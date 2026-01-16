Vibrant Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2h

You did a stellar job of reviewing ultra toxic DDT that also claimed the life of Rachel Carson from malignancy. We might have learned then from Silent Spring. Some of us did.

The Chemical Industrial Complex had widespread death and disability sold to a very foolish

and trusting public.

RoundUp is still on prime real estate in the Box stores. It is also in the food supply.

Reply
Share
JUDY BISTANY's avatar
JUDY BISTANY
2h

Beautiful. Here's to the Garys of the world and to those lucky enough to encounter them - for a lifetime or a plane ride. Thanks for sharing that story. The references were not lost as reminders that 'better living through chemistry' was a lie.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Margulis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture