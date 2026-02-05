Exactly a week ago today, I was under general anesthesia getting my liver zapped with sound waves.

I sent an email to y’all about it last Thursday, the day after the procedure.

I typed it on my phone with my thumbs, doped up on anti-nausea medicine and painkillers.

But now I kinda sorta, uh, can’t find the email on the list on my Substack’s homepage.

I was sure it was there.

But now it’s not.

We could blame my bad eyesight.

Except I don’t think it’s actually there and I don’t know how to make it auto-populate and I don’t want to annoy the beeswax out of all of your ears by sending it again to your inboxes (as you can all see, I am a techno-genius).

In any case, in case you missed it, I did manage to find a link, which is here. Don’t ask me how there can be a link but no link. Fine, ask me.

You: Why is there a link but no link?

Me: I don’t {expletive deleted} know.

Okay, none of that was very funny.

I’ve pretty much felt like I was run over by a truck for the past seven days. Or punched in the guts. By a gang of thugs. Hourly.

Hilarious, right? Fun, too.

Equally fun has been the stabbing pain in my liver with every footfall when I take Serenity (the dog if not the emotion) for a walks.

So I’ve been walking s-l-o-w-l-y.

To be honest, I haven’t really been going for walks as much as goings for stumbles.

Today I put a toe back into the Land of the Living.

“Welcome back to the Land of the Living,” my now 88-year-old dad used to say after we kids recovered from an illness. I’m not really there yet but my right big toe is.

And that toe was on the Robert Scott Bell Show this afternoon. Microbiologist Brian Hooker, Ph.D., a colleague, autism dad, and fearless freedom fighter, was interviewed in the first hour. I was on the show in the second hour.

To talk about … vaginas , mismanaged hypothyroidism , the other V-word that’s not vagina

Italy!

More specifically, the writing retreat I’ll be leading in Tuscany, hosted by an Italian-American start-up called Italian Life. («== Do you think they stole the name from my channel? Hmmm.)

The Italian Life website is live now.

The retreat is officially happening.

And … there are two slots left.

Or maybe one?

Not sure.

Blame it on the post-op brain fog?

Read these three (3)—count ’em—three (3) Substacks below about Italy to find out more (you can scroll on past or you can click the purple “read full story” if you want to read them):

Thank you to RSB for having me on.

Thank you to Brian Hooker for being a tireless champion for families with autism, safe vaccines, and real science.

Thank you to Italian Life for putting this high-level writing retreat together.

Thank you to Dr. Kevin Burns for liquifying the lesions in my liver. (Say that five times fast, I dare you.)

Thank you to my son for taking good care of me in Hermiston, Oregon.

Thank you to every single one of you for the prayers, healing mojo, words of comfort, and myriad kindnesses for which I am so grateful.

And to the wanting-to-remain-anonymous incredibly generous donor who contributed to the retreat’s start-up costs.

And to the amazingly kind reader (who is also named Jennifer) who sent me a gift that embodies my life right now: a broken bowl mended with gold paint in the way of the Japanese art of Kintsugi.

I have no words. Only gratitude. And a lump in my throat, which was not caused by the breathing tube they threaded into my lungs (one of which they deflated…)

Doing my best to make Mary Oliver—and my dad—proud and to enjoy this one wild and precious life.

Enjoy it with me. In Tuscany?

If you made it this far, thanks for reading.

Love,

Jennifer (who has been broken into pieces and is doing her best to heal)

