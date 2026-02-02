By Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., and Suzanne Arms

Not long before she died, actress Betty White sang the praises of the pussy.

“Why do people say ‘grow some balls’?” White asked rhetorically. “Balls are weak. If you want to be tough, grow a vagina. Those things can take a pounding.”

Indeed, the vagina is an astonishingly strong, versatile, and accomplished organ. We don’t think it’s an overstatement to say that the valorous vagina has superpowers.

It provides sexual pleasure to a woman, as well as a warm, wet, and welcoming environment for a penis.

Red Poppy by Georgia O’Keefe

To accommodate an infant’s head passing through, the vaginal canal stretches to the size of a large grapefruit. And, soon after the birth, it contracts and returns to the size of a pear.

In addition, the vagina provides a safe and healthy harbor for necessary beneficial bacterial that coat the baby’s body as it is born, seeding what will be a healthy immune system.

In America’s mercenary medical system, hospitals, private doctors and insurance companies profit off women’s fears and insecurities: weight loss drugs, used disproportionately by women, make the medical establishment billions of dollars a year.

Plastic surgeons buy second homes for cash with the money they rake in from performing those oh-so-popular tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and labia reconstructions known in the business as “Mommy makeovers.”

And don’t get us started on Botox.

Doctors downplay the vajayjay

Modern conventional medicine tends to negate the importance of a woman’s body, especially when it comes to pregnancy and childbirth.

Most U.S.-trained obstetricians are not taught about the benefits of a normal vaginal birth.

Few have ever been at a woman’s side throughout her labor.

And they are not trained in non-pharmaceutical labor aids, such as walking, rolling on an exercise ball, using a reboza, hydrotherapy, acupuncture, or even something as simple and effective as applying counterpressure to the lower back with tennis balls.

Given that midwives and doctors who support vaginal birth have the best birth outcomes around the world, why don’t we teach medical students and doctors about the importance of vaginal birth and the best ways to support normal, physiological, vaginal birth?

Minimizing the vagina to maximize profits

Downplaying the importance of the vajayjay, profiting off of women’s insecurities about their nether regions, and intervening unnecessarily during childbirth is also profit-driven.

The more interventions a woman is subjected to, whether she needs them or not, the more money the medical establishment and hospitals generate.

When birth unfolds as nature intends, a small human emerges into the world through the mother’s fully dilated cervix.

Her contractions, combined with the baby’s efforts, squeeze the baby down the vaginal canal and out through the vaginal opening.

Some babies are born vaginally in less than half an hour from mom’s first labor pang. Some take days to come Earthside.

There is very little financial reward when a woman gives birth naturally, especially when she does so in the comfort and privacy of her own home or in an independent free-standing birthing center.

The un-necessarean

At the same time, there is a strong financial incentive to bypass the vagina and cut a baby out of her mother’s womb via the abdomen.

The most profitable intervention during birth is abdominal surgery. The average C-section birth costs twice as much as a vaginal birth.

We have known for over 30 years that the maximum cesarean section rate should be between 10 to 15 percent. Yet, in the U.S., the C-section rate is over 30 percent. And in many hospitals, it’s 50 percent or higher.

About 3.75 million babies are born in America each year, and some 1.2 million are born abdominally. Given optimal c-section rates, at least 562,500 of these cesarean births in America are unnecessary.

Surgical birth—which is done quickly and at the doctor’s convenience—is considered liability-free. That is, there is the perception in the current medical culture, confirmed by past litigation, that hospitals and doctorsare much less likely to be sued for a bad outcome with the mom or the baby if a Caesarean was done.

Surgical birth nets so much profit for hospitals that doctors with low C-section rates are often reprimanded behind closed doors, or even fired. American doctors are sometimes even given internal and highly confidential step-by-step instructions to perform cesareans even without a woman’s consent.

Snags with C-section births

Popular? Yes. Safe? No.

Major abdominal surgery for birth is much more dangerous for both the mother and her baby than normal, physiological, vaginal birth.

While vaginal birth confers many benefits, cesarean birth often results in both short and long-term health problems.

Risks for the mom include a greater chance of hemorrhage, infection, and uterine adhesions; both short and longer-term complications from the anesthesia; and the increased the risk of complications in subsequent pregnancies, to name just a few.

A woman is ten times more likely to die during a C-section birth than during a vaginal one.

For her baby, risks include breathing problems. Also, according to the National Center for Health Research, babies born via C-Section are significantly more likely to develop arthritis, asthma, Celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, and several other health issues than babies born vaginally.

Benefits of vaginal birth

At the same time, an un-interfered with vaginal birth confers many benefits: physical, psychological, and spiritual.

A successful vaginal birth, especially one where the pain is managed with psychological support and non-toxic remedies, empowers the new mom with a deep-rooted confidence in herself and trust in her body.

This sense of empowerment helps her feel confident about being a mom and loving toward her baby.

The baby also benefits from having been squeezed down the birth canal and emerging from the vagina. The process stimulates the nervous system, exposes the baby to beneficial bacteria that will colonize the gut, help with digestion, and strengthen the immune system, and prepares the lungs to breathe air.

A baby born in a loving and gentle way will enjoy a lifetime of health benefits. Kudos to birthing moms and their valorous vaginas, that muscular, mysterious, and amazing reproductive organ that provides women and their lovers with pleasure and gives babies such a good start in life.

About the authors:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., a science writer, is the award-winning author of the book Your Baby, Your Way: Taking Charge of Your Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Parenting Decisions for a Happier, Healthier Family. Suzanne Arms is an internationally known birth activist and the author of the 1975 bestseller Immaculate Deception: A New Look at Women and Childbirth in America.