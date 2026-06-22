Serenity is one proud mama.

Tired too.

I was expecting avocados. I didn’t realize we were having little squeakers.

These newborn pups—there are six in total—look and sound like guinea pigs.

They make a lot of squeaky noises.

They’re keeping Serenity very busy.

She’s so hungry and so thirsty, putting out a huge amount of energy (and dog milk).

They’re keeping me busy too.

I’ll tell you more later this week—about the labor and the roly polies.

Now please excuse me while I go wash the puppy pad.

Leave a comment

If you’re feeling clicky: