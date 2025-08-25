Vibrant Life

Inner Journey
3h

August 25, 2025

#TruthAboutEARTH

Hi Jennifer,

Just wanted to point out, that your title is misleading and in fact, false.

It is referring to the so-called "evolution theory" made up by C. Darwin.

And its clue is in the title: theory.

The whole "evolution theory" is just that a theory, but I would argue it is much, much worse: it is another lie and deception, which led to many indoctrination programs.

Anyway, I digress.

Could I invite you to read and watch my #TruthAboutEARTH post: https://innerjourney101.substack.com/p/cmm-inner-journeys-specials-truthaboutearth ?

I know, it is a long stretch to ask a person nowadays to watch a 8+ hour long video, but what is one working day if you could gain real truth and hopefully, overcome decades of brainwashing.

I hope and pray that you and your readers may get to know the truth about earth and much more.

Thank you, much love, blessings,

Jumo.

The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
just now

Lovely beginning to a new version of biology. Love your work and Stephanie's. I am a huge fan of your mother's and hope all 3 of you eventually are recognised as the brilliant thinkers that you are.

I hope your next instalment includes the recognition of where light fits in to this understanding of symbiotic biology.

Its the light within them that make the nutrients within us, that we can only metabolise and use efficiently, when we are in the correct, full spectrum light.

I think your mother (brilliant as she was) would have eventually come to the understanding that the mitochondria are not making "atp" for us. They are changing the light signal to one that the microbiome recognises, and vice versa. Thats the communication network between everything on this planet- light.

Neither the microbiome or our mitochondria, recognise this alien sun we now live under 24/7 - isolated blue light, out of synch and without the protection of infra-red.😐

