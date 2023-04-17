David Kirby died yesterday, April 16, in Puebla, Mexico. He was only 62 years old.
For those of you who have experience with vaccine injuries from the childhood vaccination schedule, David Kirby is a name you already know.
Kirby wrote a book called Evidence of Harm. The book, his first, tells the story of what happened to Lyn Redwood, a registered nurse m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.