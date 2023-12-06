Acetaminophen, the main ingredient in Tylenol, is one of the most popular painkillers and fever reducers on the planet. Medical doctors often prescribe it to reduce fever in hospitalized patients.
But does reducing fever in critically ill patients actually help them recover from virulent infections or get better faster?
In 2015 a team of fifteen scientist…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.