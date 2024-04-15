Bond With Baby
Precious Glimpse
Runnin’ Out of Womb
These are just some of the cutesy names for nearby businesses that offer pregnant women—and their families—2-D and 3-D ultrasounds for a fee.
These ultrasounds are elective and non-medical. They’re advertised as a way to help you feel closer to your unborn baby and include the whole family in your pregnanc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.