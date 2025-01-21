Paul Thomas, M.D.; his son Noah Thomas; and I are doing a 3 to 5-day fast. Here’s why…

“We’re starting the fast Monday,” my friend, colleague, and co-author (on two books) mentioned when we were FaceTiming over the weekend. “You’re welcome to join us.”

Fasting is a powerful tool to help your body heal.

Indeed, research has found that fasting can slow the growth of cancer cells.

In addition, a 2020 article in the Annuals of Medicine found that longer fasts (between 5 and 21 days) may be especially beneficial for people struggling with obesity and cognitive decline.

In his 2014 Tedx talk at Johns Hopkins University, which has been viewed 5.3 million times, neurologist Mark Mattson, Ph.D. explores how and why fasting protects and even boosts brain function.

Moreover, in 2017, a team of Berlin-based scientists found that a 7-day fast improved metabolism, blood pressure, and weight issues in patients with Type 2 diabetes with no adverse effects.

Routine periodic fasting has also been shown to improve heart health.

Why are we fasting?

Dr. Paul’s 37-year-old son Noah has a rare and very aggressive form of cancer. Poor Noah was in excruciating pain caused by a bowel blockage. But he had no idea when he went to the ER with severe bowel pain that he would end up hospitalized. The surgeons removed a large portion of his colon.

Some tough news came back from after the surgery.