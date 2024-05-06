Last Friday, May 3, 2024, the New York Times published an article with an astonishing headline:

Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening?

The article, by reporter Apoorva Mandavilli, details side effects experienced after COVID-19 vaccines.

Michelle Zimmerman, a 37-year-old neuroscientist, “felt pain racing from her left arm up to her ear and down to her fingertips. Within days she was unbearably sensitive to light and struggled to remember simple facts.”

Three years later, her life has been completely devastated by the adverse reaction.

Before getting a COVID-19 vaccine Dr. Zimmerman could ride 20 miles on her bicycle, give a lecture on artificial intelligence, and teach a dance class, all in one day.

Now she’s been diagnosed with brain damage. Dr. Zimmerman has to live with her parents and she can no longer work. She can’t drive or even stand for long periods of time without getting exhausted.

Shaun Barcavage is a 54-year-old nurse practitioner. Ever since his first COVID-19 vaccine, Barcavage told the New York Times, his heart starts to race when he stands up. This is a symptom of postural orthostatic tachycardia, a neurological problem linked to COVID-19 vaccines, as well as to the infection itself. Barcavage also had stinging pain in his eyes, mouth, and privates. While those vaccine side effects have gone away, the tinnitus he experienced after getting the vaccine has not.

Renee France, a physical therapist based in Seattle, Washington, got Bell’s palsy and a very painful shingles rash on her face after the jab. The rash lasted three weeks.

For every person profiled in the New York Times, there are thousands, if not millions, who have suffered from COVID-19 vaccine injuries. But their stories are not being told.

Anthony Flint is one.

Flint is a senior fellow at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, a think tank based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. According to a recent LinkedIn post, he spoke to the New York Times reporter but his story didn’t make it into the paper.

Flint wrote that the got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 3, 2021 and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome three weeks later.

“No prior medical history. Just went to do the right thing. And wound up flat on my back, in and out of hospital and rehab; had to learn to walk again. That July, the FDA attached its warning to the J&J shot, but it was too late for me.”

That was three years ago but Flint is still suffering the ill effects of deciding to get vaccinated.

“I am still hobbled, and can't do much of anything I was doing before this nightmare. And feeling very much unheard. I feel like my government doesn't have my back. The public health establishment is uniformly pro-vaccine and doesn't want to freak people out…”

The government’s non-response to COVID-19 vaccine injury

The New York Times reportedly interviewed 30 people with devastating vaccine injuries over the course of a year. But when these folks tried to talk about their vaccine injuries, they’ve been met with disbelief, denial, and outright dismissal.

“All said they had been turned away by physicians, told their symptoms were psychosomatic, or labeled anti-vaccine by family and friends — despite the fact that they supported vaccines,” the New York Times wrote.

The United States government has downplayed the problem, all but ignoring the fact that over 1.6 million COVID-19 injuries have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS), a system known for under-reporting.

According to the article, as of April, “just over 13,000 vaccine-injury compensation claims have been filed with the federal government — but to little avail.”

“Only 19 percent have been reviewed.

Of those, 47 of those were deemed eligible for compensation.

Still, only 12 people have gotten any kind of compensation for their injuries.

And how much have they been compensated? An average of $3,600.

When I posted a link to the New York Times article, which is behind a paywall, on my Facebook wall, it generated a heartbreaking conversation among my friends and followers.

Rosalee Bryant wrote: “This vaccine claimed my father’s life and nothing can make that right.”

Holly Niederhauser Cline chimed in: “I begged my mom not to get it, but she did. She got symptoms right away of numbness in her hands, lower legs & feet. She was diagnosed with Vasculitis. She will never be " normal" again. She has to have infusions that seem to help. She was perfectly healthy, active & independent. She had to sell her home of 30 yrs and move in with my other sister. She will never be independent again.”

Kate Kennelly Ganshirt: “My 21 year old daughter had double retinal detachments her college made her get the boosters curious if anyone else? Her retinal surgeon said it was extremely rare but then saw 2 other cases shortly after”

Karen Johnson: “Jennifer, my pharmacist had immediate seizures. She couldn’t work for months. Last week I saw her and she told me that not one of the staff members would ever take another booster. Most people are finally understanding the ramifications.”

But the saddest comment was from Katy who wrote: “Brandy McGinnis if we were awarded this, it would be just enough to cover my brother's cremation costs. He died at a very healthy/ athletic 36 of ruptured aortic Root aneurysm a month after his fifth shot.”

Which do you think is worse, COVID-19 or the COVID-19 vaccine? Have you or has someone you know been injured by a COVID-19 infection? Or by the COVID-19 vaccine? Please share your stories in the comment section below.

