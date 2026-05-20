Vibrant Life

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BornAlive's avatar
BornAlive
7h

i see the evidence of estrogenic and gmo toxicity in the middle

of the country. intelligence is extremely low obesity the bodies look the same and a kind of general lack

of light and energy in the eyes. plus anyone taking this stuff is pissing it in the waters.

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1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
7h

Yeah, I wanted to hear the pros and cons of bioidentical hormones -- testosterone and estrogen.

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1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
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