Vibrant Life

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Susieselfridge@gmail.coming's avatar
Susieselfridge@gmail.coming
17h

There are no coincidences!

Swans symbolize transformation.

Like in The Ugly Ducking story.

Also, Intuition and the Unconscious:

Because they navigate water so fluidly, swans are associated with the unconscious mind, emotions, and psychic abilities.

I’d take that as a good sign.

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Will Falconer, DVM's avatar
Will Falconer, DVM
11h

Mad respect for midwifes and doulas. They bring birth to its natural conclusion, with kindness and assistance that matters more than any OB training provides.

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