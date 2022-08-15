Parents in Berkeley Say Their Kids Have Become Pariahs
A “tolerant” city pushes discrimination and intolerance
Dan McDunn, a father of three who owns a construction company in Berkeley, California, and his wife lost one of their best friends, to the covid vaccine on April 6, 2021.
She was 47 years old.
Their friend died just eight days after she was given what was likely a “hot lot” of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. This lot, EN 6201, has been linked to at l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.