It’s only natural for pregnant women to assume that their obstetricians are looking out for their best interests, but when it comes to obstetric ultrasound that may not be the case.
For one thing, doctors are able to bill insurance companies for significantly more money for prenatalappointments with ultrasounds than for appointments without one. This cre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.