When I was a graduate student at Emory University, I decided we should invite Salman Rushdie to speak.

One of my favorite things about academia was the fascinating people who would come share their genius and ideas.

I was part of a group of grad students who had funding to bring in academics, literary critics, philosophers, and authors to give public lectures.

So I met with the chair of the English Department and also sat down and talked with a dean and then with the president of the university about inviting Rushdie.

They liked it. But, they told me, having an internationally known writer on campus who had a fatwa on his head from writing the Satanic Verses was taking it to a whole new level: we’d need a lot of money to fly him to Atlanta, a security detail to make sure Rushdie was safe on campus, and extra police to keep the audience safe as well. It was a big idea.

***

“We’re building an indoor tennis court in Beaufort,” I announced to anyone who would listen.

Beaufort is a lovely place in southern South Carolina, the second oldest and most historic city in the state. The weather’s amazing and tennis is a popular sport.

As much as the sun shines, it’s also very humid and it rains a lot.

When the heavens open up and it starts to pour, you can’t play tennis. Unlike in Hilton Head, there are no covered tennis courts and no indoor tennis club in Beaufort.

For years the local tennis coach, an award-winning internationally ranked player who has sparked a love for tennis in thousands of kids in Beaufort, has dreamed of having an indoor court to use in inclement weather.

I had no idea where the funding would come from or how it would happen but I started looking for a building in the historic neighborhood that could be converted into a court. And talking to everyone I could think of, casually, about the idea.

“We’re going to have an indoor court in Beaufort!” I announced again, with absolute certainty, even though I hadn’t worked out a single detail.

“Who’s we?” an avid tennis player asked.

“We are,” I gestured to the present company, a random group of tennis enthusiasts getting ready to take a clinic.

“Who’s we?” he asked again, sounding almost annoyed.

“Coach Larry, Janice, me, I don’t know. It doesn’t matter who does it. We just need a court!”

***

I was long gone by the time Salman Rushdie delivered the Richard Ellmann Lecture in Modern Literature at Emory University in 2004. It was such a good experience for the campus and the community that two years later Rushdie became a Distinguished Writer in Residence.

Just last week they drew the lines on Beaufort’s first indoor tennis court.

“Oh my goodness, Jennifer, is that you?” my second daughter’s dear friend, blonde hair in two braids and a radiant smile on her face, was leaving the grocery store I was about to walk into.

“I think about you all the time,” Joy said.

“You do?”

She gestured to her one-year-old son.

“You’re the reason I breastfed him!”

I hadn’t seen Joy in years. I was baffled.

“I am?”

“You probably don’t remember but you told me and Athena about how bad formula was when we were in fourth grade! I never forgot what you said. It was really hard at first but I thought about you. ‘I can do this,’ I told myself. ‘Jennifer would tell me to keep trying.’”

Rushdie. The indoor tennis court. Joy’s baby boy.

The flowers were tended to by other hands. I didn’t do the weeding, soil amending, or watering. I wasn’t even there to see the blooms or smell their fragrance. But, without even knowing it, I’d been planting seeds.

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning book author and science writer. Her articles have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and on the cover of Smithsonian Magazine.

Leave a comment