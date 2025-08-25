Michel Odent, obstetrician, father, natural-birth pioneer, has died. He was 95 years old. Photo credit: Graeme Robertson via The Guardian

Michel Odent, M.D., an obstetrician and outspoken advocate of vaginal birth, died last week.

He was 95.

I spoke with Michel Odent and midwife Ina May Gaskin at a childbirth conference.

His talk—which he began by taking out his hearing aids and letting the audience know we should save our comments and questions for the end (since he wouldn’t be able to hear us if we interjected anything)—was charming, funny, down-to-earth, opinionated, and full of both wisdom and clinical expertise.

Birth, he insisted, is a natural process that rarely needs any medical intervention.

This from a highly trained obstetrician and surgeon.

A birthing woman must feel safe and comfortable, he said. Making sure a woman has the space to labor and birth undisturbed is the best way to insure she will deliver a healthy baby, via a spontaneous, unmedicated vaginal delivery.

She must feel protected and loved, so that she can to get out of her own way, disengage with her prefrontal cortex, and simply allow the birth to happen.

He reminded all of us, in his lilting French accent with a smile of delight on his face, that birth is an awakening, an unfolding, an emergence.

More of a hindrance than a help in the delivery room?

Though much loved by breastfeeding and natural birth advocates, Michel Odent drew a tremendous amount of criticism years ago when he said that fathers need not be in the room while their partners are giving birth.

He explained that he was against the masculinization and over-medicalization of birth, and argued that fathers’ ineptitude and anxiety are one reason C-section birth rates continue to rise.

When a dad-to-be is present, he often brings his stress, adrenaline, noise, and drama with him, distracting his spouse and derailing her progress.

“Having been involved for more than 50 years in childbirths in homes and hospitals in France, England and Africa, the best environment I know for an easy birth is when there is nobody around the woman in labour apart from a silent, low-profile and experienced midwife," he told a BBC reporter in 2009.

“Oxytocin is the love drug which helps the woman give birth and bond with her baby. But it is also a shy hormone and it does not come out when she is surrounded by people and technology. This is what we need to start understanding,” Odent insisted.

A champion of unassisted (aka free) birth

An unassisted birth is when there is no doctor or midwife present. A woman either births by herself (one mom I interviewed had twins—her fifth and sixth children—by herself in the bathtub) or with just close friends and family members present.

Most homebirth midwives are wary of unassisted childbirth. They believe it’s dangerous. Some feel downright hostile—treating women who want to birth unassisted the way conventional obstetricians treat women who want to have midwife-assisted home births: with contempt and dismay.

Not Dr. Michel Odent.

A champion of natural, physiological birth, and of midwives, he was also a staunch supporter of unassisted birth.

When my friend and colleague Laura Shanley updated her book, Unassisted Childbirth, Michel Odent agreed to write the foreword. He writes in a very academic style and Laura asked me to take a look at his draft to see if we could make it a little more reader-friendly.

Most of my corrections were to clarify his abstruse language and smooth over his Frenchified English. Dr. Odent did not take kindly to my suggested edits.

I think his words were along the lines of me “making a salad” of his prose.

Ah well. I tried.

From his family:

“It is with great sorrow that the family of Dr Michel Odent announce his death at the age of 95. Dr Odent was born July 7, 1930, in Bresles, France. He died peacefully in London, England on August 19, 2025 following a brief illness.

“Dr Odent trained as a general surgeon in Paris, and advocated for the demedicalisation of birth whilst in charge of Pithiviers Hospital. In later life, he founded the Primal Health Research Centre in London, and published extensively on topics related to childbirth and early breastfeeding.

“He is survived by many loved ones, including his partner Liliana, and children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His family wishes to express their thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to La Leche League. Dr Odent will be cremated in a private family service with a public memorial to follow in several weeks.”

After the BirthWorks International Conference, we shared a ride to the airport.

He told me about the concept for the new book he was working on at the time: a theory that humans evolved close to the water. That we are, in essence, marine or aquatic apes.

Eighty-six years old, he was on fire with his new ideas.

We talked. I asked him questions that he seemed to find annoying. We argued. I found myself hoping to be as spry and engaged and curious and interested in science and full of life when I got to be his age.

You did good, Michel Odent. Not just the public awards and accolades. Privately, you helped so many women have empowered births and achieve their breastfeeding goals. You were much loved and will be sorely missed. RIP.

Leave a comment

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is the author of Your Baby, Your Way: Taking Charge of Your Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Parenting Decisions for a Happier, Healthier Family.

Related posts:

Fly You High, Janet the Overlander, Fly You High

RIP Tyler Edwards

Remembering David Kirby