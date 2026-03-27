A few years back, my friend Anna gifted me the book The Four Agreements. She told me later she was reaching for another book on her bookshelf but the one that she pulled out was Don Miguel Ruiz’s 1997 classic; so she figured that was the book the universe wanted her to give me.

The Four Agreements is a slim self-help book that has helped over 15 million readers in the United States alone, according to Ruiz’s website.

Purportedly based on Toltec wisdom, The Four Agreements outlines a code of conduct for readers to follow in order to reduce strife and suffering and increase joy.

The Toltecs thrived between 800 and 1000 B.C. What we know about them comes from the Aztecs, an indigenous civilization in the region we now call Mexico.

Simple, straightforward, and life-changing

On the surface, these four agreements seem simple and straightforward, even obvious.

In reality, if you’re able to implement them, the agreements are profound, even revolutionary, offering all of us humans a protocol that has the potential to heal even the most chasmic rifts.

Of the four agreements, the one that’s been helping me the most is:

#2: “Don’t take anything personally.”

So easy to say. Just four small words. Not so easy to implement.

Perhaps you’re already an enlightened creature, someone who’s more saintly than humanoid, and you are able to not take it personally when, for example:

Your _____ [fill in the blank with the relative of your choice, perhaps one of your very own children] calls you a “dumb ass” or, worse, the R-word, because said relative knows that you find that kind of language hateful, offensive, and triggering, and that you pride yourself on being smart

Your _____ [fill in the blank with the relative of your choice, perhaps the one you love more than anyone in the world] sends you an email with the words “shame on you” as the subject line

Your best friend, who you usually talk to every day or at least a couple times a week, doesn’t return any of your phone calls for several months

Your editor answers your call in an irritated tone. Without even saying hello, he snaps: “I never talk on the phone. What do you want?”

This is all theoretical, of course.

None of these situations has ever happened to me.

I’ve also never been called “a total asshole” in a public forum by an MIT science writer, no less.

Because, you know, calling humans terminology to describe the anal cavity via which excrement is excreted is both very becoming to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as to the pursuit of science.

(That lovely article has since been expunged from the internet. I can’t imagine why. It is, however, still available via the Wayback Machine.)

Or told: “You make me want to root for.the eye cancer you fkn horrible woman. Go cancer!!!! I do hope it eats you alive after all the pain and suffering you have caused. This is such sweet karma.”

That has never happened to me either.

So how do you NOT take all the horrible things people say and do personally?

Remaining calm and positive in the face of other people’s judgments, unkindness, prejudices, and untoward behavior takes work.

Perhaps it’s a skill to be cultivated over a lifetime. Or perhaps not biting on the juicy worms of other people’s cruelty, drama, and crazy-making is something that’s easy once you realize—really realize—that nothing nasty that anyone says or does is personal to you.

Put differently, people who feel badly about themselves are unkind to others. Their unkindness is a byproduct of their own personal dysfunction, low self-esteem, emotional immaturity, jealousy, and other issues.

We can’t control anyone else’s behavior.

But we can control our reactions.

The way I see it, you have three choices:

Choice 1: Take someone’s bad mood or mean words personally, obsess over how that person is acting, respond angrily, and get sucked into the drama. This choice results in you lowering yourself to their base level and letting the other person’s unhappiness affect you, your mood, and your day. For most of my life, I’ve excelled at this. I’ve been so sensitive to other people’s moods that even an angry clerk at the check-out counter has been known to derail my day.

Choice 2: Ignore the cutting remarks and bad actions. Remain relentlessly positive in the face of negativity. Make jokes. Give hugs (when appropriate). Turn the negative into a positive by stepping back to see what it can teach you.

This choice involves taking what is good—if anything—from the situation and leaving the bad on the table.

This choice results in you moving forward in spite of the frustration. A student of mine taught me recently a great acronym that she and her colleagues use in their facilitation work: Think of the thing you are NOT taking personally as an “AFGO,” which stands for Another F**king Growth Opportunity.

Choice 3: Remove yourself from the nasty person’s presence and/or remove them from yours. If someone is bullying you on-line, block them. If they’re writing nasty things about you, don’t read what they’ve written. If you feel bad every time you’re with them, use that negative feeling as valuable information (aka an AFGO, see Choice 2) that may be an indication that you need to relegate that person to the background of your life, and figure out how to connect with happier, less jealous, and more grounded people.

Me, I am learning to do all of this.

It’s a work in progress.

The Jennifer 2.0 who I’ve written about before is a work in progress too.

Meditating helps. Joe Dispenza helps. Praying and learning about God helps. As does reading philosophical and spiritual texts.

A few days ago, a young person Who-Will-Not-Be-Named was acting like an old curmudgeon on steroids. This person was saying all sort of inappropriate and unkind things—trying to get a rise out of said person’s progenitors.

The Grump: Where you wanna go?

The Progenitors: Either X or Y place would be good!

The Grump: Naw. They’re both ass.

The Progenitors: No worries. Where’s good for you? We’re flexible.

The Grump: Everywhere’s closed. And we don’t even have enough time. I have things to do. This sucks. You’re not even ready! My day’s ruined. Oh my god, now I have to wait for you. I have things to do. I don’t have time to sit here deciding. THIS IS ALL YOUR FAULT.

One progenitor decided to find the whole situation funny and absurd. The offspring had gotten too little sleep, eaten too little food, and needed some exercise, sunlight, and outside time.

Yes, it was frustrating.

But, no, it wasn’t personal.

Nothing ever is.

The other progenitor