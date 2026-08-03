Vibrant Life

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Edmond Pare's avatar
Edmond Pare
2d

I would imagine that the banana water would work just as well outdoors in a vegetable garden?

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Truth Seeker
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Great hearing about your plants and dogos. Friends have a pair of Labra doodles. They are white, super clean, have gentle temperment.

Live on the rock 2K off your coast. Sub tropical.

Grow several dozen orchids, Bring them inside when in bloom. They are a welcome surprise when they go off. The catleya's have fragrance from heaven lasting about 2 weeks.

The phaleonopsis a couple months but no fragrance.

Fruit trees include avocado, lemons, tahitian limes, oranges, and tangerine for juice.

Bananas plantation next door, some maturing right now. As you mention the fertilizer from the peels is fantastic, orchids thrive. Worm farm for castings and liquid fert for garden plants.

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber challeging but overcame the issues.

Jade plants thrive here as does giant aloe and lilly...

Growing plants perfect symbiosis...

Never paid much attention to begonias, will keep eye open for them.

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