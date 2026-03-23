“Anyone who thinks autism is not a disability should spend a day with my daughter,” writes Alison Singer, president and co-founder of the Autism Science Foundation.

Singer’s daughter, Jodie, lives in a group home for adults who require “a very intensive level of support.”

Jodie, her mom explains, suffers from seizures. She “struggles to perform everyday tasks like talking, expressing her needs and wants, and adjusting to even the slightest changes in her routine.”



At the same time, some champions of neurodiversity insist that we should celebrate all autism, even profound autism.

They argue that instead of seeing autism as a disability, the world needs to understand that “autism is a gift.”

Wandering

Tell that to the parents of the 5-year-old boy with autism who was found unresponsive in a parking lot in central Iowa after wandering away earlier this month.

He died soon after. The Iowa police have said there was no evidence of foul play.

Or to the family of Jenny Dim, a non-verbal child with autism who was found dead in a pond in Northern Kentucky on March 14.

Dim was one of nine children with autism who have died by drowning this year, according to MSN.

Toileting issues

Or to a friend who I’ll call Alta.

“I know every way to clean human urine off a carpet,” Alta told me sadly.

Alta’s son, in his late twenties, cannot speak, express his needs, or toilet himself. He wears an adult-sized diaper most of the time. He sometimes smears his own feces on the bathroom wall.

Self-induced harm

Yet Alta and her husband have it easy compared to the parents of Yotam Rabinovich, a profoundly autistic 30-year-old.

Last March, Yotam banged his head so violently against the wall, that he had to be hospitalized.

Anesthetized and put on a breathing machine, Yotam suffered severe self-induced injuries to his spine and central nervous system.

At the same time, profound autism is a disability that the mainstream media, industry apologists, and bought politicians refuse to acknowledge.

Families affected by profound autism mostly suffer behind closed doors.

Children and young adults with severe autism who are too violent or too medically compromised to live with their families act out in private.

Ego-forward medical doctors cling to the fallacy that autism is genetic, unwilling to admit that they themselves are implicated in causing brain damage in their pediatric patients.

The pharmaceutical industry controls the narrative. Big Pharma’s big profits would disappear overnight if the news media reported honestly about how the over-use of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals—including vaccines, acetaminophen, and antibiotics—was causing severe autism.

Life-threatening

Those who insist we should celebrate autism willfully ignore the data that shows just how life-threatening this disability actually is.

Indeed, the average life expectancy with someone with autism is approximately 36 years, according to a 2017 study by the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

Is that a gift?

Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness Month.

Alta won’t be bragging about her son on social media.

Yotam’s parents won’t either.

Recent science shows that early humans who had what we would now call dyslexia helped their kinship groups by being more likely to explore new places and being more open to new ideas.

Temple Grandin, one of the most famous adults with autism, is a renowned inventor who developed a system for treating livestock more humanely. Grandin credits her myriad accomplishments to her neurological differences.

Neurodiversity is certainly something to celebrate.

Profound autism is not.

Related posts :

It’s Time to Change the Public Discourse About Autism

Why This Israeli Doctor Believes He Knows What’s Causing Autism

Steve Silberman is Wrong About Autism: He Owes Parents an Apology

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