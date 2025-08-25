By Eduardo J. Balbona, M.D.; Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.; and Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D.

All life on Earth is connected to all other forms of life.

New discoveries in genetics and microbiology are revealing how no life form is isolated—all life co-exists in beautifully complex systems.

DNA’s genetic instructions that guide the life cycles of fruit flies, bananas, mice, and humans share not only the same alphabet (DNA base pairs) but also the same fundamental vocabulary (genes).

All life on Earth arose from the same line of single-celled organisms called prokaryotes that appeared about 3.8 billion years ago.

Some people are disturbed by the idea that we share the fundamental building blocks of life with rodents and plantains, yet this realization could be the catalyst for an emerging sense of spiritual connection to and respect for life itself.

Leaves from the same tree

After all, how can racism, exploitation, and injustice continue once we understand that we’re all just the various leaves of the same tree of life?

When science shows that the differences between us and those we consider so very different from us are so insignificant as to be trivial, how can we not see the philosophical implications?

“I like the scientific spirit—the holding off, the being sure but not too sure, the willingness to surrender ideas when the evidence is against them,” wrote the 19th-century American poet, Walt Whitman.

Our sense of human and natural “oneness” in this new era of scientific discovery is overwhelming and its implications are staggering.

The new awareness of unity between humans and nature spurred by diverse scientific discoveries is paradigm-shifting.

Microbes are us

We are in community not only with the billions of humans we share our planet with but also with the billions of microbes that inhabit our bodies.

Our brains, via the vagus nerve, are in constant communication with the microorganisms of our intestines.

Remarkably, these microorganisms also communicate back through the vagus nerve to our brains.

They affect everything from sociability, mood, depression, and appetite.

The types of microorganisms that compose our microbiome affect not only the nutrients we can absorb, but also form the foundation of our immune system and affect how we respond to infections, medications and even chemotherapy.

We need the body’s microbiome to help us obtain many essential nutrients that our own cells lack the capacity to create by themselves. At the same time, when we are exposed to all the toxicants now pervasive in our environment, we disrupt the natural metabolic processes carried out by our gut microbiome.

We are the heirs of a long line of cells that reaches generations back in time.

Gifts from our moms

The embryo that forms you is made from your mother’s germ-line cells.

This germ line passes from one generation to the next through a continuous line of cells that are essentially immortal.

Our original microbiome is a gift from our mothers, transferred to us as we emerge from the birth canal, as well as from human milk, dense with beneficial bacteria, which we drink from her breasts.

The eggs in a female’s ovaries, when fertilized by sperm, divide into an embryo. This embryo already contains the eggs that will begin the next generation, awaiting the next exposure to sperm decades later.

The cells of our germ line never really die. They pass from one generation to the next.

If some cells are “immortal,” all cells have the genetic potential to be immortal.

A new understanding of cancer

Furthermore, triggering immortality is considered by many to be the reason cancer cells continue to divide out of control.

Recent advances in molecular biology and genetics are redefining our understanding of the aging process and age-related diseases, and may even suggest potential cures for cancer.

What if cancer cells are not rogue cells intent on destroying the host?

What if, instead, these cells are actually trying to save their host’s life?

Oncogenesis is the term we use for the transformation of normal, healthy cells into the unchecked growth of cancerous cells

New evidence suggests that oncogenesis may just be a reaction to metabolic disruption within the mitochondria.

Mitochondria, to remind you, are the organelles within our cells responsible for generating energy.

By reverting to a more primitive form of energy production (aerobic glycolysis), one used by many bacteria, cancer cells can actually keep themselves alive without relying on mitochondria to supply energy.

When a tumor appears, immune cells swarm to it. But these cells are often ineffective at killing and removing the cancer cells.

There is a complex signaling channel between cancer cells and immune cells. Cancer cells communicate biochemically with immune cells, in essence telling them to “stand down.”

And yet, the cancer cells also do something that can potentially benefit the immune cells. The cancer cells release large amounts of lactate into the tumor microenvironment.

Lactate is a valuable nutrient that is an alternative to glucose for the resident immune cells.

The immune cells eagerly take up this lactate, which can help them heal their own mitochondria. This renewed energy could allow them to finally be able to remove the tumor, once the immune system recognizes the cancer cells as malfunctioning.

If this model is indeed correct, the right way to treat cancer is to reduce toxic exposures and supply abundant organic micro- and macro-nutrients to restore health to the immune system.

If we can learn to control cellular mortality, then run-away immortality, like cancer, could be stopped. At the same time, problematic cellular mortality associated with age-related diseases and death could be deferred, perhaps indefinitely.

A respect for life’s interconnections

The possibilities of this brave new world in medical care must be grounded in our respect and reverence for life itself.

Understanding the nature of life, realizing humans and the environment are interconnected, helps reinforce the idea that we should strive to live in a world where human life—and indeed all life—is considered sacred and full of value.

About the Authors:

Eduardo J. Balbona, M.D., is an integrative internal medicine physician based in Jacksonville, Florida who works in clinical primary care. He has published several peer-reviewed articles about COVID-related health issues. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., is a senior research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the author of Toxic Legacy. Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is a medical researcher, investigative health journalist, and author of Your Baby, Your Way.

