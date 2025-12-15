Vibrant Life

Angela A
4d

Was fired from my retail pharmacist job of 30 years after refusing to administer anymore COVID shots in 2022. Made the huge mistake of getting the first 2 shots myself & then went down the rabbit hole to learn the ugly truth.

I disclosed everything I possibly could to educate each person about the serious potential risks and dangers of these experimental shots, & had about a 50% turn away (changed mind) rate. It was the only reason I continued to administer the shots until 2022, so that I could educate people properly with true informed consent, and I believe that by doing so, I was actually able to save many lives. I was reported to BOP by two patients who were unhappy with the level of info I provided, claiming I tried to talk them out of the shots. The BOP tried to restrict what data I could utilize in the informed consent process, which ultimately led to my refusal to administer anymore shots. No informed consent, no shots.

Donna Yaeger
4d

Fran's faith and courage are a blessing and example. Thank you, Jennifer! your courage in sharing Fran's story is commendable also. Stay in the arena fighting against the profits that hurt humanity. Stay awake to the truth. Trust our gut, instincts are important to listen to. My daughter in law is a Doula because of Jennifer. She had a 10 pound baby, her knowledgeable experience helped her deliver a beautiful baby girl at home with a midwife. She knew if she went to the Hospital they would use instruments,do a C-section, or worse using drugs that prevent her body, and baby to use our natural processes of birthing. The baby girl took a hold of the midwife's finger, holding on to her the entire time she was turning her to get into better position for both mother and child. The midwife and mother wept as the birth was a great emotional experience of beauty as the child was delivered with her hand gripping the midwife's finger. Truth comes in all forms, but the medical field demands aren't always healthy! Many things i witnessed in my 37 years in the Healthcare field are diabolical evil that have lead me to stay away, search alternative methods, and have faith like Fran. God bless you, Jennifer, stay fighting your good fight. Many are praying for you.

