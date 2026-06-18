I used to have the most perfect golden-doodle-cavapoo mix on the planet. Part pup, part plushie, all hypoallergenic sweetness and smarts. She used to look like the cuddliest cutest live teddy bear on the planet.

Now she looks more like a pot-bellied pig.

What have I done to my dog?

Serenity, who most of you know by now, is preggo.

Her belly is practically scraping on the floor. She’s hungry and thirsty and hot. The last few days instead of happily trotting along beside me on our morning sniff-ari, she’s been walking half a block down the street and then turning around to head for home.

Her once-perfect belly is all distended now and her perfect nipples are all pendulous teats. Charlie Dog got to enjoy the fun. Poor Serenity is doing all the work now.

This photo was taken a few days ago. Now her belly is hanging much father down and her hind teats have become swollen with milk. We had her beautiful golden locks shorn because it’s been so hot in Southern Oregon, with temperatures soaring into the 90s. Charlie Dog came over yesterday with two of the puppies he sired. The girl, three months old, sniffed and nuzzled Serenity’s teats. Then tried to nurse. Serenity stood there patiently, a half smile on her face, more than ready to oblige.

Her puppies are due this week. Um. Like tomorrow.

I’m envisioning six puppies:

2 amber

2 brindled

1 jet black

1 blondie

Serenity’s belly is hanging down now almost as low as this pot-bellied pig’s. How many puppies are in there? We’ll find out soon! Photo via animal.net.

But this little lady, I mean little pot-bellied piggie, has ten teats. She herself was one of eleven puppies. Her boyfriend, Charlie Dog, recently sired a litter of eight.

Six puppies I can handle. Ten? 🆘

In the meantime, my friend Diane (whose photo is behind the paywall in this post) reminded me that puppies are born blind and deaf. At birth they’re each the size of a small avocado.

The avocados are coming.

Tonight? Tomorrow?

I’ll keep you posted.

Wish me luck, will ya?

Love,

Jennifer

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About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author.

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