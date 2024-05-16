Anyone remember this Oregon ad, paid for by our tax dollars?

Those of us who had the misfortune to live lived in Oregon during the height of the COVID craziness were told in no uncertain terms that there could be no joy, no playing, no hugging, and no opening up until we all rolled up our sleeves for the mRNA vaccines.

We were made to understand that our immune systems simply would not work without the help of this incredible new technology.

Masked, alone, and afraid, we were duped into believing that we were all walking biohazards. We were forbidden to hug, touch, connect, or interact. That is, until the come-to-Jesus moment of contact with the glorious, glorious jab.

And this relentless campaign to insure everyone got vaccinated as soon as possible was definitely not about the money.

(Left unmentioned at the time the above advertisement was everywhere on FaceAche was Pfizer’s stunning profits. The news headlines had just announced that Pfizer had made $3.5 billion in just 3 months.)

💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻 #MyVaccineReason #VaccinesBringUsCloser #ILoveBigPharma

But the ad campaigns weren’t enough. So public health authorities sweetened the deal with bribes incentives.

💰Ohio Governor Mike DeWine told his constituents that the state would give $1 million to 5 randomly selected people who agreed to get the vaccine.

🥕Bolthouse Farms offered their employees $500 bribes bonuses.

🍩Krispy Kreme doughnuts offered customers 1 free doughnut a day.

🍝Chef José Andrés's restaurant upped the ante by offering newly vaccinated customers $50 off.

🍃Washington State trumped Chef José by announcing free Mary Jane (their Joints for Jabs campaign proved quite successful!)

🍺And you could also get free beer, 🎫 $10-$20 tickets to watch the Seattle Mariners, and even sit in a vaccinated-only area at LA Dodgers games, or be entered in a 🎰raffle to win a new car.

🍆But my hands down personal favorite was the bribe incentive of a free fuck at a brothel in Vienna (I kid you not.)

Taxpayer money funds Pharma

I just loved how my taxpayer dollars were being used to fund that relentless advertising campaign.

I also loved how Oregon told all of us that we were murderers if we left the house.

This was a particularly welcomed message for me when I was driving a loved one with a life-threatening condition to the doctor.

What also felt just.so.good—conveyed by the ad above—was the idea that every one of us was NOT healthy but a walking super-spreader, whether we had any symptoms of COVID-19 or not.

Finally, I was heartened by the fact that so many people were successfully bribed listened and forced to complied.

Did you feel pressured to get the COVID-19 vaccines? Are you glad you got them? If you didn’t, are you sorry you did not comply?

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist, Fulbright grantee, and sought-after speaker.