Oregon has the third highest vaccine opt-out rate of any state in the U.S., according to an article published yesterday in the Willamette Weekly.

Based on data from the 2024-2025 school year, just shy of 10 percent of kindergarteners (9.7) in Oregon have not received all the vaccines on the CDC’s recommended childhood vaccine schedule.

Idaho’s in first place, with a vaccine opt-out rate of 15 percent.

Utah ranks second, with a 10 percent opt-out rate.

Legacy media outlets reporting on this phenomenon decry the “low” vaccination rates among school-aged children in Oregon.

Cue the fear-mongering, scary music, and predictions of how 50,000 school-aged children in Oregon are all at risk of succumbing to deadly diseases because of their irresponsible parents. Parents who have done no research of their own. Do NOT understand science. And follow a former Playboy centerfold when it comes to making health decisions for their children.

(Yes. Several years ago when hundreds of well-informed families, including mine, showed up at the state capitol to lobby lawmakers about the importance of medical freedom and vaccine choice, I heard then state senator Dr. Elizabeth Steiner blurt out in an exasperated tone to her aide, “They all just need to stop listening to Jenny McCarthy!” You can’t make this stuff up.)

The rest of us—those of us making medical decisions based on health and not on pharmaceutical companies’ public relations sound bites—know that Oregon’s higher vaccine opt-out rates are a reason to celebrate.

Not because we’re “selfish,” “crazy,” or even “anti-vaxxers.”

But because following a gentler vaccine schedule is in the best interests of the health of every child in America.

A quick example I’ve written about ad nauseam before: Parents in Oregon who opt-out of the hepatitis B vaccine understand that giving this vaccine at birth and during infancy is unnecessary, ineffective, and harmful.

If you’re new to these issues and eager to find out more, I was interviewed about this last week on Reality Check Radio in New Zealand. Have a listen here.

The cliff notes: There’s never been a single documented case of a child getting or spreading hepatitis B, a sexually transmitted disease, in a school setting in Oregon.

Families opting out of this vaccine are simply saying, “No, thank you,” to a vaccine that should never have been put on the schedule in the first place.

Your baby, your way. It’s your choice whether to partially vaccinate your kids, fully vaccinate your kids, or say no to all vaccines.

Oregon was settled by pioneers.

We want to live in a free and fair society, not a nanny state.

Big Pharma’s billionaires can keep sobbing in their soup.

The rest of us are channeling gratitude for the parents in Oregon doing their own research to help their school-aged children survive and thrive.

Leave a comment

Related posts:

Eek! Without Vaccine Mandates We’re All Going to Die

They Said This Vaccine Would Protect Against Cancer. They Lied.

Wondering About Vaccines? Not Sure Where to Start?