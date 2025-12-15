Illustrative photo courtesy of Unsplash

Fran’s father was a dentist. Fran’s best friend’s dad was a doctor. Her best friend skipped a year of high school to pursue a career in medicine. Fran (not her real name) decided to get a B.A. in Biology and then go to school to become a pharmacist.

She excelled at her work. She was meticulous, productive, and conscientious. Employed by a large drugstore chain for 18 years, she then took a job as the pharmacy manager at a large grocery chain.

Then COVID hit the U.S.

Fran told me when we talked that she was busier then than she’d ever been. Feeling called to help as many people as she could, she worked six days a week and took no personal time.

Customers who came to the pharmacy for medicine were grateful. Some of her regulars sewed her homemade masks with a matching surgical cap to wear.

Severe emotional distress

Still, though she was concerned about COVID, Fran said that something didn’t feel right.

Fran saw how terrorized her customers were. She told anyone who would listen to turn off the television, stop watching the news, and go out for a walk in the sunshine.

“People weren’t thinking clearly,” Fran said. “So many people were under such severe emotional distress.”

Surprisingly, the grocery chain she worked for didn’t require employees to get the COVID vaccine.

Fran decided to wait.

After all, she reasoned, she was being offered an experimental pharmaceutical product that had been fast-tracked without completed animal studies to show its safety or efficacy. It was approved only under Emergency Use Authorization and Fran felt pretty confident that the “emergency” was being hyped to drum up more money for the pharmaceutical industry.

Though she shared her concerns openly with her friends, co-workers, and family members, very few people listened. At first, even her family ignored her.

A moral and ethical problem with pushing the COVID-19 vaccine

Fran, who’s 68 now, took her oath to “First do no harm” very seriously.

She felt like public health officials were coercing Americans into compliance.

When her supervisor, who she rarely saw, first told her the grocery store would start offering every customer the vaccine, she told her supervisor frankly that she had a problem with aggressively marketing the vaccine to unsuspecting customers, especially older adults.

She didn’t think giving customers a piece of paper from the CDC counted as informed consent.

“Are they going to understand this medical jargon?” Fran asked the supervisor. “They’re just going to sign their name and stick their arm out.”

The supervisor, Fran remembers, looked at her like she had five heads.

“I have a moral and ethical problem with this,” she told her supervisor honestly. “I don’t know if I can do it.”

A belief in vaccines

Fran told me she’d been administering vaccines in her business for over a decade.

“I believed in vaccines. It all made sense to me. We were told that it had all been studied and the research was done well, and vaccines were fine. There were no problems with them.”

Though she did wonder if there was a connection between over-vaccination and the rise in autism, she told me she did not consider herself an “anti-vaxxer” at the time.

“It was all profit-driven”

One thing continued to niggle at her, however. Her bosses had made it clear that vaccines were a key component of the pharmacies’ profitability.

“Our pharmacy manager meetings that I had to attend twice a year really pushed vaccines,” she said. “They talked about profit, everyday operations, making changes to maximize profits, trends at the stores that were doing well. It was all profit-driven.”

“That rubbed me the wrong way,” Fran admitted. “I went into pharmacy to help people.”

She continued: “You have to have this quota met in order to get a bonus and a good evaluation. A quota for everything, vaccines was one instance of quotas. How many vaccines sales you made in any given financial period was what they cared about.

“They wanted to make sure we approached everybody. We were told to stop what we were doing and approach people who were shopping, not just the people in line waiting for vaccines. I didn’t have time for that crap. I was supposed to tell them that it was their health and safety. But it wasn’t for that—it was for profits.”

An “assembly-line process”

Later, when public health officials started recommending boosters, pharmacies started bundling vaccines together, to maximize their profits.

Fran explained: “Because of profitability, our company pushed flu and COVID clinics. In fact, the pharmacist that runs these clinics would take everything and anything out of the cooler. We were told to have whatever vaccines the customer wants—shingles, pneumonia, flu, COVID—ready for customers. They wanted us to bring everything but the kitchen sink.

“We would go into a car dealership or a school or a library or a fire house, set up tables and chairs. It was very much an assembly-line process.”

Concerned colleagues stayed silent

Fran could not stay quiet about her concerns about the potential dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“I spoke up in the meetings,” she said. “I voiced my opinions and got dirty looks.

“Still, I think my colleagues emotionally supported me. I think they were envious that I was able to open my mouth. They wanted to but didn’t.

“One time, later on, a colleague said to me, ‘Fran, people are still talking about you.’

“‘I don’t care,’ I told her a little snappishly. She caught my tone.

“‘No, no,’ she said. ‘In a good way! They’re so thrilled that you stuck it to the man after he stuck it to us for so long, and they’re thrilled that you said what you said and did what you did.”

Special customers

Fran didn’t just let her bosses know that she did not think people should be encouraged, scared, or even coerced into getting COVID-19 vaccines, she talked openly with her customers about her concerns.

In July of 2021, on a Sunday, Fran encountered her first special customer.

It was an encounter that would change her life.

“I was by myself. I didn’t have a mask on. We were not required to wear them at that point,” she told me.

“A man in his early 40s came up to me. He said, ‘May I ask you a question: What do you think of this COVID thing?’

“’I think it’s a scam,’ I said.

“He asked if I was administering the vaccine. I said, ‘I am but I have a problem with it.’ He started to cry. He said, ‘My daughter’s in college, her second year. Next month she’ll go back to school. And they’re telling her she can’t return if she’s not vaccinated.’”

Fran suggested they contact an attorney in Ohio who was fighting the mandates, a man named Thomas Renz. But the dad told her they didn’t have time for that.

“I said, ‘Why did you come talk to me about this?”

“He said, ‘Because you’re not wearing a mask.”

Then he explained: For months he and his daughter had been going out every Saturday and Sunday, driving to pharmacies looking for someone to help them. They felt hope when they saw Fran as she wasn’t wearing a mask.

Fran knew what she was going to do before the thoughts had coalesced in her mind.

She asked the dad to go find his daughter and bring her back to the counter. “I said, ‘Let me have your card and go get your daughter. I entered him and his daughter into our computer system and her insurance information. I brought them into the private vaccine room. I drew up a syringe. At the time there were no cameras in the room. There are now.

“I filled out a vaccine card with the lot number and expiration date. I had them fill out a consent form. She was 19. She signed a form. I alcoholed her arm off, squirted the contents into the trash can and put a Band-Aid on her arm. They prayed over me. And the dad wanted to pay me. He offered me a one-hundred-dollar bill. I said no.”

When she clocked out at 4:00 p.m. that afternoon, something unexpected happened. Fran was walking to her car when she was approached by a woman she didn’t know calling her name. The woman was crying. “You took care of my daughter today and I have to give you a hug for what you did,” she said.

The family transferred their business from a drugstore chain to Fran’s supermarket pharmacy. She and Fran became good friends. They’re still in touch to this day.

The dad, his wife, their daughter and son were Fran’s first “special customers.”

They would not be her last.

Many of the people who came into the back room for the COVID-19 vaccines did not want them. They told Fran they felt coerced. By their employer. Their church community. Their school.

Fran took her time to explain their options.

Fran estimated that between 25 to 30 percent of the people who came to get the shot from her changed their minds and left without getting it.

“I cannot un-inject you,” she told them. “But you can always change your mind again and get the shot another time.”

“Jabs” for jarheads

Not far from Fran’s store was a university. When Biden required students on military scholarships to get the COVID-19 vaccines, many came to Fran’s pharmacy.

Instead of inviting them to roll up their sleeves, Fran shared her concerns openly about the negative health outcomes associated with the COVID-19 vaccines.

“I told them as a patriot I could not damage our military.”

For those who would get kicked out of school, she did what she did for her first “special” customer.

“And they started to cry,” she remembers. “Some of those men, kids really, would ask me or call me and ask if they could come back with a friend.

“I did that for half a dozen military kids. They got their vaccine cards, so they were okay. And they were also healthy.”

One day a local chiropractor called Fran at the pharmacy.

“He told me he heard that I was an incredible pharmacist and I’d taken care of one of his patients and he wanted to meet me. That day he came into my store. He sat there watching me work. I was busy.

“When I was able to break away, he shook my hand and introduced himself and thanked me for taking care of one of his clients.

“He told me people had devastating stories about side effects. They shared with him in his office. He would sob. He asked if he could send me patients. I said yes. He asked if I could help him and his family.

“I said yes.”

The trash-pail routine

Fran explained that “they all got the trash-pail routine.”

She helped hundreds of people for over six months. People came to her from all over the United States, including from Florida, Delaware, and Colorado.

When a widow came to her with three young boys who were going to be denied entry into the private school they’d been going to since their dad died, Fran injected the boys with saline solution—at their mom’s request—so they would believe they’d been vaccinated and would not have to lie.

Customers found out about her via word-of-mouth, knowing someone who knew someone.

“What if the FBI finds out and you get arrested?” a friend asked Fran.

That would be okay, she answered. I know what I’m doing is right.

Called out by the pharmacy’s loss prevention personnel

The night before she quit her job, Fran had a dream. She dreamed that God told her to walk away. That was on a Tuesday. The next morning, before Fran left for work, she told her fur baby—a 15-year-old German shorthaired pointer named Ilsa—to expect her home early.

She started her shift at 9 a.m. An hour later, her supervisor pulled her into a room with a “loss prevention” person who worked for the grocery chain.

They sat her down to discuss the revenue they had lost at her store. They wanted to know what she was saying to customers who came to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fran was honest. She said she gave her customers informed consent. The loss prevention guy was not familiar with that term.

“He wasn’t about science. He was about business. His business was making money. And making as much money as he could for the company. He wanted to know how it was that I was minimizing revenue.

“I told them both, my supervisor and the LP guy, that from day 1 I had a problem with morals and ethics. I told customers honestly that the COVID-19 vaccines were associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clots, and miscarriages. He said, ‘So you changed people’s minds?’ I said, ‘Yes.’”

Her supervisor said they’d decided to suspend Fran that day, pending an investigation into profits lost. Fran told them it was the perfect day for her to retire.

Her staff cried when they saw her collecting her things.

On the right side of history

“I’m not a hero. I just did what I had to do,” Fran said.

On the 40-minute drive to work every day she would pray:

“Lord, make it a stress-free day, allow me to make the right decisions. Don’t let me hurt anybody, don’t let me kill anybody.”

Fran says she has no regrets.

She feels lucky that she was able to retire when she did. And grateful that, in her own small way, she was able to help people and mitigate some of the damage caused by the COVID-19 vaccines.

“I tried to be on the right side of history,” she said.

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author. Her writing has been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and on the cover of Smithsonian magazine. She has worked on the literacy component of a child survival campaign in Niger, West Africa; taught post-colonial literature to non-traditional students in inner city Atlanta; and advocated for an end to child slavery on prime-time television, live, in Paris, France (they flew her there first class and flew her back coach. Go figure). Support independent journalism and medical freedom by becoming a paid or free subscriber to Vibrant Life. Or make a one-time contribution by buying her a cup of coffee via Venmo (@Jennifer-Margulis-2, last 4 digits: “1256”).