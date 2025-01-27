Good news for service members who were dismissed from the military for exercising their religious, medical, or philosophical freedom and refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Trump has said that he will sign an executive order today—Monday, January 27, 2025—to reinstate them with full back pay and benefits.

During his confirmation hearing, Pete Hegseth, Trump’s new Secretary of Defense, publicly declared support for those who refused to bow to the unrelenting pressure to get vaccinated. The campaign to get a needle in every arm of every American was funded in large part by the pharmaceutical industry and fueled by global fear.

They “will be apologized to,” Hegseth insisted. “They will be reinstated [and] reinstituted with pay and rank.”

More than 8000 troops fired for refusing a for-profit pharmaceutical

Joseph Biden’s Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, fired over 8,000 military personnel who did not agree to get the vaccine, according to news sources.

The Hill reports that though military personnel were allowed to reapply for their jobs in 2023, only 43 servicemen did so.

I don’t know how we got so divided in this country.

I don’t know how the Democratic Party, once considered the champions of free speech and medical choice, became so radicalized that they started voicing support for censorship and enacting measures in favor of discrimination and exclusion.

I don’t know, really, what to think of or expect from Donald Trump.

But I do know that this is good news to wake up to on a Monday morning.

Our country was founded on freedom of religion. Freedom of speech, freedom of opinion, and freedom to choose what pharmaceutical products are injected intramuscularly into our bodies are fundamental human rights.

No one should lose a job over their decision to say, “No, thank you,” to a vaccine.

Happy Monday, everyone.

