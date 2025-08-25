Michel Odent Has Died
The world has lost a brilliant scholar, obstetrician, and champion of home birth
Michel Odent, M.D., an obstetrician and outspoken advocate of vaginal birth, died last week.
He was 95.
I spoke with Michel Odent and midwife Ina May Gaskin at a childbirth conference.
His talk—which he began by taking out his hearing aids and letting the audience know we should save our comments and questions for the end (since he wouldn’t be able to hear us if we interjected anything)—was charming, funny, down-to-earth, opinionated, and full of both wisdom and clinical expertise.
Birth, he insisted, is a natural process that rarely needs any medical intervention.
This from a highly trained obstetrician and surgeon.
A birthing woman must feel safe and comfortable, he said. Making sure a woman has the space to labor and birth undisturbed is the best way to insure she will deliver a healthy baby, via a spontaneous, unmedicated vaginal delivery.
She must feel protected and loved, so that she can to get out of her own way, disengage with her prefrontal cortex, and simply allow the birth to happen.
He reminded all of us, in his lilting French accent with a smile of delight on his face, that birth is an awakening, an unfolding, an emergence.
More of a hindrance than a help in the delivery room?
Though much loved by breastfeeding and natural birth advocates, Michel Odent drew a tremendous amount of criticism years ago when he said that fathers need not be in the room while their partners are giving birth.
He explained that he was against the masculinization and over-medicalization of birth, and argued that fathers’ ineptitude and anxiety are one reason C-section birth rates continue to rise.
When a dad-to-be is present, he often brings his stress, adrenaline, noise, and drama with him, distracting his spouse and derailing her progress.
“Having been involved for more than 50 years in childbirths in homes and hospitals in France, England and Africa, the best environment I know for an easy birth is when there is nobody around the woman in labour apart from a silent, low-profile and experienced midwife," he told a BBC reporter in 2009.
“Oxytocin is the love drug which helps the woman give birth and bond with her baby. But it is also a shy hormone and it does not come out when she is surrounded by people and technology. This is what we need to start understanding,” Odent insisted.
A champion of unassisted (aka free) birth
An unassisted birth is when there is no doctor or midwife present. A woman either births by herself (one mom I interviewed had twins—her fifth and sixth children—by herself in the bathtub) or with just close friends and family members present.
Most homebirth midwives are wary of unassisted childbirth. They believe it’s dangerous. Some feel downright hostile—treating women who want to birth unassisted the way conventional obstetricians treat women who want to have midwife-assisted home births: with contempt and dismay.
Not Dr. Michel Odent.
A champion of natural, physiological birth, and of midwives, he was also a staunch supporter of unassisted birth.
When my friend and colleague Laura Shanley updated her book, Unassisted Childbirth, Michel Odent agreed to write the foreword. He writes in a very academic style and Laura asked me to take a look at his draft to see if we could make it a little more reader-friendly.
Most of my corrections were to clarify his abstruse language and smooth over his Frenchified English. Dr. Odent did not take kindly to my suggested edits.
I think his words were along the lines of me “making a salad” of his prose.
Ah well. I tried.
From his family:
“It is with great sorrow that the family of Dr Michel Odent announce his death at the age of 95. Dr Odent was born July 7, 1930, in Bresles, France. He died peacefully in London, England on August 19, 2025 following a brief illness.
“Dr Odent trained as a general surgeon in Paris, and advocated for the demedicalisation of birth whilst in charge of Pithiviers Hospital. In later life, he founded the Primal Health Research Centre in London, and published extensively on topics related to childbirth and early breastfeeding.
“He is survived by many loved ones, including his partner Liliana, and children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His family wishes to express their thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to La Leche League. Dr Odent will be cremated in a private family service with a public memorial to follow in several weeks.”
After the BirthWorks International Conference, we shared a ride to the airport.
He told me about the concept for the new book he was working on at the time: a theory that humans evolved close to the water. That we are, in essence, marine or aquatic apes.
Eighty-six years old, he was on fire with his new ideas.
We talked. I asked him questions that he seemed to find annoying. We argued. I found myself hoping to be as spry and engaged and curious and interested in science and full of life when I got to be his age.
You did good, Michel Odent. Not just the public awards and accolades. Privately, you helped so many women have empowered births and achieve their breastfeeding goals. You were much loved and will be sorely missed. RIP.
About the author:
Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is the author of Your Baby, Your Way: Taking Charge of Your Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Parenting Decisions for a Happier, Healthier Family.
Jennifer, you brought Dr. Odent to life so palpably that I actually forgot that this article had started with the announcement of his passing, until you reminded me midway through with the details of his service. I am grateful to you and to him for all you have done to bring childbirth back from the clutches of modern medicine.
Someone asked here in the comments if Dr. Odent was instrumental in advocating for water birth, is that true? If so, I have him to thank for my son's water birth as well.
It is a delight to know of him him, thank you for this. You also did good. No doubt he would approve of this article if he's been reading over your shoulder. (And I suspect he has.) I'd bet he would even agree, it's the perfect accoutrement to your word salad. 🥗 ✨️
What a legacy! Thank you for this tribute. I have you, Jennifer, and Michel Odent to thank for my sacred and healing free-birth of my fourth child. I absolutely loved his philosophy of only a midwife knitting in the corner, in case needed and the husband out of the room. It was something that I had no idea that anyone did intentionally or that it was even possible. I came from working as a neonatal nurse where I attended many codes of babies in distress. My belief was that every safety measure must be met and oxygen and code teams must be available within a moment.
When my OB refused to respect my birth plan and planned to give me pitocin just to deliver the placenta and prevent any possible bleed-out, I opted to stay home. He, himself, told me to stay home if I would not consent. My third baby and I were harmed by the pitocin protocol that I had not consented to, except to walk into the hospital. When you go to the hospital, you agree to their protocols, including drugs you are not informed about. The pitocin harmed my baby through my breast milk and we both had a major Lyme flare for the year following her birth. There was no way I was going to allow my OB to force the pitocin on me again, once I knew that they sneak it in without the mom even knowing.
I tried to hire a mid-wife but there was only one mid-wife in all of Luxembourg where we were living at the time, who did home-births. She was already hired for other births that month so she declined. It was then that I chanced upon one of your posts about free-birthing, a new concept to me. I joined a group and educated myself. It was a short time before my baby’s birth. Fortunately,I already had a lot of experience as a post-partum and neonatal nurse.I was so empowered by the group and it helped me quickly do the mind-shift that I could do this and going to the hospital is not the safety net that I had been conditioned to believe it was. Instead, the hospital was no longer a safe place for birthing mothers. I steadied and readied myself for the birth and got my supplies.
It was my only birth that happened fast and furious and with the least pain and no fear. When I felt my baby hiccuping, I knew she was beginning to be distressed. I told her not to worry, I would get her out right away. I don’t think I was fully dilated yet but my mind told my body what to do and there was nobody in the room to stop me! I was in the zone and letting my body do the work and I did not let my brain get in the way and no one else was in the room. I got her out within minutes! My husband was nearby and as soon as he could tell she was coming, he came in the room to catch her. She was my only baby who did not have méconium (a sign of distress). She came out feisty and strong, pink immediately, even to the limbs and nursed right away. My first three hospital-born babies all came out limp, with weak cries and poor muscle tone and with a weak sucking reflex. My free-birth baby had none of those issues. She was also my only baby who actually slept like a baby.
I have much gratitude to both you, Jennifer and to Dr. Michel Odent. You both helped me to see what I was capable of, just like my Eskimo ancestors used to do since they lived remotely without any doctors or hospitals available. I came full circle from being an uptight, rigid neonatal nurse to a free-birthing mama. I am dumb-founded how I went from two extremes. And I know it is nothing but providence. God brought me to your post and to Michel Odent’s philosophy and with God’s help and answer to my prayers, I brought my baby safely into this world by myself with zero intervention or harm. It is miraculous to me. Also, I bonded the most with my fourth baby whereas when I nursed my firstborn, I felt like I was nursing someone else’s child, not my own. I still bonded with all of my children but the beginning stages of bonding felt numb and not right with my hospital-born children. What an incredible difference free-birthing makes. In my opinion, it is as it should be. It is the best for mother, baby and family.