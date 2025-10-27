My friend’s husband, who I’ll call Ryder, is in the hospital right now. Ry had a series of ischemic strokes nearly two months ago and has been working hard to claw his way back to better health.

Now it’s his heart that’s refusing to behave. He’s having wild spikes in blood pressure, his sodium levels are too low, and his troponin levels are too high, which is an indication of heart damage.

I went to see Ry yesterday. I tiptoed into the room. He was sleeping. His cheeks were gaunt and he looked much smaller than the last time I saw him, which was just a few days ago.

Not wanting to disturb him, I turned to leave. The door squeaked. He caught me in the act of departing, opened his eyes, and gave me a bright smile.

“Glad you’re resting,” I whispered.

“This is a good place to sleep,” he admitted.

He seemed so happy I was there. I decided to stay.

“You rest and I’ll do some work, just until Dee comes. How does that sound?”

“Perfect.” Ry smiled. Still smiling, he closed his eyes and immediately fell back to sleep. Being sick is exhausting. He was so still. I pulled a chair close to the bed and watched him. It took me a long time to open my computer. I needed to make sure he was breathing.

Sitting in the hospital room with Ry sleeping quietly reminded me of being in a different hospital room with a different heart patient.