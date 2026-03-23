Vibrant Life

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KTonCapeCod's avatar
KTonCapeCod
7h

My cousin's daughter is disabled, non-verbal and will need 24 hr care her whole life. I never asked if she is diagnosed as autistic. She has a rare genetic defect at the heart of her physical being. Thankfully for now, she is a happy 5 yo. But imagine when she goes into puberty, has her periods and could be pretty to sexual predators who may be care givers. It's a lot to absorb. And someone might argue we shouldn't opt for an endometrial ablation which could halt periods for her? Or we should find the meaning in diapers for her for life. It's bizarre to me. I pray this beautiful little girl grows with family and community support and has as much ease as life can provide for her and her family.

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