On February 5, 2015, Canada’s largest daily paper, the Toronto Star, published a blockbuster, over 2,500-word front-page article on safety concerns about Gardasil. Two days later the same article, entitled “The Dark Side of Gardasil,” appeared on-line.

This detailed and meticulously researched investigation into the side effects young women were experiencing after getting Merck’s Gardasil vaccine was co-written by two Canadian journalists, David Bruser and Jesse McLean. Andrew Bailey did the data analysis. The article’s editor was Kevin Donovan.

The exposé caused an uproar among Canadian and American doctors.

Instead of promoting an immediate inquiry into the safety of the vaccine, however, the medical community protested that its “anecdotal findings” were “not supported by science.” They claimed the reporting was “biased,” that the vaccine was “safe and effective,” and—surprise!—they demanded the article be retracted.

Fifteen days after it appeared in print on the front page, the newspaper’s publisher expunged it from their website. According to the publisher:

“No drug is absolutely safe for all people in all conditions of health. Now that tens of millions of young women have taken the vaccine, it is conceivable that very rare reactions may emerge that weren’t identified earlier.

“All vaccines, including Gardasil, have side-effects. The better known they are, the more safely the vaccine can be deployed.

“This is what the article sought to achieve as well as to note that acknowledged risks are not always properly communicated.

“We remain committed to this line of reporting. However, we have concluded that in this case our story treatment led to confusion between anecdotes and evidence.

“For that reason, the Gardasil story package of Feb. 5 will be removed from our website.”

Yet nearly a decade later, we now have definitive evidence that the HPV vaccine has not worked to protect children and young adults from cervical cancer, as I wrote about earlier this week.

At the same time, many young women and girls continue to suffer from sometimes devastating HPV vaccine side effects, including death.

Just ask the parents of Isabella Zuggi and Sydney Figueroa whose attorneys recently filed a joint complaint for wrongful death of their daughters in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina (Case No 3:22-md-03036-KDB).

According to a press release published on FOX News on February 16, 2024, “The cases are part of the Gardasil multidistrict litigation (In Re: Gardasil Products Liability Litigation, MDL 3036), where over 150 similar cases are pending” [my emphasis].

So what did the Toronto Star article say? What families were profiled? What happened to these girls? And did the HPV vaccine cause their health problems or was it all just imagined, as some doctors told them?

In a free and fair society where freedom of speech and freedom of the press matter more than Big Pharma’s big profits, you would be able to read the article and decide for yourself.

If you have access to a library with back issues of the Toronto Star and several hours to kill, you may be able to get your hands on a hard copy.

But it’s not readily available and the only results an Internet search will reveal are articles about why correlation does not equal causation; how every family profiled in the piece whose children suffered injuries or death was deluded; and why journalists need more training in $cience, I mean science.

If you’d like to know the contents of this censored investigation and judge for yourself, however, keep reading.