Cynthia Bauman
20h

Jennifer, you brought Dr. Odent to life so palpably that I actually forgot that this article had started with the announcement of his passing, until you reminded me midway through with the details of his service. I am grateful to you and to him for all you have done to bring childbirth back from the clutches of modern medicine.

Someone asked here in the comments if Dr. Odent was instrumental in advocating for water birth, is that true? If so, I have him to thank for my son's water birth as well.

It is a delight to know of him him, thank you for this. You also did good. No doubt he would approve of this article if he's been reading over your shoulder. (And I suspect he has.) I'd bet he would even agree, it's the perfect accoutrement to your word salad. 🥗 ✨️

Valerie
21hEdited

What a legacy! Thank you for this tribute. I have you, Jennifer, and Michel Odent to thank for my sacred and healing free-birth of my fourth child. I absolutely loved his philosophy of only a midwife knitting in the corner, in case needed and the husband out of the room. It was something that I had no idea that anyone did intentionally or that it was even possible. I came from working as a neonatal nurse where I attended many codes of babies in distress. My belief was that every safety measure must be met and oxygen and code teams must be available within a moment.

When my OB refused to respect my birth plan and planned to give me pitocin just to deliver the placenta and prevent any possible bleed-out, I opted to stay home. He, himself, told me to stay home if I would not consent. My third baby and I were harmed by the pitocin protocol that I had not consented to, except to walk into the hospital. When you go to the hospital, you agree to their protocols, including drugs you are not informed about. The pitocin harmed my baby through my breast milk and we both had a major Lyme flare for the year following her birth. There was no way I was going to allow my OB to force the pitocin on me again, once I knew that they sneak it in without the mom even knowing.

I tried to hire a mid-wife but there was only one mid-wife in all of Luxembourg where we were living at the time, who did home-births. She was already hired for other births that month so she declined. It was then that I chanced upon one of your posts about free-birthing, a new concept to me. I joined a group and educated myself. It was a short time before my baby’s birth. Fortunately,I already had a lot of experience as a post-partum and neonatal nurse.I was so empowered by the group and it helped me quickly do the mind-shift that I could do this and going to the hospital is not the safety net that I had been conditioned to believe it was. Instead, the hospital was no longer a safe place for birthing mothers. I steadied and readied myself for the birth and got my supplies.

It was my only birth that happened fast and furious and with the least pain and no fear. When I felt my baby hiccuping, I knew she was beginning to be distressed. I told her not to worry, I would get her out right away. I don’t think I was fully dilated yet but my mind told my body what to do and there was nobody in the room to stop me! I was in the zone and letting my body do the work and I did not let my brain get in the way and no one else was in the room. I got her out within minutes! My husband was nearby and as soon as he could tell she was coming, he came in the room to catch her. She was my only baby who did not have méconium (a sign of distress). She came out feisty and strong, pink immediately, even to the limbs and nursed right away. My first three hospital-born babies all came out limp, with weak cries and poor muscle tone and with a weak sucking reflex. My free-birth baby had none of those issues. She was also my only baby who actually slept like a baby.

I have much gratitude to both you, Jennifer and to Dr. Michel Odent. You both helped me to see what I was capable of, just like my Eskimo ancestors used to do since they lived remotely without any doctors or hospitals available. I came full circle from being an uptight, rigid neonatal nurse to a free-birthing mama. I am dumb-founded how I went from two extremes. And I know it is nothing but providence. God brought me to your post and to Michel Odent’s philosophy and with God’s help and answer to my prayers, I brought my baby safely into this world by myself with zero intervention or harm. It is miraculous to me. Also, I bonded the most with my fourth baby whereas when I nursed my firstborn, I felt like I was nursing someone else’s child, not my own. I still bonded with all of my children but the beginning stages of bonding felt numb and not right with my hospital-born children. What an incredible difference free-birthing makes. In my opinion, it is as it should be. It is the best for mother, baby and family.

