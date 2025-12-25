Years ago, I wrote an article about Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD.

I read books about SAD, interviewed experts, puzzled over some peer-reviewed science, and talked to locals afflicted with it.

A social worker, 62, described the mood disorder she struggled with during the winter like this:

“I would start feeling this sense that the world was closing in on me. With the really short days when it was dark in the morning and foggy and you wouldn’t see the sun all day; I would get this hollow, crestfallen feeling. It was also accompanied by agitation. I felt claustrophobic.”

Ah ha!

Everything suddenly made sense: my tendency to get … well … sad during the winter; the heavy feeling that settles on my chest around this time of year; as well as the euphoria I felt the year we lived in West Africa, closer to the Equator, where we had twelve hours of sunlight a day, and the temperature ranged from low 60s to the 90s.

The inversion layer that sits over the mountains—covering the sky with a layer of cold high-density air that traps smog and pollutants that we all are then breathing—has been obscuring the sun ever since I returned from a last-minute cancer-be-gone trip to visit my son in Lucca.

Awareness helps. Still, I’m finding these short, cold, sun-less days particularly difficult this year.

My vitamin D levels are probably in the toilet.

And since I’ve been back, my mood has been too.

Do you ever downward spiral courtesy of your thoughts, preconceived notions, or faulty ideas? I’ve been feeling some kind of way lately. About a lot of things. The thoughts that are keeping me up at night are embarrassing, inappropriate, and best kept to myself.

Which is why I’m going to share them with you.

Try not to judge me too harshly.

(Unless you’re here as a troll, paid by Big Pharm or unremunerated but naturally nasty and unkind. Lots of fodder to use for the digital character assassination we humans seem to revel in these days. Have at it. Because … if you can add to someone’s misery and make the world a darker, foggier, less kind place, why not?)