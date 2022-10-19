Single Dad, Veteran, Jailed For Not Wearing a Mask
The judge who threw him in the slammer was himself maskless
Superior Court judge, Charles Gilchrist, arbitrarily decided to implement a mask mandate in his courtroom. Last week, when one of his potential jurors, a 47-year-old single father and United States Navy veteran named Gregory Hahn, refused to wear a mask, the North Carolina judge threw him in jail without bond.
“…you don’t want to wear a mask,” the judge …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.