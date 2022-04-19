The Stunning Hypocrisy of Our Regulatory Agencies
Stainless steel refrigerators recalled, but not vaccines
Five days ago, on April 14, the U.S. Product Safety Commission announced that over 155,000 stainless steel refrigerators, manufactured by General Electric, were being recalled.
The safety issue with these refrigerators is that some of their freezer door handles are faulty, detaching when you pull on them to open the freezer.
This freezer door defect has l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.