becoming religious and truly believing in the existence of God.

I had no intention of rebelling against my upbringing just to rebel. At the same time, I have always sought to challenge myself and my beliefs, re-examining everything I think I know for sure on every subject, and asking myself if my beliefs continue to serve me.

But it wasn’t until the world went COVID crazy that I truly started questioning things I’d never really questioned before, including my unconscious prejudices about religion, G-d (the Jewish spelling), God, and Jesus.

Growing up in an atheist family, I’d been told—or I somehow absorbed the idea—that Christians were “intolerant,” “deluded,” “racist,” and “close-minded.”

Ostracized by liberals (many of whom are also atheists), I found fellowship among conservative Christians during COVID.

My new friends and acquaintances were much more tolerant than the liberals who were preaching diversity in the public sphere and canceling people in private.

The conservative Christians I started meeting didn’t judge me for having asthma that prevented me from being able to wear a mask.

They didn’t shun me, like neighbors and family did, for speaking out against the misguided COVID narrative and choosing not to be guinea pigs for the experimental and highly reactive COVID vaccines.

There’s something about losing your left eye to a cancer so rare it only affects five in a million people that makes you re-examine your beliefs yet again. Being diagnosed with ocular melanoma, and subsequently suffering from a pain so excruciating I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy, led me to prayer. Sometimes all you can do is surrender. And who better to surrender to than God?

In his 1940 book, The Problem of Pain, C.S. Lewis wrote: “We can ignore even pleasure. But pain insists upon being attended to. God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks in our conscience, but shouts in our pains: it is his megaphone to rouse a deaf world.”

I don’t know what I believe anymore.

About God.

Or anything else.

I do know that praying helps me. Talking to my friend Angie about Jesus helps me too. Reading the Bible is fascinating. And learning about deities from other paradigms has also helped me broaden my world view.

This doesn’t sit well with some of my readers. The Substack I wrote recently about Ganesha, the god with an elephant head atop four human arms and a human torso, netted me angry emails.

“I'm unsubscribing as we are not to have other Gods besides God Most High who created the earth,” wrote one of my readers.

“I’m sorry, but I’m not giving things to a Hindu god,” wrote another.

Do your beliefs and my beliefs have to be the same?

Everyone in my family has strong opinions—about everything. One of my daughters has been thinking a lot about the nature of belief.

“I have this theory that different things can be true for different people,” my daughter told me recently.

“Conflicting truths are not actually in conflict. Just because it’s not true for me, doesn’t mean it’s not true for them. Who am I to say what’s true for someone else?!”

I strive not to judge people based on their religion, the color of their skin, their background, or anything else.

What matters to me is how people act. Especially when they think no one else is watching.

Kindness, compassion, and acceptance matter to me. I also believe it’s important to be considerate of others and try to reduce suffering. Today anyway. Maybe tomorrow I will realize that these beliefs are wrong.

