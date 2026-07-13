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Nancy Wainer's avatar
Nancy Wainer
44m

To me, the whole "thing" about ANY milk is that cow's milk is for baby cows and goats milk is for baby goats and hamster milk is for baby hamsters - you get the point. Maybe it was me who missed the point(s) in this article but I personally cannot read about milk without thinking about the babies - the calves and the kids - I have no idea what baby hamsters are called - who are taken away from their mothers so that we humans can have the milk that was meant for them. One only has to see the babies bleating for their mothers and the mothers screaming for their babies - to know that what we are doing - drinking their milk - is wrong. We are the only mammals who drink another mammals milk - human babies are supposed to be be breastfed - that statement often provokes a number of people - and when they wean ("baby-led weaning"), then that's that for milk. We were not designed to drink other animals' milk, raw or otherwise.

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Mel R's avatar
Mel R
26m

Mother's milk for infants is one of the best foods that any human will ever have. Cow's milk (raw or pasterurized) is second-rate at best.

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