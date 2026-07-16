My father is the son of Russian Jewish immigrants.

His parents lived through the Great Depression.

My grandfather worked as a plumber and my grandmother as a schoolteacher.

Money was tight. The family worried. A lot.

They finally saved enough money to buy a modest home in the suburbs but they never had money for family vacations. They played penny poker instead. My father worked during the summers. Unlike them, families in Mount Vernon, New York went on vacation.

To Europe.

Europe sounded so exotic to my dad. A place of wonder and mystery.

An independent-minded troublemaker who never got caught when he dipped the braids of the girl in front of him in the inkwell, my dad thought a lot about Europe.

Europe, he decided, didn’t really exist.

The Mount Vernonites who bragged about summer vacations overseas? They were telling tales.

My father confessed this to me one day sitting at the kitchen table when I was about ten or eleven years old.

“I had no evidence that Europe existed,” he said. “I knew it wasn’t real. I knew they drove to the airport, parked their cars, did something nearby for a week or two. Then drove home.”

I get it. Flying to Europe feels surreal. It’s hard for me to wrap my small human mind around being at an altitude of 7 vertical miles above the Earth in a titanium and aluminum cylinder breathing recycled oxygen with enough other people to populate a small village.

You fall asleep on one side of the Atlantic and wake up on the other—where the cars are so much smaller, the people are skinnier, the food is cleaner and more delicious; where the women wear high heels, and no one seems to have gotten the memo that smoking is bad for your health.

Before I ever had a chance to travel in a jumbo jet, I spent a lot of time traveling in my imagination.

That imagination was fueled by books.

I’m so grateful I grew up in a time before “smart” phones. I’m also grateful that my parents read aloud to us before we were old enough to read to ourselves, and that they limited our access to television.

My father always had a stack of books by his bedside. Frugal by nature and upbringing, he was nonetheless happy to buy me as many books as I wanted to read as a kid.

One of the happiest memories of my life is going to the bookstore with my dad, who never rushed me, to pick out anything I wanted to read.

I remember all of them.

Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry.

Up In Seth’s Room.

Wifey (the back cover said “hide it where the kids won’t find it.” I showed it to my dad and he bought it for me. How I love Judy Blume. And my dad.)

Books take you out of your everyday life and allow you a glimpse behind someone else’s curtain.

Traveling to Europe takes you out of your everyday life and allows you a glimpse into a world where things are done differently.

🇪🇸In Spain, the “c” on the faucet stands for “caliente,” not “cold.” I. Could. Not. Figure. This. Out.

🇫🇷In France, everyone eats cheese every day but very few people are overweight, and even fewer are dairy intolerant. They eat “sandwiches” of bread and chocolate. And they taste delicious.

View of Rome from Castle Sant’Angelo. Photo credit: thegeographicalcure.com

🇮🇹In Italy, there’s evidence of the brilliance of the Roman Empire everywhere: the ruin of an ancient cobblestone street, a still-functioning Roman aqueduct, stone walls dating back to Etruscan and Roman times.

America is such a young country. Europe is a place teeming with ancient history. The tooth of a modern human was found in the Rhône Valley, near Malataverne, in a cave (called Grotte Mandrin) in Southern France. Scientists believe it is from a human who lived 54,000 years ago.

The author’s son and husband enjoying some gelato in Florence, Italy

Yesterday at the dinner table I asked my husband what he liked most about Italy. Italian-American, he went to the land of his ancestors for the first time in his mid 20s.

“How I feel when I’m there,” he said after considering the question for a while. “Everything’s so interesting. I feel so alive. And so creative.”

All of which brings me to today’s exciting news.

As my regular readers already know, I taught a week-long writing retreat in Tuscany back in March of this year.

I billed it as a “literal” once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study with me.

“Literally once-in-a-lifetime” because a year ago last February, I was diagnosed with stage four metastatic ocular melanoma.

Metastatic melanoma is considered an “incurable” cancer. In the allopathic model anyway.

In the Jenniferpathic model, I’m living the best life I can.

Three of my favorite things in the entire universe: travel, teaching, and books.

Which is why the “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity is happening again.

I’ll be teaching a week-long writing retreat in Tuscany from October 10th to October 16th, 2026.

An extraordinarily accomplished literary agent, who is closed to submissions but open to pitches from our participants, is coming from New York. We will get to spend an afternoon with an Italian publisher that specializes in books about health and wellness. Curated author head shots, platform-building, and social media training and support are all part of the experience.

I hope you’ll join us.

Space is very limited. Save your spot before July 31st for our Early Bird Special.

>> Click here or contact us directly for more information <<

See you in Tuscany!

Love,

Jennifer

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science writer, health journalist, and book author. Her work has been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and on the cover of Smithsonian Magazine. Internationally recognized as a champion of freedom of speech, gentle parenting, and natural medicine, she has taught writing on three continents. She’s performed the cancan in rural Vermont; appeared live on prime-time television in Paris, France; and worked on the literacy component of a child survival campaign in Niger, West Africa. She is currently based in Southern Oregon where she lives with one amazing golden doodle, six puppies, two children, and 87 houseplants (plus a long-suffering husband).

What writers are saying about the retreats:

“I’m so glad I said YES to Jennifer Margulis’ writing retreat in Italy last March. Not only did I gain a ton of knowledge, but I got to meet some other wonderful writers and see a beautiful part of Italy in the bargain. Working with and getting to know Jennifer was a huge highlight for me. Wherever you are in your writing journey, I highly recommend this experience.” ~Judy Rudin, novelist

“I attended the writers’ retreat in Lucca, Italy, the first such retreat I’ve ever been to. I was called to it for several reasons: the beauty of Lucca and northern Italy, the idea of being together intimately with a group of other writers, housed in a gorgeous villa, sharing meals and dreams. And the fact that it was being facilitated by a woman whose writings I deeply admire. It was a profound experience and I will encourage other friends of mine who are at any stage in writing a book, to attend one of Jennifer Margulis’ unique writing retreats.” ~Suzanne Arms, bestselling author of Immaculate Deception



“The moment I met Jennifer Margulis, I knew I had found a kindred spirit among the holistic health advocacy community. I found a capable and knowledgeable writing mentor, colleague and friend. Before attending Writing Under the Tuscan Sun in March 2026, I never expected that she would deliver one-on-one time with me to help tighten my prose. I also never expected expert coaching to pitch my book to our guest literary agent. Her greatest gift as a teacher helped elevate the personalized writing voice I lacked before signing up. I highly recommend Jennifer’s writing workshops. The promise of practical and real-life writing and the publishing advice she offers is a game-changer, and changed me as a writer.” ~Cynthia Chrisman, homeopath & memoirist

“Jennifer Margulis is a colleague, a fierce champion of human rights, and a proponent of choices in childbirth. She featured me in one of her books and I’ve interviewed her on my podcast. A fabulous writer, teacher, and speaker, she’s also a big-hearted person who really cares.” ~Stuart Fischbein, M.D.

“In March 2026, I had the pleasure and a great deal of fun attending a writers retreat in Lucca, Italy hosted by Jennifer Margulis and logistically supported by Anna Bazarnaya. Jennifer is a talented writer and great public speaker. She presented her craft with the upmost skill, intelligence and wit. She privately reviewed our work and gave great advice. She constantly provided learning experiences from which we all flourished. Anna, also a writer, took care of all of our logistical needs with a great deal of patience and reliability. Lucca is a delightful small town with a friendly atmosphere, nature walks, fun restaurants and great wine. It is close to the mountains and coast. It is a true relaxing retreat away from the large city vibe.” ~Saundra Davis, memoirist



“I attended a writing retreat with Jennifer Margulis and it exceeded my expectations in so many ways. A Jennifer Margulis-led writer’s retreat is about much more than improving one’s technical writing skills; she gives you all the tools to breathe life into your book, and fully bring it into the world.” ~Liz, fantasy writer



“Jennifer’s writing instruction is technically and creatively on point while also being gentle, supportive and reassuring in a way that suits both established writers and those making their first ventures into craft. The professionalizing moments and her sharing of networks (meeting an editor, advice on publishing) are invaluable.” ~Kalindi, published author of four nonfiction books

“As an editor, Jennifer Margulis makes excellent suggestions and provides helpful feedback. She is always right. (Don’t tell her I said so.) As a writer, she keeps my attention-challenged brain interested. Squirrel! Where was I? I’m a business man. ROI is important in my line of work. Anyone who gets to work with Dr. Margulis individually or take one of her writing workshops or classes is making a smart investment indeed.” ~Dan McDunn, contractor & blogger



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