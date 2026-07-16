Vibrant Life

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
30m

What you said about your father denying the existence of Europe is a classic sign of

major false belief. He thought all those people conspired in what he thought was fiction, fraud.

That is fascinating. It is a prime example. False beliefs are the rule, not the exeption.

Many "believed" the "virus" Covid fiction. They "took" the mRNA quaxcine.

The best educated were the most likely to do this. Have been studying this phenomena of

false beliegs for decades. There are many details.

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
38m

Cancelled any and all trips to EU digital control area. Last trip in Italy was a backpack from Assisi to Rome (Vatican).

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