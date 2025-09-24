Vibrant Life

Lisa
1d

Thank you! This column is a great public service.

Eric
1d

Epidemiology

Acetaminophen toxicity accounts for 50% of all reported cases of liver failure in the United States and 20% of all liver transplants. If discovered and treated quickly, the associated morbidity and mortality are low. Once liver failure develops, the mortality increases to 28%, with one-third requiring a liver transplant. Although acetaminophen poisoning is more common in children, adults are more likely to develop hepatotoxicity. Acetaminophen poisoning is responsible for 56,000 emergency department visits, 2600 hospitalizations, and 500 deaths annually in the United States, with 50% of these cases being unintentional overdoses.[5][6][7] Approximately 30,000 pediatric acetaminophen poisoning cases are reported to the National Poison Data System annually.

The treatment for Acetaminophen overdose/liver damage, is N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a supplement form of the amino acid cysteine, known for its antioxidant properties and ability to help the body produce glutathione, a powerful antioxidant. It is commonly used to treat acetaminophen overdose and may also support respiratory health and liver function.

If you need acetaminophen or vaccine - follow it up with NAC

