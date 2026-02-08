“The problem lies with all vaccines”

by Richard Moskowitz, M.D.**

Special to Vibrant Life

I practiced as a family physician for 53 years before retiring in 2020.

Most of what I’ve learned accumulated from my experience with individual patients and their families. I learned as much from my patients as they learned from me.

My concern about vaccines began in the 1980s.

I started to see a definite increase in vaccine injury among the children in my practice, though I couldn’t definitively link any particular vaccine to a specific health issue it regularly caused.

As time went on, I noticed kids were also responding to their shots nonspecifically, by developing a more intense or protracted version of chronic diseases they were already suffering from.

This pattern was readily observable with chronic ear infections, which were ubiquitous back then; but eventually it showed itself with other common ailments as well: asthma, allergies, eczema, ADHD, autism, and learning disabilities.

What I saw was irrefutable, even though I couldn’t “prove” it: the more vaccines a child was given, the more acutely the child suffered from a whole range of chronic diseases encountered in pediatric practice.

Even more confusing was the fact that chronic diseases can exist silently as well as overtly, and can wax and wane unpredictably. To detect adverse reactions I had to track the chronic symptoms as well, noticing children who were still clearly ill despite being successfully treated with the usual drugs.

Eventually I saw that children who recovered to the point of being well and essentially symptom-free for several months would often relapse dramatically within a week or two after the next vaccine, whatever it was, leaving no doubt as to the cause.

Vaccine injury the rule, not the exception

Over the years I saw many, many such children exhibiting the same pattern, enough to qualify as the rule, not just the exception.

With or without treatment, those who recovered to the point of enjoying excellent health for a period of months or even longer would consistently relapse in a big way within a week or two of their next vaccination, whatever it was, and no matter which disease they suffered from.

One unforgettable example was a girl plagued by bedwetting and severe OCD in elementary school who recovered with homeopathic treatment and remained in splendid health for more than ten years. Then the college of her choice required an MMR booster for admission. Within a week of receiving the booster, her old condition came roaring back.

A mechanism inadvertently built into the design of vaccines

This pattern continued to hold true over the thirty years that I remained in practice after that.

It confirmed my suspicion that mandating more and more vaccines for whole populations, repeatedly throughout life, was contributing in a major way to the immense and increasing burden of chronic diseases that now dominates medical practice to the point that it’s come to be the norm.

This does not reflect hypersensitivity in rare individuals, but a mechanism inadvertently built into the design of all vaccines, as an important feature of how they work.

Causing the chronic diseases of our time

Gripped by the inescapable logic of that conclusion and unnerved by our obstinate refusal to even consider it, I began combing through the scientific literature and was surprised to find an impressive body of reputable, published research along much the same lines,1 albeit largely ignored by most practicing physicians because it contradicts what we’ve been taught, sincerely believe, and seldom think to question.

One study showed that the infant mortality rate (IMR) of around thirty in developed countries was directly proportional to the number of vaccines administered in the first year of life, with the United States at the very top of both lists.2.

Another involving two prominent HMOs found that the risk of hospitalizations and doctor visits was likewise substantially higher in children who were fully vaccinated according to the CDC schedule than in those receiving a smaller number,3. while a third study indicated a risk that was proportional to the number of individual vaccine components given simultaneously at the same visit.4.

All of these scientific studies corroborated the role of vaccines in exacerbating and very likely initiating the chronic diseases of our time, and even quantified it in proportion to the total number of individual vaccine components received.

Acute infections prime the body’s innate immune system

Even more profound were the findings of another large body of work, that individuals who came down with, and recovered from, common acute infectious diseases as children were much less likely to develop chronic autoimmune diseases and cancer later in life than those who had not.

One such study compared adults with several types of cancer to matched controls who were cancer-free, and found that those who had contracted measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, pertussis, and/or scarlet fever as children were 20% less likely to develop genital, prostate, GI, skin, or ENT cancer later in life if they had experienced any one of these infections. They were 60% less likely if they’d had 3 or 4 of them, and 76% less likely if more than 4.5

This research led me to revisit the basic immunology that vaccination has largely replaced, and which is accordingly being glossed over in med school.

Natural immunity is a basic element of good health

Contracting childhood illnesses is not bad in and of itself. Succumbing to them—dying or having lifelong post-illnesses symptoms—is what we are trying to avoid.

In particular, these acute illnesses with fever activate a coordinated ensemble of immune mechanisms that work together to remove the offending microorganism from the blood, an all-important prerequisite of specificimmunity that is unattainable by any one mechanism acting alone, and also nonspecifically prime the system to respond acutely, vigorously, and in concert to whatever other infections it may encounter in the future.

{Click here to read more about the benefits of having a fever}

The studies I read and have cited here provide convincing evidence that both components of natural immunity are fundamental determinants of optimal health for individuals, and also by extension their families, their communities, and ultimately all human life on the planet.

Such a gift merits rejoicing, yet most of us are completely unaware of it—or of its implicit reverse, that vaccinating everybody against everything takes more and more of that strength away.

I am not arguing that all vaccines are useless and should never be used. I am also not denying that deaths from acute infectious diseases have indeed been prevented to some extent by vaccinating against them, which is no small achievement.

The broad promise of natural immunity

But vaccination pales by comparison with the broad promise of natural immunity that almost all of us are born with. Our quest for narrowly targeted power over nature has blinded us to the big picture, leading us to undermine this incomparable health benefit that vaccination is designed to replace ... and has succeeded all too well in doing so.

Whatever good vaccines are capable of depends solely on the quantity of specific antibodies they can generate over long periods of time. This not only bypasses but dysregulates all the other mechanisms that antibody synthesis has evolved to collaborate with,6 interfering with the natural immunity that good health requires.

After 14 days or so, most vaccines will indeed elicit measurable titers of specific antibodies, enough to prevent the overt illness for some time.

But without the acute illness, there is no role for the other mechanisms, no priming of the collective immune response, no method or pathway for expelling the foreign organism or pathogenic fragment, and thus nothing of the splendid, all-purpose health benefit we’ve been discussing.

Worse, where an invading pathogen actually goes, how it persuades the immune system to continue producing antibodies against it for years or even decades, and the price we pay for vaccination’s partial, temporary, counterfeit immunity are questions that the public needs to have answered.

But if the industry knows the answers, they’re not telling us. Instead, we’re told not to ask, and can expect nothing but censorship, haughty contempt, or righteous indignation when we do.

Driving pathogens into our organs?

Consider this: for a vaccine recipient to achieve continuous antibody synthesis over long periods of time requires the ongoing physical presence of the foreign organism, its pathogenic fragment, or at least the information contained within the organs of the immune system—the blood and lymphatic system, the bone marrow, liver, spleen, thymus, and intestines—permanently. This is precisely what the whole immune mechanism seems to have evolved to prevent.

In other words, unlike most of the diseases it targets, vaccination is a chronic phenomenon.

It is dangerously misleading to claim that vaccines render us immune to acute diseases, when in fact they drive the pathogens deeper into our vital organs, force us to harbor them chronically if not permanently instead, and can only succeed by rendering us incapable of responding acutely to them, and possibly to other antigens as well.

In short, the mechanism by which vaccines prevent acute infections has the effect of setting up chronic dysfunctions.

This ill-considered tradeoff can help us understand why the harmful effects of vaccines are hidden within the mechanisms of chronic disease, and so are difficult to detect with the same methods we use to investigate the unwanted side effects of ordinary drugs.

Investigating individual vaccines and specific diseases was frustrating and inconclusive long before Big Pharma began minimizing and concealing those risks in order to maximize their profit.

This allows the effect to snowball, because the problem lies with all vaccines, and with the aggregate risk of chronic disease in general, obscured by the mystery of whether and to what extent individuals will manifest chronic diseases over time.

A call to do the science: it’s time to compare the total health picture of a large cohort of fully vaccinated and fully un-vaccinated children

If we could allow for these factors, the scientific investigation of vaccination harm becomes simple to design and carry out, so much so that we need to ask ourselves why our country, which professes its commitment to science, has never seen fit to conduct it.

It would require nothing more complicated than comparing the total health picture of two very large subpopulations of roughly equal size: one fully vaccinated according to the recommended CDC schedule, and the other not vaccinated at all.

The simplest way to measure that would be to calculate the “all-cause morbidity and mortality,” the rate of death and incidence of serious illness in both groups over a period of years or even decades, to encompass the chronic dimension.

A preliminary version measuring only the death rate would be even easier to carry out and almost as instructive.

What makes the study I propose so compelling is the strong likelihood that the evidence it provides will be accepted as decisive if not life-changing by almost everyone, however it turns out.

For, if the vaccinated group proves to be healthier than the unvaccinated, or even roughly comparable to them, then the nay-sayers like me will need to pipe down, which would surely be a relief to all.

But if the unvaccinated prove to be substantially healthier, as I’d be willing to bet, then we’ll see vaccines in a very different way.

To begin with, they would no longer be mandatory; the manufacturers should no longer have free rein to fund, control, and profit from the CDC, the NIH, and the research they conduct; and they should once more be held liable for the deaths and crippling injuries that they cause, just like any other industry.

The main difficulty will be finding someone reputable to run the study who is totally independent of all of these power centers.

Until then, I hope that all childhood and adult vaccines will simply be made optional.

They should be readily available to all those who want them, after consultation with their physician.

As importantly, the public should be invited and even encouraged to discuss and debate the safety, efficacy, and necessity of each and every vaccine.

**Editor’s note: We’re delighted to be publishing this article by Dr. Richard Moskowitz M.D., on Vibrant Life. Issues related to vaccine mechanics and safety are notoriously complicated and this version of Dr. Moskowitz’s essay has been edited for length and clarity, simplified from his longer version in order to reach a broader audience.

About the author:

Richard Moskowitz earned a B.A. in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University, graduating cum laude in 1959. He studied medicine at the New York University School of Medicine, where he earned his medical degree in 1963. A prolific writer and beloved family physician, he is an expert in homeopathy and the author of several books.

