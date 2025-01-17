The Old Believers are a conservative sect of Russian Orthodoxy that rejects modern materialist values. In the past, when Oregon legislators have tried to deny religious freedom to Oregon’s children by taking away religious exemptions to vaccines, a community of women from the Old Believers have lobbied daily at the state capitol to protect their freedom of religion. Sometimes referred to as the Russian Amish, the Old Believers often do not vaccinate their children. Other religious groups in America that sometimes don’t vaccinate include Christian Scientists; Catholics and other Christians who object to the use of cell lines grown on aborted fetal tissue; Muslims who reject porcine and other non-halal vaccine ingredients; and Orthodox Jews who reject vaccines that contain porcine gelatin and other non-kosher animal parts. Photo credit: russiaeguide.com

About to complete his first full week in office, newly-elected Republican Governor Patrick Morrisey is shaking things up in West Virginia. As West Virginia’s chief executive, Morrisey issued an executive order allowing families in the Mountain State to opt out of some or all childhood vaccinations if getting these vaccines clash with their sincerely held religious beliefs.

In others words, he has instituted religious exemptions to routine childhood vaccination in West Virginia.

New vaccine executive order something to celebrate

West Virginia had the shameful distinction of being one of a small number of states that only allowed medical exemptions to opt out of vaccines.

Forced vaccination is not “protective” for children, as the mainstream media would have you believe. These mainstream journalists have been misled by the pharmaceutical companies’s behemoth propaganda machines and the medical establish that profits off of children’s poor health. There is no correlation (causative or otherwise) between forcing children to get vaccinated and positive health outcomes. In fact, West Virginia has consistently ranked near the bottom of states in child well-being.

We know from over half a dozen peer-reviewed medical studies, as well as from clinical data from medical doctors doing things differently, that vaccinated children are less healthy than their unvaccinated peers.

Far from promoting health, forced vaccination promotes discrimination, school exclusion, and anti-religious sentiments.

Each state sets their own vaccine requirements

The CDC makes vaccine recommendations on the national level and then each state requires these vaccines in order for children to be allowed to attend school. The original founders of the United States did not want to give too much power to the federal government. So health in America falls under the purview of each state.

“Medical policy has always been determined at the state level,” James Mohr, Ph.D., a medical historian and professor emeritus at the University of Oregon, explained to me when I interviewed him several years ago for an article for Jefferson Public Radio about the history of plagues, epidemics, and quarantines.

“In the Constitution all powers not given to the national government are reserved to the states. One of the reserved powers, under the Tenth Amendment, is health and medicine. Even today every state has its own licensing laws for physicians.”

Because each state makes its own decisions about health and medicine, vaccines required for school inclusion vary from state to state. Most parents aren’t aware that they may be told their children need certain vaccines in one state but if they move to another state that very vaccine may not be required.

West Virginia state law stipulates that children be vaccinated against chickenpox, diphtheria, hepatitis B, measles, meningitis, mumps, polio, rubella, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) in order to go to school. Unlike California and Illinois, the state does not require any COVID-19 vaccinations for school inclusion.

Thank you, West Virginia!

Freedom of religion is one of the core values upon which our country was founded. Americans must be allowed to practice their religion freely, without government interference. We may not like someone else’s sincerely held religious beliefs or opinions on any given topic, but we must respect their right to freedom nonetheless.

