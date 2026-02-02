Vibrant Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Whispering Pirate's avatar
Whispering Pirate
2d

The lady that started the company primal life organics was the first to turn me onto dental health relating to the micro biome of a person which was also related to whether or not a person was born through the birth canal. So apparently there have been studies that correlate conventional childbirth with one of the factors involved with a future dental health.

Reply
Share
Bootsorourke's avatar
Bootsorourke
2d

Excellent piece that should be published everywhere women are.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Margulis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture