Vibrant Life

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Jody's avatar
Jody
3d

You couldn't go because you had caregiver duties. I'm the primary caregiver for my vax (childhood schedule) injured adult son. It's difficult to find substitute carers and even though I'd love the art or music it would be hard for him to participate. We try to stay connected and we are fortunate that he has an excellent day program (very rare and we had to move states to find it.) Chicken or egg? He is the gift. The "autism" is not.

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Gerard Waters's avatar
Gerard Waters
3d

As a GP for nearly fifty years I believe it’s the other way around. Those who are aging slowly particularly from a mental and emotional point of view are more socially aware and don’t shun the world , they are going to live a longer and better quality life. Young at heart is perhaps a genetic or life style result but very real.

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