The Doctor Who Refused to Comply
This M.D. Helped Patients Stay Alive, Now He’s Facing Prosecution
We humans are social creatures. We want people to like us. We tend to do better, both financially and emotionally, when we find our “right tribe.”
Like other mammals, we feel safer going along with the herd.
And we often are safer.
Think about it: Early humans ostracized from their kinship groups often didn’t survive.
However, while cooperation is one of t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.