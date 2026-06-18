🥑The Avocados Are Coming🥑
I used to have the most perfect golden-doodle-cavapoo mix on the planet. Part pup, part plushie, all hypoallergenic sweetness and smarts. She used to look like the cuddliest cutest live teddy bear on the planet.
Now she looks more like a pot-bellied pig.
What have I done to my dog?
Serenity, who most of you know by now, is preggo.
Her belly is practically scraping on the floor. She’s hungry and thirsty and hot. The last few days instead of happily trotting along beside me on our morning sniff-ari, she’s been walking half a block down the street and then turning around to head for home.
Her once-perfect belly is all distended now and her perfect nipples are all pendulous teats. Charlie Dog got to enjoy the fun. Poor Serenity is doing all the work now.
Her puppies are due this week. Um. Like tomorrow.
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I’m envisioning six puppies:
2 amber
2 brindled
1 jet black
1 blondie
But this little lady, I mean little pot-bellied piggie, has ten teats. She herself was one of eleven puppies. Her boyfriend, Charlie Dog, recently sired a litter of eight.
Six puppies I can handle. Ten? 🆘
In the meantime, my friend Diane (whose photo is behind the paywall in this post) reminded me that puppies are born blind and deaf. At birth they’re each the size of a small avocado.
The avocados are coming.
Tonight? Tomorrow?
I’ll keep you posted.
Wish me luck, will ya?
Love,
Jennifer
About the author:
Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author.
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Can't wait to see the perfect avocados of this gorgeous mama to be!
That is so very exciting and your poor mama must be SO ready to be done! It has been so hot - I can't even imagine! Good on you to get her shaved so she's more comfortable! Can't wait to hear the birth news and see pics of your little avocados :)