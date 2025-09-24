I try not to watch the news.

I do my best to limit my time on social media. I drop by Facebook or X to create content, then try to leave quickly to avoid getting sucked into the vortex of consumption and doomscrolling.

RELATED: It’s Adult Digital Addiction That Worries Me Most

These days I’m working very hard to heal from stage 4 metastatic uveal melanoma. So I don’t even listen to the radio.

But even I heard about President Trump’s press conference earlier this week.

On Monday, September 22, 2025, with Health and Human Services Secretary RFK, Jr. standing on one side of him and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who now heads up the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, on the other, President Trump warned the American people about the dangers of Tylenol when used during pregnancy and infancy.

RELATED: How Much Baby Tylenol is Safe?

This White House press conference definitively let the public know that using acetaminophen, the main ingredient in Tylenol, during pregnancy is not safe.

Also known as paracetamol and sold under many other brand names (Acamol and Dexamol in Israel; Calpol and Panadol in the U.K.; Doliprane in France; Pamol and Children’s Panadol in New Zealand), acetaminophen is in over 600 over-the-counter and prescription medications.

The White House press conference also served to inform America that Leucovorin, a prescription form of folic acid, has shown promise in helping lessen the symptoms of severe autism.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of medical doctors, scientific researchers, and parents already knew about the dangers of Tylenol to the developing brain, both in utero and postnatally.

And some of us have been sounding this alarm for years, talking to anyone who will listen, and even begging the government to research the connection between autism and baby Tylenol.

In 2012 Stephanie Seneff, a senior research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and two of her colleagues published a peer-reviewed paper: “Empirical Data Confirm Autism Symptoms Related to Aluminum and Acetaminophen Exposure.”

“We propose that children with the autism diagnosis are especially vulnerable to toxic metals such as aluminum and mercury due to insufficient serum sulfate and glutathione,” Seneff and her team explain. “A strong correlation between autism and the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine is also observed, which may be partially explained via an increased sensitivity to acetaminophen administered to control fever.”

In 2017 a very detailed and important review article by William Parker, Ph.D., and eight other scientists, including Harvard University’s Dr. Martha Herbert, M.D./Ph.D., a neurologist and autism expert, was published in the Journal of International Medical Research.

RELATED: 43 Peer-Reviewed Scientific Papers Show the Acetaminophen-Autism Connection

Because we live in the upside down, the establishment media and Pharma-funded medical doctor trade organizations are now shouting from the rooftops that Trump is wrong.

“Trump blames Tylenol for autism. Science doesn’t back him up,” gloats NPR.

“Experts caution: No evidence that acetaminophen causes autism,” insists New Atlas.

“ACOG Affirms Safety and Benefits of Acetaminophen during Pregnancy,” the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists maintains.

None of these outlets know what’s causing autism.

They’re not proposing any alternative theories.

Yet they are absolutely sure that autism cannot be linked to the over-use of Tylenol.

Because President Donald Trump said there are safety concerns about Tylenol, it must be the safest drug on the planet. Since anything Donald Trump says must be incorrect.

Politics, it seems, matter more than people.

Instead of doing their job, the establishment media is excitedly catering to both the far-left and Big Medicine.

The establishment media is wrong on this issue.

Because President Trump expressed concerns about acetaminophen, “liberal” pregnant women people are now filming themselves on social media taking Tylenol.

There! They showed him! And all the evil Republicans!

Pharmaceutical companies care only about the health and wellbeing of their unborn children! Donald Trump does not! And Johnson & Johnson NEVER knowingly put asbestos—a dangerous carcinogen—in baby powder used on a newborn’s genitals! And they also NEVER made a toxic baby wash that off-gassed formaldehyde.

Ah, but even Johnson & Johnson, which off-loaded Tylenol and the rest of its consumer health division to a publicly traded company called Kenvue in 2023, told consumers eight years ago on Twitter that they do not recommend using this product during pregnancy.

RELATED: TYLENOL: The Pain Reliever Class Action Lawsuits Need to Target Most

The baby Tylenol genie’s out of the bottle now.

It can’t be stuffed back in.

We live in a free country.

Take as much Tylenol as you want.

And give as much as you want to your infants.

You and your family have to live with the consequences.

Not Donald Trump.

Leave a comment

Related posts:

Alternatives to Tylenol: Better, Safer Remedies

Let it Burn: The Benefits of Having a Fever

Yes, Vaccines Cause Autism. And, yes, the government knows they do

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist. A Fulbright grantee, she has worked on a child survival campaign in West Africa, appeared live on prime-time television in France, and taught post-colonial literature to non-traditional students in inner city Atlanta. She is the author/editor of eight books.