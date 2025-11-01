National Public Radio published an article this morning with the following headline: “The Trump administration move to study aluminum in vaccines worries scientists.”

The backstory: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., recently convened a special working group to examine the safety of different vaccine ingredients. RFK, Jr., whose background is in environmental law, has dedicated much of his career to advocating for the removal of toxic chemicals from our food supply, soil, ground water, beauty products, and medications.

When RFK, Jr. worked to get toxins out of poor communities, he was hailed as a hero. For example, he was praised by TIME magazine as a “Hero for the Planet” for his work to clean up the Hudson River in New York (source).

Now that he’s pushing hard to get toxins out of medications, however, he’s being vilified and gaslit at every turn. Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big Medicine, and Big Egos, it seems, are feeling threatened.

The working group that RFK, Jr. has convened will look at the timing of vaccines, the different forms of aluminum in vaccines, the vaccine schedules used in other countries, and a variety of other safety issues, according to a document released by the CDC on October 8th.

It’s hard for me to understand why NPR is framing this inquiry into vaccine safety as “worrisome.” Vaccines are a preventative medicine given to otherwise healthy people with the goal of keeping them healthy. If something designed to contribute to human health turns out to be doing just the opposite, wouldn’t every scientist and medical doctor—to say nothing of policy makers and parents—want to improve it?

In the first paragraph of the article, Rob Stein reports that “many public health experts worry that the administration may now try to remove the ingredient.”

For over two decades now, despite clear and repeated clinical red flags, a growing body of scientific literature showing cause for concern, and some devastating outcomes among America’s children, conformist scientists have refused to look honestly at vaccine safety issues.

We can only speculate as to why. I’d wager that it is because mainstream medical scientists are—perhaps unconsciously—more concerned about their own egos, pre-existing notions, and financial bottom lines than they are about human health. They don’t think they need to consider safety, over-vaccination, or immune dysfunction caused by vaccines. Vaccines are safe. End of conversation.

Despite the bias, I appreciated NPR’s inclusion of a quote from Christopher Exley, Ph.D. Exley is one of the world’s foremost experts on aluminum. A retired professor from Keele University, Exley has published over 200 peer-reviewed scientific papers and science articles, including a book chapter on “The Chemistry of Human Exposure to Aluminum.”

“I really believe that aluminum in vaccines is inherently bad. Full stop,” Exley is quoted as saying. “And so any suggestion that we’re going to remove it, I think, is absolutely marvelous, not only for making America healthy again but for making the world healthy again.”

“Absolutely marvelous.”

Like Exley, those of us who are truly concerned about the health and safety of America’s children are applauding the CDC’s decision to study the safety of aluminum and all the other ingredients in vaccines.

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist. She is the author of Your Baby, Your Way, which includes a chapter on vaccine safety; and co-author, with Paul Thomas, M.D., of the bestselling book, The Vaccine-Friendly Plan.