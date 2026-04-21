Yesterday I sat down to write another installment of the Lipstick Diaries.

There’s news.

There are photos.

Then life decided to do some life-ing and I ended up taking a friend to urgent care.

The FNP in charge of urgent care took one look at said friend, who I was pushing in a wheelchair because she was too weak to walk, and sent us to the hospital.

So instead of writing about canine copulation, I spent a lovely afternoon in the hospital.

My friend won the poked, prodded, c/t-scanned, talked-to-by-a-doctor-who-had-drunk-too-much-coffee-and-was-incapable-of-asking-a-single-question-or-speaking-articulately-enough-for-us-to-understand-a-single-word (which we might not have understood anyway because the doc’s voice was muffled, courtesy of a white duckbilled mask), and infused with antibiotics lottery.

Lucky us. Not.

Still, I can’t tell you how grateful I was to be the patient advocate this time, and not the patient.

In the meantime, my friend is home recovering; Charlie Dog spent this morning with Serenity and me; an update about project puppies is coming soon (wait until you see the photos); and I have some save-the-dates and shout-outs to share.

Save the date: Brownstone Supper Club

I’m giving the keynote at the first ever Ashland Brownstone Supper Club , on Wednesday evening, May 20th, 2026 .

Time: 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Place: Ashland Hills Hotel

Address: 2525 Ashland Street in Ashland, Oregon

Bill Kauth, co-founder of the ManKind Project and a local, national, and international living legend, is hosting the supper club

My talk:

“We could not comply”: the unsung heroes who quietly (and not-so-quietly) resisted during COVID

What to expect: delicious food, fabulous friends you haven’t met yet, and cup-filling fellowship

Tickets went on sale an hour ago (literally) via the Brownstone Institute’s website.

This event is expected to sell out.

»Get your tickets to save your spot by clicking here .«

Doctor, doctor, give me the news … Shout-out to Michelle Perro

Pediatrician and healthy food advocate extraordinaire, Michelle Perro, M.D., author of the outstanding book, What’s Making Our Kids Sick? (2017) has just published a new book!

Making Our Kids Well is a compendium full of helpful (and health-full) information. It’s a must-read for new parents and anyone interested in healthy living, healthy eating, and raising healthy kids.

Michelle Perro is an outspoken, straight-shooting, medical freedom, vaccine-friendly doctor. We can all support her by ordering her new book and asking our local libraries to purchase copies as well.

But, wait, there’s more

For the fungus writers among us: ballin’ book proposals

Literary agent and entrepreneur Johanna Maaghul, who joined us at the writing retreat in Tuscany in March, and I are teaching a course together next month.

The course: How to Write a Killer Book Proposal

The dates: May 21, May 28, June 4

The place: ComputerLaLand, which means you can join us from anywhere

The deets and to register: Click here

I mean, with such a nice photo of moi (see below), how can you resist?!

Want a front row seat?

Finally, I’m looking for Substack sponsors to fund some of the deeper-dive science-forward investigative health articles I’d like to publish on this platform.

I’m calling on the quantum field (à la Joe Dispenza) to bring forth two or three sponsors and 26 more paid subscribers so I can make more of my content freely available and open to the public.

What sayest thou?! If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, have a front row seat on an investigation, and receive a handwritten letter from me plus an original custom-made piece of art, message me and we’ll talk.

Since I’ve only got one eyeball am I allowed to make unsightly—get it?—jokes?

What is the sound of one eye crossing?

It’s late. I’m mixing metaphors.

If you made it this far, thanks for reading.

See you soon.

Love,

Jennifer