Vibrant Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Jo Kazee's avatar
Donna Jo Kazee
2d

Thanks for all the feels in this article! It’s got a bit of everything. I snorted at trying to sniff your butt!

~ Human kept by chi-whatever Falcon (13) and his 4 Jack Russell companions, Kipper (2), Jewel (2), Jasper (1), and Checkers (1)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
2d

Thank you Jennifer. A delightful read. 🥰

I have a purring cat on my lap as I write this. 😻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jennifer Margulis and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Margulis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture