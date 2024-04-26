People Still Wearing Masks, Even as Doctors Raise Concerns
Carbon dioxide harms the developing brain, neurosurgeon says
Last weekend we drove upstate to see my friend’s son perform in a high school production of Mary Poppins.
On the way back, we stopped for lunch at a soul food restaurant.
There was a MASKS REQUIRED sign on the door.
Thinking it was a throwback, my friends and I ignored the sign and went in.
But we were surprised to see several signs exhorting patrons that …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.