The Banana Peel Hack
I learned this from a crazy plant guy
Confession: I have a begonia problem.
I love begonias.
They’re colorful and beautiful and come in all sorts of shapes and sizes.
Kinda like people.
(I love people too. My mom? Not so much. She thought humans were ignorant and arrogant. She reserved her love for the microbes.)
Most people struggle to keep begonias alive.
Me, I tend to kill the plants that are “easy” and “low maintenance.”
But begonias … they love me as much as I love them.
I. Will. Not. Tell. You. How. Many. Begonias. I. Have. Right. Now.
Don’t ask.
I will also not tell you that last week a crazy plant guy named Fig Willie, whose home and garden are filled with plants (and hundreds of fig tree starts), gifted me a black magic begonia.
Along with the begonia, Fig told me about a brilliant banana peel hack.
He makes his own plant fertilizer out of banana peels.
How to make your own indoor plant fertilizer
Take 3 organic banana peels.
Put them in a half gallon mason jar.
Fill the jar with water (preferably filtered since the chlorine can hurt the plants).
Let sit for 3 or 4 days.
Use this banana peel water, which now has a lovely brown hue and is infused with potassium and other nutrients from the banana peels, once a month to water all your houseplants.
There’s only one problem with this awesome inexpensive easy-to-make DIY fertilizer: it helps the plants grow big and lush and happy.
Baby plants become big girl plants
Baby plants become big plants and big plants need bigger pots.
My plants are going nuts.
They’re so happy and healthy that I can’t give cuttings away fast enough.
And I maybe kinda sorta can’t pass up the opportunity to acquire new-to-me begonias.
Hush now. No judgment.
If you’re local to southern Oregon and would like a free cutting or a free houseplant, let me know.
Vibrant Life is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Or buy me a begonia via Venmo. I mean a cuppa Joe. My Venmo is @Jennifer-Margulis-2. Any amount is greatly appreciated and will NOT be used to buy any more begonias…
Good beginner houseplants, especially if your home doesn’t have a lot of light
If you’ve never tried to grow houseplants, though, I’d recommend starting with an easier genus than begonias.
Aluminum plants
Pothos
Rubber figs
…are all great choices.
As are spider plants and the common varieties of philodendrons.
These plants all thrive in indirect light, only need watering once a week (depending on the humidity in your home), and can tolerate a fair amount of neglect and under watering.
Just beware: houseplants are health-inducing, happiness-producing, and totally addictive. Once you get started, you may end up becoming a crazy plant lady like me.
Do you love houseplants or love to kill them? Got a favorite houseplant or a favorite plant hack? I’d love to hear your thoughts on any plant-related topic—or anything else on your mind—in the comment section below. Just be kind and play nice, please. Unkind comments will be deleted.
About the author:
Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is the proud mama of 83 houseplants, 6 golden doodle puppies (2 of which are still looking for their forever families), 4 children, and 1 ball python. Her readers seem to be most interested in her posts about vaccine safety, medical freedom, and natural health but she’d be happy to be writing exclusively about plants. She earned her B.A. from Cornell University, her M.A. from the University of California at Berkeley, and her Ph.D. from Emory. She’ll be teaching an on-line publicity class for book authors and author wannabes as part of an author bootcamp this month with literary agent Johanna Maaghul, and co-hosting a week-long writing retreat in Tuscany this October, with Anna Bazarnaya, owner of Maitre Verde.
Related posts:
Scientific Reasons to Have Houseplants
Make Your Own Plants, Here’s How
A Hack for Your (Spice) Rack
Vibrant Life is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Or cut out the middle man and buy me a cuppa Joe via Venmo (that rhymes). My Venmo is @Jennifer-Margulis-2. Last 4 digits “1256.” Any amount is appreciated. Send $1. Why not?
I would imagine that the banana water would work just as well outdoors in a vegetable garden?
Great hearing about your plants and dogos. Friends have a pair of Labra doodles. They are white, super clean, have gentle temperment.
Live on the rock 2K off your coast. Sub tropical.
Grow several dozen orchids, Bring them inside when in bloom. They are a welcome surprise when they go off. The catleya's have fragrance from heaven lasting about 2 weeks.
The phaleonopsis a couple months but no fragrance.
Fruit trees include avocado, lemons, tahitian limes, oranges, and tangerine for juice.
Bananas plantation next door, some maturing right now. As you mention the fertilizer from the peels is fantastic, orchids thrive. Worm farm for castings and liquid fert for garden plants.
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber challeging but overcame the issues.
Jade plants thrive here as does giant aloe and lilly...
Growing plants perfect symbiosis...
Never paid much attention to begonias, will keep eye open for them.