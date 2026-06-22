Censored.

Suppressed.

Gaslit.

That’s what many forward-thinking medical doctors, spiritually minded outside-the-box thinkers, and advocates for medical freedom, natural medicine, and safe vaccines experience.

Every. Single. Day.

We get hate emails, death threats, belligerent phone calls, heckling, eye-rolling, and rejections from colleagues, friends, and family.

This has been going on for decades, sure.

But the censorship and ostracism appear to have gotten much worse in the past decade.

In an outstanding article in The Atlantic, Jeanne Lenzer and Shannon Brownlee describe how a research scientist and head of the Cochrane Collaboration started being treated like a pariah for his meticulous work exposing that the flu vaccine was not nearly as effective as it is touted to be. Dr. Jefferson’s international team of experts combed through hundreds of flu vaccine studies, finding that most of the so-called “science” showing the vaccine’s efficacy was “deeply flawed.”

I was canceled from an NPR show that had over a million listeners because I wrote about how cesarean birth is a life-saving operation when medically necessary but is also a profit-driven, often unnecessary, and sometimes deadly surgery that is grossly over-used in the United States.

“I’ve had three,” the producer who called me for the pre-interview, said her voice tight with defensiveness. She seemed to feel like me criticizing a for-profit medical system that runs roughshod over women’s bodies was a personal attack on her births. “What’s wrong with that?”

Recently, scientific papers that challenge the status quo on a variety of issues are being retracted in larger numbers than ever before.

Sometimes years after publication.

When lay people start reading the science, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Ad put Big Money behind discrediting science that exposes their lies and malfeasance.

This month Neil Z. Miller’s work on the causal link between sudden infant death syndrome and too many vaccines was retracted, five years after it was published.

They want to silence us.

Unfortunately “they” is not just the status quo. “They,” it seems, are the institutions, flash-in-the-pan celebrities, and the humans on any side of any given issue who are making huge money and feel their enormous profits, outsized egos, and undersized intelligence are at risk.

So how do we fight back?

We refuse to be silenced.

We push back.

We find our voice.

We write articles, make videos, appear on podcasts.

We gather in real life. We gather on-line. We protest. We exercise freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom to hold unpopular beliefs.

And … we write and publish books .

J.B. Handley, author of How to End the Autism Epidemic and one of the smartest people I know, said to me recently that he thinks book publishing may be one of the last bastions of free speech in today’s divided world.

I believe that one of the best ways that to fight against tyranny and fix a broken system is to write thoughtful accurate science-forward books that people want to read.

But how?

To begin to answer that question, literary agent Johanna Maaghul and I will be hosting a free on-line ASK ME ANYTHING this afternoon (Monday, June 22, 2026) — at noon Pacific Standard Time/ 3:00 p.m. East Coast time to give you tools that you need to write the book you always wanted to read.

I don’t know what motivates you. But I know that I am wanting to make the world a better, kinder, gentler place for the humans living on Planet Earth today and for future generations.

And I believe that writing books—novels, memoirs, nonfiction, big think books, sci fi books, even books about plants and music and art—is one of the best ways to make that happen.

Join us this afternoon so we can change the world together.