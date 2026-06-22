The Puppies Have Arrived!
Born June 19, we have half a dozen little squeakers
Serenity is one proud mama.
Tired too.
I was expecting avocados. I didn’t realize we were having little squeakers.
These newborn pups—there are six in total—look and sound like guinea pigs.
They make a lot of squeaky noises.
They’re keeping Serenity very busy.
She’s so hungry and so thirsty, putting out a huge amount of energy (and dog milk).
They’re keeping me busy too.
I’ll tell you more later this week—about the labor and the roly polies.
Now please excuse me while I go wash the puppy pad.
If you’re feeling clicky:
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Happy Birth-Day to the lil squeakers!
Congrats to you all! Love the photos!! ❤️