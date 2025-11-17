Several years ago I was invited to give a talk in New Jersey about how for-profit medicine and corporate greed skew the way we treat pregnant women and their newborn babies.

One of the topics I discussed was the hepatitis B vaccine.

Hepatitis B is a sexually transmitted disease.

It’s a viral infection most often spread via body fluids.

So you can get hep B from unprotected sexual intercourse, tainted needles, and contaminated blood transfusions.

Screenshot of public health information about hepatitis B from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

One of the more common ways this infection is spread is through men who have unprotected sex with other men, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A baby born to a hepatitis B positive mother can also become infected.

The presence of the virus itself in the body does not necessarily lead to health issues.

Adults are usually asymptomatic and the infection resolves on its own

In fact, over 90 percent of adults who get exposed to it will have no symptoms or will be sick only briefly until the infection clears up on its own.

Screenshot from public health information about hepatitis B from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Note how this information reiterates that the disease is NOT easily spread and that it is NOT passed from an infected person to an uninfected person via casual contact, such as hand shaking, sharing a workspace, or using the same bathroom…

More serious for newborns

However, if an infant or child gets hepatitis B, it can become chronic and may eventually lead to liver issues.

If a pregnant woman tests positive for hep B, vaccinating her baby makes sense.

If a pregnant woman is hep B negative, there is no quantifiable risk of infection to her baby.

Giving a newborn a vaccine against a disease he has no chance of getting is like wearing a helmet to bed every night to protect yourself against having a car crash while you’re sleeping.

A dangerous vaccine

At the same time, a growing body of scientific evidence strongly suggests that this is a dangerous vaccine for newborn babies, especially for babies who are born prematurely.

There are many well documented reasons to avoid this vaccine in infancy, which Paul Thomas, M.D., and I discuss at length in our book, The Vaccine-Friendly Plan. For one, the vaccine contains 250 mg of aluminum, a known neurotoxin.

The Food and Drug Administration’s own information on hepatitis B explicitly states that “Research indicates that patients with impaired kidney function, including premature neonates, who receive parenteral levels of aluminum at greater than 4 to 5 µg/kg/day accumulate aluminum at levels associated with central nervous system and bone toxicity. Tissue loading may occur at even lower rates of administration” [my emphasis.]

If you’re interested in understanding more about the concerns about over-exposure to aluminum, and the controversy surrounding these concerns, here are three helpful peer-reviewed scientific articles and commentaries:

Saving babies’ brains and immune systems, one forgery at a time

A woman pulled me aside after my presentation in New Jersey. A white woman with dark brown hair, she seemed visibly agitated. I wasn’t sure, when she first put her arm on my shoulder, steered me into a private corner, and started speaking in a quiet urgent voice, if she was going to berate me or thank me.

“I have a confession to make,” she began. “I worked as a labor and delivery nurse for seven years.” Beads of sweat started to pop on her forehead. “One of my jobs was vaccinating the newborn babies. The tiny little newborns. I didn’t know better.”

I nodded sympathetically, thinking of a million things I wanted to say but not wanting to interrupt her narrative.

“Then I started researching. After my son became vaccine-injured. I know that’s what happened to him. I saw it happen before my very eyes.” She paused. “I knew I couldn’t keep vaccinating those babies,” she said. She was crying now. “But we also needed my health insurance … it was through my job and if I quit my job as a nurse we wouldn’t have insurance.

“I had to follow my conscience. I couldn’t hurt anymore babies. I’d already done enough damage to my own.”

“You didn’t,” I couldn’t help interrupting. “You were just doing the best you could with the information you had at the time.”

“Then I had new information,” the woman told me. “And I didn’t want to get fired. But I couldn’t put that poison in those tiny little thighs.”

She paused again.

“So I ‘vaccinated’ them,” she said. “I filled the syringe like I was supposed to. Afterwards I slapped a bandaid on the baby’s leg. Sometimes I even pinched the baby just hard enough to make it cry. I did administer the vaccines. To the bassinet. Not the baby.”

I felt the sting of tears come into my eyes then.

“I couldn’t keep doing it,” she continued. “It was too risky. I was so afraid I’d get caught. I didn’t want to lose our health insurance but going to jail would have been worse. I finally had to stop. It was a relief to leave. But I also felt so sorry for all the babies I wouldn’t be able to help. Their parents thought they were doing the right thing. They had no idea.”

“You helped a lot of babies,” I said quietly. We were both crying now.

A moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws

“I tried to,” she said. Then she asked me: “I’ve never told anyone about this. Not even my husband. Do you think what I did was wrong?”

“I think what you did was heroic,” I told her.

Then I mentioned Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In his 1963 “Letter From a Birmingham Jail,” King explained that there are two types of laws: just and unjust.

“I would be the first to advocate obeying just laws,” King wrote. “One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws. I would agree with St. Augustine that ‘an unjust law is no law at all’” [my emphasis].

King further explains in his letter: “A just law is a man made code that squares with the moral law or the law of God. An unjust law is a code that is out of harmony with the moral law.”

Duping, browbeating, or even coercing parents into allowing their babies to be given a medically unnecessary vaccine that contains toxic ingredients—which is what the doctors do—is not ethical, moral, or kind.

That nurse risked her liberty and her livelihood to do what was right. Every time she “administered” a hepatitis B vaccine, she was showing extraordinary bravery. No one knows what she did. No one will thank her. The parents she helped have no idea. But none of that matters. What matters is that she paid attention to her moral compass in order to save lives.

Leave a comment

Related articles:

Why This Doctor Refused to Comply

Autopsy Confirms Infant Died From Over Vaccination

Ingredients Matter, But Not in Vaccines?

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is a science and health journalist. Internationally known as a writer who’s not afraid to stick her neck out, she has also worked on a child survival campaign in West Africa; appeared live on prime-time television in France to champion the end of child servitude in South Asia; and taught postcolonial literature to non-traditional students in inner city Atlanta, Georgia. She earned her B.A. from Cornell University, her M.A. from the University of California at Berkeley; and her Ph.D. from Emory. A contributing editor at Mothering magazine and a contributing writer at the Epoch Times, she has published articles in hundreds of newspapers, magazines, and on-line sites, including The New York Times, the Washington Post, and Smithsonian magazine. Support independent journalism and medical freedom by becoming a free or paid subscriber to this Substack channel, which is called Vibrant Life. If you’d like to support her by making a one-time donation or simply buying her a cup of (organic) coffee, her Venmo is @Jennifer-Margulis-2 (last four digits: “1256.”)