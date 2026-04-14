1. There will be no photos

2. This post is paywalled for reasons that will quickly become obvious, despite #1

Many of you already know that I was diagnosed with stage four metastatic melanoma.

Melanoma, which is skin cancer, begins in the melanocytes.

Melanocytes are the cells in your body that make the pigment that gives skin its color.

Usually melanoma presents as a growth on the outside of your body: on the arms, back, face, or legs.

Me, I hit the jackpot. I managed to acquire the rarest form of melanoma, INSIDE MY LEFT EYEBALL.

See how special I am?

And how lucky?

Lest you haven’t been following my garden of melanoma delights and your heart is beating very quickly right now, and you’ve rushed to look in the mirror to see if YOU have a visible growth of some kind in your left eye, right eye, or third eye, please don’t worry.

Ocular or uveal melanoma, which is what I found out I had in May of 2023, only occurs in five or six people out of a million. So it’s very unlikely that you have anything to worry about.

That said, you’re more at risk of getting ocular melanoma if you have:

light-colored eyes and fair skin

an Oregon driver’s license (Oregon has double the rates of ocular melanoma than any other state in the Union)

sustained an eye injury

There’s also some evidence that other risk factors for cancer contribute to your risk of getting ocular melanoma.

These risk factors for cancer include but aren’t limited to having:

a history of non-stop contact lens wearing

Unusual skin tags and dark-colored moles

Precious menstruation (though ocular melanoma is tracked as being slightly more common in men than women, early-onset menses is often a sign of early endocrine disruption and over-exposure to carcinogens and puts you at higher risk of getting cancer)

Extreme stress

cumulative exposure to carcinogens as well as known toxic chemicals

Me, I thought I had floaters in my eyes. A normal sign of aging.

I was sure said floaters would clear up on their own.

And, I was wrong. I’d say I was dead wrong but somehow that phraseology doesn’t strike me as funny.

All of these oh-so-lovely events culminated in an enucleation on July 21, 2023.

“The eye is a good container,” one doctor told me.

Apparently not my eye.

When caught early, ocular melanoma—though often lethal—is treatable.

When melanoma is metastatic, meaning the cancer cells have spread to other parts of your body, the mainstream medical establishment still has tools in its toolbox.

According to mainstream medicine, however, these treatments are palliative in nature.

That is, they may help extend your life but they will not cure you.

Jennifer would like to not die from metastatic melanoma, thank you very much.

Which means I’ve been following most of the recommendations of the mainstream oncologists and, as I described several months ago, doing everything else I can—from retraining my brain and resetting my nervous system via prayer, meditation, insights from Joe Dispenza, Byron Katie, and many others, to red light therapy, colon cleanses, coffee enemas, juicing, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and ozone, among many other things—to help support my body and help it heal.

Which brings us to the disgusting thing that happened to me this morning.