When Jane Goodall was very small, she watched a hen laying an egg. Not wanting to disturb the mama hen, she stayed very quiet, her blond head buried in the straw of a cramped musty chicken coop. She waited patiently for hours, never taking her eyes off the hen.

She was three or four years old and felt deeply satisfied when the egg finally emerged. Hens often cluck loudly or coo once a new egg is laid to let their flock mates know.

Goodall’s mom was doing a different kind of brooding. Her daughter had disappeared for five hours and she had no idea where she went. She called the police to report her missing. But when Jane returned home, straw clinging to her hair, she was so excited that her mama didn’t have the heart to cluck at her.

I remember reading that story in Jane Goodall’s riveting autobiography, In the Shadow of Man, a tremendously well written account of her time studying chimpanzees in a remote reserve in Tanzania.

One of the aspects that amazed me most about Goodall’s lifelong fascination with animal behavior was the support she got from that same mama. I was in awe of the fact that her mother went to Tanzania with her, boiled their water over an open fire, made all the meals, chased away the animals that wanted to partake in their riches, and took care of practically every detail of keeping camp.

My mom was a revolutionary evolutionary biologist. Just four years younger than Jane Goodall (my mom was born in 1938; Goodall in 1934), my mom was often featured in articles about “innovators” or “women in science” that also celebrated Jane Goodall.

Both were fascinated by science from an early age, keenly interested in understanding the natural world, and disappointed by the destructiveness of Homo sapiens.

Jane Goodall died earlier this week, on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

She was 91 years old.

When you read about her life, you quickly realize that she cared more about the value of the work she was doing than about her detractors, naysayers, and the small-minded establishment scientists who questioned her credentials and devalued her contributions to the field.

My mom was that way too.

Both of these cutting-edge, innovative, and controversial scientists lived their lives to the fullest.

Perhaps a well-lived life should not be mourned. But Goodall’s leaves me with an aching jaw and a shredded heart.

I miss my mom. She died 14 years ago this November.

RIP, Dr. Goodall. When you get to heaven, please give my mom a kiss for me.

