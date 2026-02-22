Vibrant Life

Tracey
Dogs are the best therapy, even the ones that aren't trained to be therapy dogs. We are so lucky to have them, even if they misbehave sometimes. Serenity is adorable!

Donna Yaeger
Serenity is a gift from God! So glad you found each other, finally. Ruth wrote about losing her senior dog. So sorry we sympathize.Our miniature schnauzer was my service dog, seizure episodes and migraines. She smelled them coming. Had a way of warning me, then comforting me while I recovered. She had a special bond with me. I called a service dog trainer, she heard our dog was a schnauzer and declined training! I begged her to just meet with us. She did! She was amazed how calm this terrier was, an willing to do anything for me. Our neurologist wrote a letter of praise over her abilities and even got a service dog himself. Boo has been gone three years now. We have a new schnauzer that is amazing! We think God sent Boo back to us. Roxy has taken up where Boo left off. We are in our 70's, she makes us laugh, go for longer walks, is a great traveler, and an all round sweet companion. She is only a year old, surprising everyone who meets her. Her whole body wiggles when she sees two year old children. My husband and I picture Boo in heaven playing with the children (she loved babies), God interrupted her, telling her she needed to go back. She is probably our last dog.

Our friends and family members want her if we die! We hope to live another twenty years. Our plan is we will all go together!

Thanks for sharing about Serenity.

