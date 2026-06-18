Vibrant Life

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Anna Bazarnaya's avatar
Anna Bazarnaya
2d

Can't wait to see the perfect avocados of this gorgeous mama to be!

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1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
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SuzyF
2d

That is so very exciting and your poor mama must be SO ready to be done! It has been so hot - I can't even imagine! Good on you to get her shaved so she's more comfortable! Can't wait to hear the birth news and see pics of your little avocados :)

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1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
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