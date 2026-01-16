A few times in my life I’ve had the good fortune to meet someone brimming over with kindness, creativity, and positive energy.

I could just tell when I sat down in an airplane seat built for a Lilliputian that my seatmate was someone special like that.

It was a three-hour flight.

We started talking before the plane lifted into the air and didn’t stop until the wheels bumped back onto the tarmac. About books. About health. About family. About life.

Gary lost his wife, the love of his life, to cancer. Mormons, they only had two children—both girls. His wife had a bifurcated uterus, likely due to her mother taking diethylstilbestrol during pregnancy.

Playing in toxic mist

Gary told me that his wife grew up in a rural area in Washington state.

The “fog truck” would come by the fields on hot summer days and the children would rush out to dance under the mist being sprayed from the truck.

That mist?

It was DDT.

Color print magazine advertisement for Pennsalt DDT products. This ad appeared in Time Magazine , June 30, 1947. Courtesy of Science History Institute

Dichloro-Diphenyl-Trichloroethane

You’re probably familiar with DDT. But I’ll remind you anyway.

DDT is a highly toxic pesticide and herbicide that was in widespread use in the 1940s and 1950s.

DDT (dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane) was hailed as a marvelous achievement, a “miracle chemical” used with great effect to eradicate malaria, typhus, and the other insect-borne diseases, as well as for insect control for crops and livestock.

Gary and I talked about Rachel Carson’s brilliant 1962 book, Silent Spring. In it, Carson carefully documented how disastrous DDT was for the environment, the bird populations, insects, and humans.

Though the science is inconsistent, since the publication of Silent Spring, at least a dozen studies, including this one, this one, and this one, have shown that early exposure to DDT is carcinogenic.

As is DES.

So Gary’s wife got a double whammy.

Though the pregnancies were difficult and the obstetrician told them it would be too dangerous to have more children, the Reynolds were blessed with nine—nine!—grandchildren.

Which brings us to Gary’s ingenuous idea: He decided to build a secret passageway to escape from his basement office.

The door to the exit? A revolving bookcase.

Gary told me about his project on the plane.

Just yesterday, he sent me some photos and the back story. Here’s how he did it, and fooled his grandchildren, in words that he’s graciously agreed to let me share with you.

Gary Reynolds with three of his grandchildren. Photo courtesy of Gary Reynolds

The revolving bookcase

The idea for the bookcase came from several places, many of them movies.

There’s a scene in the 1996 movie “The Glass Bottom Boat” with Doris Day in the library. Dom DeLuise, who plays an inept spy named Julius Pritter, comes out of a bookcase door and startles Doris Day, a futuristic tour guide. It’s a very funny scene, but it was the moving bookcase that intrigued me most.

And the 1974 film “Young Frankenstein” has a bookcase triggered by a candle.

A new home with an unfinished basement

In 1999 we purchased a new home with an unfinished basement.

There was a roughed-in room in the basement that seemed to be made for a moving bookcase.

After measuring the bookcase, I cut out the wall studs and blocked out an opening.

Reinforcing studs were then attached to the back of the bookcase.

I used two heavy duty hinges to hang the reinforced bookcase to the studs of the wall.

After some sheetrock and painting, the project was done.

The revolving bookcase in the basement office that Gary Reynolds built provides a secret passageway leading to an unfinished part of the basement. Among his hobbies are building miniature sailboats (pictured on the table here), painting war figurines, and reading science fiction, fantasy, and books about American history. Photos courtesy of Gary Reynolds

The other side of the revolving bookcase: it opens from the office into an unfinished part of the basement.

A hide-and-go-seek surprise

Years later, our two daughters and their families were visiting us from their homes in Ohio and Texas.

At that time we had eight grandchildren ranging in age from 4 to 15.

It was the first time they’d been in the now-finished basement.

They didn’t know about the moving bookcase.

So, I told them that I wanted to play a game of hide and seek.

I would hide in the office; they were to count to twenty and come in to find me.

Two of the older grandkids rolled their eyes and pouted.

“Grandpa,” they grumbled, “it’s such a small room. There’s nowhere for you to hide. We’ll find you in a second.”

“We’ll see,” I replied, repressing my urge to smile.

They went out and closed the office door and started counting.

I slipped through the bookcase and into another room.

When they finished counting, the grandkids all burst into my office expecting to find me immediately.

I was gone.

There was a collective, “What! Where did he go?”

They filed out, but stopped dead in their tracks, jaws wide open.

There I was sitting in the outer room where they’d just been!

The questions came fast and furiously.

Holding up my hand, I responded with, “Grandpas can be magical.”

The older ones were skeptical, but the younger ones seemed to take the answer at face value. Yup, grandpas can do magic.

Eventually, I caved in and showed them the moving bookcase. They all thought it was cool. They were so enthralled that they spent the rest of the day running around through the bookcase into the basement and around again.

A lifelong love of reading

I’ve been a lifelong reader, as was my late wife. She and I did our best to instill that in our two daughters. We read all kinds of books to the girls. Every Christmas always included the gift of new books.

Today I have nine grandchildren. I take very little credit but a great deal of pride in each of them.

Five are attending universities. One is prepping her application papers for submission to college. One is starting high school and the youngest is starting junior high.

All my grandkids love to read; their imaginations fired by books, movies, and an occasional revolving bookcase.

