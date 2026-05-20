Diethylstilbestrol, an artificial estrogen product, was once widely prescribed to pregnant women in America. Still used in a limited capacity in humans, it is now a popular treatments for urinary incontinence in female dogs.

There’s a new trend in America: an unbridled enthusiasm for synthetic hormones and a feeling of excitement that taking these hormones will lead to a miraculous sense of wellbeing and a diminishment of symptoms associated with menopause and other feminine ills.

We can trace the current excitement about taking synthetic hormones to November of last year. On November 10, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service issued a highly publicized industry-celebrated about-face announcing that HHS would initiate the removal of the black box warnings about hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for menopause.

Having honest and open conversations about what was once something of a taboo topic is a good thing. That said, in my mind, the internet-fueledidea that HRT is the cure-all for menopause symptoms, “a perfect solution,” and “a total miracle” ignores the ignominious history of the use of synthetic hormones and just how harmful endocrine disruption can actually be.

Feeling hormonal

“I’m just feeling hormonal,” explained a friend of mine, a mom of four small children who was having a remarkably difficult day.

She’d jammed her foot on a toy in the kitchen, lost her temper with her five-year-old twins, and forgotten that it was her turn to drive the carpool to her son’s preschool.

But she felt like her cabinet-slamming anger went beyond the daily trials of mothering small children.

Like so many of us women often do, my friend was blaming the outburst and gloomy mood on those endocrine gland secretions that sometimes seem to rule our lives.

A starring role

Who can fault her?

Hormones play a starring role in our lives.

They announce their presence at the onset of menstruation, they’re responsible for the flushed glow and energy surge that usually accompanies ovulation, and they’re crucial to the conception and development of our babies.

Hormones give us our sex drive, uterine contractions during labor, and the capacity to nurse our babies.

Changing hormone levels signal the onset of menopause.

And, yes, hormones affect our moods—sometimes for good, sometimes for bad.

What other substances in our bodies are so central to so much human drama?

The more that scientists discover about hormones, the more pervasive and vital to our health and well-being they seem to be.

Excess hormones harm human health

Except in excess.

For a long time now, we’ve known that too much testosterone, the hormone responsible for male sex characteristics—is linked to rage and violence in men.

Though considered a “male” hormone, testosterone is important for women as well.

Low testosterone in women is connected to low libido, decreased energy, and mood dysregulation.

But what about when women have too much estrogen or progesterone in their bodies? Or even oxytocin (the so-called “love hormone”?)

“Testosterone poisoning” and the idea of “toxic masculinity” (that latter of which is often blamed on testosterone) have become popular phrases.

These terms are bandied about to describe—and criticize—behaviors in men that feel “too masculine.”

Behaviors like being physically violent or excessively aggressive, bullying, refusing to or being incapable of expressing emotions in a genuine and unguarded way, believing that the key to moving forward in life is to push yourself to the brink of exhaustion (and that people who prioritize self-care and rest are “sissies”), and being tone deaf to the needs and concerns of others, especially women.

But what about “estrogen poisoning”?

I’d wager that’s not a phrase you’ve been reading about on social media.

Does such a thing as estrogen poisoning even exist?

Estrogen poisoning

It turns out we know a lot about overexposure to estrogen.

As much as you will see enthusiastic social media users blowing up the comment section of posts lamenting about menopause symptoms these days with the recommendations to “get a prescription for HRT!”, the truth is that taken in the wrong dosage, estrogen and other synthetic hormones can exacerbate or even cause a veritable horror show of human health problems.

While some of the science is contradictory, the problems that can be caused by hormone imbalances in general and exposure to too much synthetic estrogen in particular include but aren’t limited to:

Birth defects in the children whose mothers took hormones during pregnancy

Infertility , reproductive disorders, and difficulty becoming pregnant , especially when women stay on birth control pills for years at a time

Unexplained pregnancy loss

Hormone-dependent cancers , including breast, ovarian, uterine, and endometrial

Cognitive issues, mood fluctuations, and other disorders

What’s being left out of the current excitement about HRT is just how dangerous an excess of synthetic hormones can be for human health, for both men and women.

A checkered past

The history of synthetic estrogen reads like a spy novel, full of good guys gone bad, botched cover-ups, and unexpected consequences.

Some people died, others got rich.

There were unsuspecting pawns and some shady characters.

And, while the advent of the birth control pill for women arguably spawned a sexual revolution—one that changed the way women thought about themselves, their sexuality, and their place in the society—the widespread use of synthetic hormones to trick the body into believing it is pregnant has not been without some devastating consequences.

It would all be a thumping good read, except that it really happened. And it’s complicated. And nuanced. And difficult to unravel. But nuance is exactly what the “HRT will fix your life!” comments on the internet doesn’t take into consideration.

When the race to develop new drugs (and sell them to the public) outpaces safety testing

As science writer, lecturer, and late activist Barbara Seaman recounts in her excellent (especially-for-medical-science-nerds-like-me) 2003 book, The Greatest Experiment Ever Performed on Women: Exploding the Estrogen Myth, the tale of synthetic estrogen is a case study of what happens when the development of a drug outpaces our knowledge of its effects in living humans.

As Seaman recounts, in the 1930s, hormone research was hot. In labs around the world, biochemists raced to unlock the mystery of hormones, the keys to the body’s regulatory system.

In the darkening time not long before World War II, word was out that the Nazis were synthesizing hormones for use in their eugenics program, designed to prevent undesirable individuals (the mentally ill, the physically disabled) and whole groups (gypsies and Jews) from reproducing.

Scientists elsewhere scrambled to stop Germany from gaining control of lab-created hormones.

Dr. Charles Dodds

In 1938, a British doctor and biochemist at London’s Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry in London made a big breakthrough.

Charles Dodds and a team of researchers discovered a way to synthesize the first nonsteroidal estrogen—a simpler compound than the estrogen being made by the Germans.

This synthetic form was called diethylstilbestrol or DES.

DES was easily manufactured and could be formulated as a pill or tablet.

It was also many times more powerful than natural estrogen, a fact that would come back to haunt its creators in the years to come.

Eager to share his discovery with the world and to stop German scientists from cornering the market, Charles Dodds never patented his process.

His discovery was widely hailed, especially by scientists and researchers. Within three years, over two hundred scientific papers were written about DES.

But among those two hundred papers, it turns out, were dozens that presented alarming information

about the negative effects of DES on animals.

The Journal of the American Medical Association, for instance, printed a preliminary report on stilbestrol in December, 1939, written by the Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry of the American Medical Association.

The Council concluded that “until the nature of the side effects of stilbestrol are understood, its use in the human being should be confined to experimental studies by qualified investigators.”

JAMA added an even stronger warning:

“In this connection, the possibility of carcinoma induced by estrogens cannot be ignored. The long continued administration of these proliferating agents to patients with a predisposition to cancer may be hazardous. The idea that estrogens are related in their activity only to sex organs should be abandoned. Other tissues of the body may react in an. undesirable manner when the doses are excessive and over too long a period. This point should be firmly established, since it appears likely that in the future the medical profession maybe importuned to prescribe to-patients large doses of high-potency estrogens, such as stilbestrol, because of the ease of administration of these preparations.”

Uterine defects in murine experiments

At about the same time, researchers at Northwestern University discovered that the offspring of rats exposed to DES developed uterine defects.

Another study, this one from Johns Hopkins University, reported that mice injected with DES developed breast cancer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ignored these findings.

Instead, at the urging of the pharmaceutical companies, in 1941, the government approved the use of DES for the suppression of lactation and relief of menopause symptoms.

A husband-wife science team with no scruples

Six years later, thanks in part to the tireless promotional efforts of a husband-and-wife research team based at

Harvard, DES was approved for use as an anti-abortifacient, that is, a drug to prevent miscarriage.

My mother’s close scientific colleague, a marine biologist named Marie-Odile Soyer-Gobillard, lost both of her young adult children to post-adolescent suicide. She later learned that their extreme problems with depression and suicidal ideation were in large part due to the DES and other synthetic drug cocktails she took during her pregnancies, prescribed by her doctor in France AFTER the dangers of DES were well established and DES had been banned in the United States. She wrote a memoir about her experience, originally called “Une Resilience Ou Trois” in French.

It was a decision that would result in death, deformation, and heartbreak for millions of women and their children, including my mother’s best friend, one of my colleagues, and my father-in-law.

Research biochemist Olive Watkins Smith, Ph.D., and her husband, Dr. George Van Siclen Smith, the head of the gynecology department at Harvard University, spent the 1940s pushing their claim that women treated with DES had better placental function and bigger and healthier babies than mothers who didn’t take DES.

Their work culminated in a 1949 paper published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Their research methods were unconscionable, as Seaman reports in her book.

The Smiths eschewed testing on pregnant animals, opting instead to give DES directly to human subjects.

Their study did not include a control group of un-DES-treated mothers for comparison’s sake.

And still, they feigned astonishment that they’d “found” was exactly what they’d set themselves up to find: DES was good for pregnant women.

They had expected DES mothers to do well while on the regimen, the husband-wife team wrote, but the extent of the benefits surprised even them.

“We did not anticipate that it could render normal gestation more normal’ as it were,” they wrote. (Without a control group, the question must certainly be, “More normal than what?)

After that study was published, medical doctors across the country began prescribing DES to otherwise healthy pregnant women. After all, scientists from Harvard had found that DES could make a healthy pregnancy healthier. So why wouldn’t this be a drug to prescribe with aplomb?

Drug manufacturers copied and distributed the Smiths’ study to thousands of doctors to encourage them to prescribe DES.

It worked.

Over the next forty years, an estimated five to ten million American women would take DES during pregnancy.

Harmful both to women and to their unborn babies

At the same time, more scrupulous and safety-conscious scientists and medical researchers working on laboratory animals met the Smiths’ results with some skepticism.

No other scientists were able to duplicate the Smiths’ results.

Instead, the studies conducted in the wake of the Smiths’ findings, turned the Smiths’ results on their head.

In 1953, Dr. William J. Dieckmann of the University of Chicago headed up a study of over 1,600 pregnant women. Half were treated with DES, and half were given a placebo.

Dieckmann concluded that DES was actually harmful both to women and to their fetuses.

Among other things, this study found that women treated with DES had smaller babies and were twice as likely to miscarry.

Unfortunately, this study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, did not sway drug manufacturers or the doctors in their thrall.

Even its originator, Charles Dodds, knew that synthetic estrogen prevented egg implantation, caused miscarriage, and could result in intersex changes in rabbits and mice, Seaman told me when I interviewed her years ago, before she passed away.

When Dodds learned that drug companies planned to use his synthetic estrogen on pregnant women, “he was furious,” Seaman said.

He knew this was a powerful substance; he’d seen the men in his lab who were handling it start to grow breasts.

“All of the original people key in developing estrogen products were very worried about cancer,” Seaman told me. “They knew that it, quite simply, made cells divide. They never intended it for long-term use.”

The business of DES

It would take another eighteen years before the federal government officially discouraged doctors from prescribing DES.

In the meantime, DES became big business, with over 250 pharmaceutical companies marketing it under 325 brand names.

The average regimen for pregnant women was one 125 milligram pill per day, the estrogenic equivalent of 700 of today’s birth control pills.

Doctors continued to prescribe DES to pregnant women, as well as for a vast array of other ills:

1. To suppress postpartum milk production,

2. To induce miscarriage, as an early version of the “morning-after” pill

3. To alleviate the symptoms of menopause

4. To treat problems ranging from acne to prostate cancer

It was even given to stunt the growth of teenage girls in danger of becoming unfashionably tall.

By taking this synthetic estrogen, millions of women were unwittingly setting themselves and their children up for sometimes fatal health problems down the road.

Just how health-crushing and even fatal this “wonder drug” really was began to surface in the 1960s.

Clear-cell adenocarcinoma

In 1966, a fifteen-year-old girl was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, bleeding from her vagina. She was diagnosed with an invasive and fast-growing cancer: clear-cell adenocarcinoma.

What made her case so unusual, besides her young age, was the fact that this type of cancer only occurs in glandular tissue, something the normal vagina contains none of.

Over the next five years, several other teenage girls would come to Mass General with clear-cell adenocarcinoma of the reproductive tract.

A quarter of those who contracted it would die from it.

The others would require drastic surgery including vaginectomies and hysterectomies.

Finally, the intuition of one affected girl’s mother led a doctor named Arthur Herbst to make the link between these adenocarcinoma cases and the DES the girls’ mothers took while pregnant.

After Herbst’s report appeared in The New England Journal of Medicine, the dangers of DES became national news.

At last, the FDA listened.

In 1971, the FDA issued a warning bulletin (though not a ban) against the use of DES in pregnancy.

Since then, the news on DES went bad to worse.

Fifty-five years later, we still don’t know the extent of the damage done.

In the 1970s, DES mothers had the mortifying job of informing their daughters that they were at lifelong risk for cancer and fertility problems.

Study after study appeared listing new problems related to use of synthetic estrogen: deformities of the uterus in DES daughters, deformities of the penis and testes in DES sons.

In the 1980s, DES was linked to autoimmune diseases.

Another study showed a thirty-three percent infertility rate among DES daughters, more than double the non-DES population.

DES daughters trying to get pregnant often encountered many difficulties, including structural malformations of the reproductive organs (such as a T-shaped uterus), preterm births, a higher likelihood of ectopic pregnancy, a higher rate of miscarriage, and permanent infertility.

In the 1990s, researchers drew a link between skeletal changes in offspring and DES-exposure in mothers.

Clear-cell adenocarcinoma continued to show up in DES daughters into their forties.

The turn of the century brought more bad news: In 2000, new studies cropped up about severe, sometimes suicidal depression in DES-exposed offspring.

In the same year, researchers discovered tumors in “grandchildren” mice, two generations removed from direct DES exposure.

One of the most frightening aspects of the DES debacle is how little the public still knows about it, and how long the information seemed to take to filter down to the practices of individual doctors. (An article in The Wall Street Journal in 1974, for instance, reported that 11,000 prescriptions were written that year for the use of DES to prevent miscarriage-three years after the explicit FDA warning.)

In Europe, DES was prescribed for years after it was discouraged in America.

Some developing countries around the world did not stop using DES until even more recently.

In the United States, Eli Lilly & Company did not end production of DES until the spring of 1997, since the drug was still being used to treat other diseases.

Still, uncovering the horrors of DES can be a relief.

A higher risk of breast cancer

In 2003 Katie Greenebaum, a writer, educator, and 38-year-old mother of three from Nashville, Tennessee, was diagnosed with malignant ductal carcinoma, a form of breast cancer rare in someone of her age with no known family history.

“No one has had early cancer or breast cancer in my family,” Greenebaum told me back then. “I’m not a hypochondriac. I hardly ever get sick. I was really surprised. It made me realize I had no idea what was going on inside me.”

Greenebaum had long known she was a DES daughter, but it didn’t occur to her at first that the tumor the doctors found in her breast tissue could be related to the medication her mom took before Katie was even born.

But when she learned that several studies showed that DES-exposed women have an increased rise of developing breast cancer than non-exposed women, things started to make more sense.

“It was comforting in a weird way to realize that it’s connected,” Greenebaum said. “It made me think I’m actually a healthy person, except for the DES.”

One lesson from the DES disaster is clear: synthetic hormones taken orally, like the hormones our bodies produce naturally, have a systemic effect on every tissue in the human body, altering our endocrine systems in unnatural, often damaging ways.

And when these hormones are taken during pregnancy, the negative effects can be passed on to offspring in ways that scientists still don’t understand.

The doctors’ case against the pill

Birth control pills are a synthetic hormone cocktail that millions of American women of childbearing age take every day.

Today, there are several different kinds of birth control pills on the market that include synthetic estrogen and synthetic progesterone (called progestin) in various combinations.

Because of the problems associated with synthetic estrogen, a progestin-only pill has also been developed, though it’s thought to be less effective in preventing pregnancy.

While many of us may be too young to remember, the first birth control pills offered to the public have an ignominious history, as Barbara Seaman explores in her 1969 exposé, The Doctors’ Case Against the Pill, co-written with her then M.D. husband. Their book is credited with having a wide-ranging impact on the birth control industry.

Seaman, who was sixty-seven years old when we spoke on the phone, traced her concerns about the safety and rationality of medical advice to the period following the birth of her first child. It was then that she told her doctor that she wanted to breastfeed.

This was the late 1950s, the era when infant formula companies claimed their products were more nutritious than breast milk.

“You won’t make a very good cow,” Seaman’s doctor told her dismissively.

Thinking the case closed, he went on to prescribe Seaman a strong laxative.

Seaman’s son became severely diarrheic from the medicine he ingested with her breast milk and nearly died.

Not long after, Seaman watched her aunt sicken and die from endometrial cancer, allegedly brought on, the oncologist told her aunt, by the estrogen in the hormone replacement therapy that Seaman’s aunt had been taking.

The Doctors’ Case Against the Pill traces the formulation of Enovid, the first prescription birth control pill.

It was approved by the FDA in 1960 after a year-long clinical trial was conducted on 132 (mostly poor) women in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In 1963, mounting evidence of health problems caused by this birth control pill prompted a Senate investigation.

In addition to progestin, Enovid contained “a massive overdose” of estrogen, Seaman writes, ten times higher than the amount necessary to prevent ovulation.

Of the women in the original clinical trial, three died.

“The outrage is that they weren’t autopsied,” Seaman told me, adding that two of the women died of “what sounded like” pulmonary embolisms.

“The third one may have set herself on fire. She had some sort of severe depression or psychosis that her family said had manifested only after she went on the Pill. Some thought it was a suicide.”

Enovid’s major manufacturer, G.D. Searle & Company, aggressively promoted the Pill—as a cure-all for demographic problems in developing countries, for poor Americans who couldn’t afford large families, and for middle-class women everywhere who wanted to enjoy sexual intimacy without fear of pregnancy.

An increased risk of blood clots

The number-one danger first-generation Pill users faced was an increased risk of blood clots.

After the Pill was on the market for only a little over a year, G.D. Searle had amassed a file of over a 130 reports of Pill-users who suffered from blood clots and occluded blood vessels, eleven of whom died.

First-generation users also suffered from strokes, sterility, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, genetic changes, jaundice, thyroid dysfunction, weight gain, urinary infections, arthritis, depression, and irritability.

Myriad scientific studies later confirmed that these symptoms were caused by the Pill’s massive overdose of estrogen.

Similar symptoms can still occur in some women taking the lower-dose pills, Seaman said.

Following the publication of Seamans’ book, in 1970 the United States Senate conducted three months of hearings into the safety of the Pill.

As a direct result of the book, of the hearings, and of the international press coverage of the dangers of the Pill, a detailed consumer warning pamphlet was placed inside packages of oral contraceptives—the first of its kind ever distributed with prescription drugs in America.

Consistently faked results

As Seaman reported in a follow-up book, Women and the Crisis in Sex Hormones (1977), the FDA sent an inspection team to audit G.D. Searle’s offices in 1975.

They discovered that the results of Searle’s birth control pill drug safety tests had been consistently faked.

It reads like conspiracy theory. Only it’s true, and the FDA auditors have the documents to prove it: Animals from drug-treated groups had been switched into control groups if they became sick; even more egregiously, tumors developed in animal subjects had been cut out of their bodies, ignored, and left out of any of the so-called “scientific” safety data.

Yet despite the accumulation of evidence against it, the high-dose Pill wasn’t dropped in the United States until 1987. During that time my friend Pam’s mom died of blood clots. Pam was only 18 months old when she lost her mom, who had no history of blood clots in her medical history. Pam’s mom had been on the high-dose Pill. No one in the family connected the dots.

Drug companies today tout the safety of current low-dose pills and most doctors don’t hesitate to prescribe them to young women seeking birth control—they also dole them out like candy to teens as young as ten or eleven seeking a cure for acne and to youngsters of all ages who complain of having too long or too painful periods.

“There’s still much more trouble with the Pill than people are admitting,” Seaman said. She was quick to add that she was not entirely against the use of modern birth control pills, just wary.

“I want to be careful not to overestimate the problems. Of course, every woman has different susceptibilities.

But if it happens to you, it’s one hundred percent.”

As a health columnist for both Brides and Ladies Home Journal in the 1960s, Seaman fielded dozens of questions about depression and the Pill before this was even an acknowledged problem.

“Readers would write that they had this terrible depression. Doctors were saying, ‘it’s just because you feel guilty because you can have carefree sex,’” she said.

Pill packet inserts and medical manuals these days list depression as a possible side effect.

Women who begin using contraceptive pills as teenagers have a 130 percent higher chance of symptoms of depression than women who don’t, according to one of the largest studies on the subject done by researchers in Sweden.

Any woman with a history of liver problems, blood clots, or heart disease should not take the Pill.

Breastfeeding women should also avoid the Pill because estrogen and progesterone are secreted into breast milk.

The list of what we still don’t know about birth control pills is extremely long, Seaman argued, a comment which is likely true of most medications that contain synthetic hormones.

And since every woman’s body reacts differently to hormones, some women are at greater risk for side effects than others.

Medicalizing menopause

Just as the Drs. Smith pushed a program of medicalizing healthy pregnancies with DES in the 1950s, medical professionals since the 1990s have been increasingly medicalizing menopause, pushing prescription drug therapies on otherwise healthy women going through the “change of life.”

And just like the popularity of DES can be traced to the promotional efforts of the Smiths, the rise of HRT would have been far less effective without one New York-based gynecologist named Robert Wilson.

In 1966, Wilson published Forever Feminine, part memoir, part self-help book, in which he described his own mother’s journey through menopause.

It was a “frightful experience,” he detailed, watching his own mother go from a healthy, happy, energetic parent to a “pain-wracked petulant individual.”

Wilson touted the ability of HRT to stop aging, reverse estrogen depletion, and restore a woman to health and vitality.

Wilson portrayed Premarin—an estrogen supplement synthesized from pregnant mare urine—as a fountain of youth.

What he didn’t disclose when he wrote the book was that his research had been financed by three drug companies: Ayerst Laboratories (the owner of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals), the Searle Foundation, and the Upjohn Company.

Though it’s no longer in print (a mass market paperback version in good condition now sells for upwards of $55 on-line), Forever Feminine quickly became a bestseller, and drugs like Premarin became some of the top-selling prescription drugs in America.

In a sad coda, Wilson’s own wife, Thelma, later developed breast cancer while on HRT. She was forced to undergo a double mastectomy and died of her cancer seven years later.

Menopause can be difficult. While some women sail through it with nary a hot flash, others experience difficulties courtesy of changing hormones. These can include negative feelings about growing older, insecurity about entering a new phase of life, spaciness, memory loss, brain fog, unwanted weight gain, and a more-sluggish-than-normal libido.

Still, the rise of the menopause-alleviation industry has become a way for modern medicine to cash in, yet again, on women’s bodies and vulnerabilities.

You will be hard pressed to find an allopathic doctor recommending more cardiovascular and weight bearing exercise, time in nature, stress reduction, creativity, lovemaking, socializing, healthy eating, or decreasing exposures to environmental endocrine disruptors, especially those that interfere with the body’s estrogen receptors.

What you will find, however, is a medical industry keen on pathologizing your condition and prescribing you a pill for every ill: HRT, weight-loss drugs, acne medication, benzodiazepines, and pharmaceutical sleep aids.

Just ask Trisha Posner, author of the 2002 book, No Hormones, No Fear: A Natural Journey Through Menopause. Posner was alerted to her own menopause not through any of the telltale signs like hot flashes or irregular menstrual cycles, but from a phone call from her gynecologist.

Her blood work, the gynecologist told her grimly, showed that she was “in complete uterine failure” and needed to start treating her “illness” with HRT at once.

Without synthetic hormones, the doctor insisted, her bones would break, her memory would fail, and her body would gain unhealthy fat.

Only forty-six years old, Posner was concerned about the long-term effect of HRT and the associated risk of breast cancer, a disease that had afflicted both her mother and her aunt.

Posner’s doctor dismissed her fears, claiming that the benefits of HRT far outweighed the known risks.

But in July, 2002, a large and wide-ranging study of the health benefits of HRT undertaken by the National Institutes of Health was called to an emergency halt.

Researchers had found that otherwise healthy women in the study were at greater risk for heart attack, stroke, breast cancer, and pulmonary blood clots.

Nearly seventeen thousand women had joined the Women’s Health Initiative Study, which, in a grim but all-too-common irony, set out to examine the claims that HRT would strengthen women’s hearts and prevent their bones from becoming too brittle.

“A twenty-six percent increase in breast cancer risk is too high a price to pay, even if there were heart benefit,” said Dr. Claude Lenfant, director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute based in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Similarly, the risks outweigh the benefits of fewer hip fractures.”

Letters were written to all of the study participants, urging them to discontinue HRT.

Another study, completed in May of 2003, contradicted another HRT claim: that using hormones can stave off old-age dementia.

In this four-year study, half of the 4,532 participants were given placebos and the other half were given Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Prempro.

By the study’s end forty cases of dementia were found in the women taking Prempro, compared to just twenty-one in the control group.

In other words, that study found that HRT was actually doubling the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia in women over 65.

Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, this report reinforced two other studies showing that HRT has a negative impact on cognitive functioning.

Although today the HHS has been publicly insisting on the safety of HRT, Dr. Kathleen Harney, chief of women’s health at the Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge Massachusetts, a consortium of hospitals, stopped recommending HRT as a long-term, preventive for menopause symptoms years ago.

“﻿It’s clear that there is not the benefit [from HRT] we thought there was,” Harney said. “But I still have a significant number of women who chose to stay on hormones for symptomatic relief of hot flashes, insomnia, and decreases in libido. Many women describe a general sense of well-being while on them.”

Harney also said she was careful to describe the risks to her patients, but that ultimately the decision to try HRT was up to them.

“When I was in medical school in the ‘80s and a resident in the 1990s, we were so strongly encouraged to counsel women to take hormones,” Harney continued, “as if hormones were a panacea. We were led to believe that hormones were good for women, and that women have problems because of insufficient estrogen. It has been a real challenge for me professionally and culturally.”

While Hamey emphasized that treatment for women should be done on an individual basis—a sentiment echoed by responsible medical doctors—she also said she felt it’s important to question medical practices and for patients to raise their concerns with doctors.

“There are things we do in medicine because there is a little bit of evidence and that’s just the way it’s done,” she conceded.

Natalie de Vane, who was a spokesperson for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (the manufacturer of both Prempro and Premarin, until it was purchased by Pfizer in 2009), insisted that long-term HRT was never prescribed irresponsibly.

When I asked her years ago about the evidence of health risks to women taking HRT, she chose her words carefully.

“Since last summer, there has been a decline in the number of women using hormone therapy in general, not just our products, de Vane said. “But the results of the trial don’t change the fact that women go through menopause. Women are still going to go through menopause and have symptoms which can be very disruptive. It remains a very valuable treatment option for what it is indicated for: the relief of menopausal symptoms.”

Even if your mom didn’t take DES, you may have eaten it

Women who ate meat before 1980 were exposed to DES, which was routinely given to chicken and cows to fatten them for slaughter.

In September 1979, a federal ruling banned the use of DES in livestock feed. The judge cited research on mice showing that a dosage of DES as small as six parts per billion caused cancer and concluded that there is no safe limit of DES to humans.

The livestock industry appealed the decision. But on his last day in office, in June 1980, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Donald Kennedy made a final ban.

Since then, the livestock industry has started using other kinds of synthetic estrogen to artificially fatten animals before slaughter.

So even American women who do their best to eschew synthetic hormones their entire lives, those of us who have never swallowed a birth control pill or taken HRT, likely have man-made estrogen products in measurable amounts in our fat cells.

To wit, in a 1993 study published in the Lancet, Richard Sharpe and Niels Skakkebaek wrote that “humans now live in an environment that can be viewed as a virtual sea of estrogens.”

This study—and literally hundreds of others—show that synthetic estrogens and other hormones are present in the animal products and other foods we eat, the water we drink, the soil in which we grow our food, and even the air we breathe.

“The dangers of synthetic hormones are not limited to the women who have taken them, nor to their male or female children,” Barbara Seaman wrote in the last chapter of The Greatest Experiment.

“Perhaps even more disconcerting is the growing evidence that such hormones pollute our soil and water and have a cascade of effects on wildlife.”

For Seaman, one of the most important lessons to be learned was one she discovered as a new mother wanting to breastfeed her son:

No matter what experts tell us, we humans need to be proactive about our health, ask questions of our doctors, and do our own research.

Whether pregnant, trying to avoid pregnancy, or entering menopause, women often find out the hard way that our doctors are not infallible, and that they may not have our best interests in mind.

As consumers of health care products, we all need to read the fine print.

What that fine print tells us is that we still don’t know everything we need to know about how hormones affect the whole human organism, and that any treatment must be considered, to a greater or lesser extent, experimental.

The choice to take birth control pills or to use hormone replacement therapy to help alleviate the symptoms of menopause is ultimately a personal one.

But next time you’re streaming your favorite series and a commercial for birth control pills or HRT comes on the screen, you would do well to remember the troubled history of synthetic hormones: the women who died taking Enovid in Puerto Rico, the G.D. Searle & Company study that falsified evidence about birth control pill research, Thelma Wilson’s untimely death, and Katie Greenebaum’s fight against breast cancer.

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A different version of this article, under the title, “Hormonally Charged: An Estrogen Exposé,” first appeared in Brain, Child Magazine.

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science writer and book author.

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