Earlier this month the CDC announced it was reducing the recommended number of vaccines on America’s childhood vaccine schedule to make the schedule more in line with other countries—countries where children have better health outcomes than in our fair land.

Vaccine safety advocates celebrated in the streets.

Big business and pro-vaccine fanatics sobbed in their soup.

Suing HHS and CDC

Now the medical establishment, the very people who will lose over a million dollars a year in their own private practices, is making a great big noisy public fuss over the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s decision to reduce the number of recommended vaccines.

Because, you know, if we reduce our children’s toxic burden and help them have healthier, happier childhoods, we’re all going to lose a lotta mu-la-lah die.

Screenshot of a peer-reviewed science article showing that a pediatric practice that bills $3 million a year would lose more than $1 million dollars in revenue for modifying the childhood vaccine schedule for its patients. Authors: James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D. and Paul Thomas, M.D. Source: “Vaccine Practice Payment Schedules Create Perverse Incentives for Unnecessary Medical Procedures – at What Cost to Patients?” Published in The International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, March 2021.

AAP, promoting obesity, harming our children, one Big Mac at a time

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is a trade organization made up of 67,000 pediatricians.

In 2024, this “non-profit” generated over $140 million in annual revenue, according to two financial watchdogs: ProPublica and Guidestar.

In a gross conflict of interests that the liberal media willfully ignores and the AAP deliberately obfuscates, the AAP receives a tremendous amount of money from the pharmaceutical industry, infant formula (aka artificial desiccated milk) manufacturers, and pharmacies like CVS.

No more money from Coca-Cola

The AAP used to take millions of dollars from companies like Mickey Ds and Coca-Cola.

’Cause, you know, we should encourage kids to eat fast food and drink soda as much as possible.

For their health—oh, um, wait a second.

Once the public wised up to how the AAP was promoting obesity and tooth decay and even using money from the Coke Foundation to fund research on children’s health, the AAP stopped accepting donations from Coca-Cola.

As far as I can tell, McDonald’s continues to fund the AAP.

“Egregious, reckless, and dangerous”

The plaintiffs suing U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) include:

Our dear, lovely, and never-financially-motivated friends at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), as well as the American College of Physicians (ACP), the American Public Health Association (APHA), and others.

They have alleged that the decision to have a gentler, more science-based vaccine schedule is the “most egregious, reckless, and dangerous of the actions Defendants have taken to date.”

Me, I’m terrified.

I know you are too.

After all, I wear a condom when I’m in the car by myself. So I won’t get pregnant while I’m driving.

I know you do too.

“A baseless attempt to litigate for the interests … of corporate donors”

The response from the HHS to the new updated complaints, as reported by The Hill:

This lawsuit is “a baseless attempt to litigate for the interests of the organization’s top corporate donors, which make virtually every vaccine across the CDC immunization schedules…

“AAP is angry that CDC eliminated corporate influence in vaccine recommendations by reconstituting the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with leading physicians and public health experts and by accepting recommendations from a comprehensive scientific review of U.S. childhood immunization practices conducted under President Trump’s order to examine international best practices in peer developed countries.”

Best immune practices. Thorough scientific analysis. Reduced toxic burden. Less likelihood of neurological and immunological damage. Less likelihood of parents giving their children brain-damaging acetaminophen. Not as many trips to the pediatrician, the pediatric neurologist, the gastroenterologist, the rheumatologist, the dermatologist. Healthier, happier babies. Healthier, happier kids.

No wonder the mainstream medical establishment is running scared.

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author.

