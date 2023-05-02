Vibrant Life

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Betheney Baird's avatar
Betheney Baird
May 6, 2023

I have ocular melanoma as well. I was dx 9/22. Many of us that are doing things natural, (some go all natural and some natural with conventional) are in the FB group called Natural Mumies. It is a private group of ocular melanoma patients. Many do IV C, mistletoe injections, hire NDs, take supplements, work on meditation/prayer and completely overhaul our diet. Some follow the works of Dr. Nasha Winters, who wrote the” metabolic approach to cancer”. Finding a OM oncologist that is familiar with this disease is key. Dr. Sato in PA is a very popular doctor in this field. You will want to be tested to see if you are HLA positive. Feel free to reach out to me if you want to talk and hang in there. 618-553-5310 Betheney Baird

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Lyn Redwood's avatar
Lyn Redwood
May 3, 2023

#1, praying the diagnosis is incorrect!

#2, yes, a diagnosis of cancer changes everything! It’s your body body saying time for some changes. And you are right, in a weird way it is an opportunity for growth and a new perspective on life. The book “Anti cancer: A new way of life” is a good place to start.

#3, I did 6 weeks of proton therapy at MD Anderson and can share with you my experience. It was not that bad, but it wasn’t my eyeball.

#4, You are one of the most amazing people I have ever met Jenifer and I know that you’ve got this.

#5 Remember you have an army of friends that will be there supporting you and cheering you through these rough times. Xoxo

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