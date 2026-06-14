Cathy Rude didn’t let dangerously high flood waters in her small Texas town deter her from getting to work. Screenshot of the original article about her heroic efforts to help a mom deliver her baby via Today.com.

When her town of Katy, Texas flooded in 2016, Cathy Rude refused to let the torrential rains stop her from getting to work.

Rude had an urgent task in front of her that day. One that could not wait for the dangerously high flood waters to recede.

Rude, who was 63 years old at the time, had a baby to deliver.

A midwife with over two decades of experience, Rude had no way to get to the birth center where her client, Andrea Haley, who’d been having contractions for several days and was soon to be in active labor, had planned to give birth. The water was waist high throughout town. Rude could not wade through it without damaging the birth supplies she needed to make sure Andrea’s baby was born safely.

Andrea was poised to give birth to her third child. With her labor progressing quickly, Andrea drove with her mom and husband to pick up Rude at home in their truck. But the floodwaters barred their way.

Their truck couldn’t go any further. Their friend who owned a kayak was unreachable.

Channelling creative energy

A woman in labor is in the act of becoming a mother; channeling the creative power of the universe to cleave from being one human into two. So it shouldn’t be surprising, perhaps, that Andrea Haley found the perfect solution to Rude’s conundrum: an inflatable freshwater bird.

Say what?

Yelling from the window of the truck, Andrea Haley cried to a neighbor who was riding on an inflatable swan through the floodwaters to ask if the neighbor could please give her midwife a ride.

The Haleys’ neighbor was happy to lend a hand. She managed to boost both Rude and her birthing supplies onto the larger-than-life inflatable swan and push her down the street through waist-high water to where Andrea and her family were waiting in their truck. Off they sped to the birthing center.

Just in time.

Once in active labor, Andrea’s new baby was born lickety-split. Without the swan transportation system, there was no way her beloved midwife—who had delivered both of her other children—would have gotten to Andrea on time.

Midwives will do anything for their clients. Doctors? Not so much

The vast majority of doctors don’t make house calls. They also don’t accomplish Herculean feats in order to support their patients.

Homebirth and out-of-hospital birth midwives do.

“A midwife’s not just a care provider, she’s your friend,” Rude told a reporter at Today.com back in 2016. “So of course, she wanted me to be there. I think she was appreciative, but I don’t think she was very surprised, because as midwives, that’s just what we do.”

Doctor-led birth in America harms women and their babies

I birthed my first in the hospital. I was shamed and humiliated by both the hospital staff and the doctor on call. One very grumpy labor and delivery nurse told me I was making no progress, “not even a dimple.”

Her tone was angry, as if my husband and I were imposing on her by our very presence in a delivery room.

That nurse checked me so roughly with her gloved fingers that it’s not an exaggeration to say that it felt like obstetric rape.

That happened at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. But the way I was treated is not unique to large teaching hospitals in the Southeast.

Most labor and delivery wards across the United States are run like businesses, because that is what they are. The goal is to maximize profit and convenience and minimize liability.

Hospitals practice assembly-line obstetrics, push women in labor to get as many interventions as they can foist on them (each with a hefty upcharge), and report and even fire doctors who have low C-section rates.

Our birth outcomes are among the worst in the industrialized world.

In countries where birth is safest and women have the best outcomes, midwives—usually in the hospital but also homebirth midwives and midwives who deliver babies at freestanding birth clinics like Rude’s—are in charge of how birthing women and their babies are treated. Medical doctors are only called in when something goes amiss.

As I reported in my book, Your Baby, Your Way,* Norway has one of the best maternal outcomes in the world.

Among the big differences between Norway and the United States?

In a Norwegian hospital there are ten times as many midwives as obstetricians; medical doctors work in tandem with midwives instead of working against them; and spontaneous vaginal birth is considered the best outcome.

Two swans with their cygnets. Swans only swim about 1.6 miles per hour but can fly and run much faster. A swan-delivered midwife, Cathy Rude arrived to help her client have an out-of-hospital birth just on time.

Scandinavian medical doctors learn birth from midwives

Indeed in Scandinavia, experienced midwives train medical school students and med students must attend midwife-led births during their equivalent of residency.

Expectant couples are taught about the health benefits of vaginal birth, for both the mom and the baby.

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During the birth itself, non-pharmaceutical techniques like hydrotherapy, acupressure, acupuncture, emotional support, and birthing balls are routinely used to help a woman manage pain.

“Obstetrics is an ugly business and it’s our most primitive medicine,” Stefan Topolski, M.D., a family physician based in Western Massachusetts, told me. “We say it in meetings in our department all the time. It’s the least evidence-based discipline.”

The Haley’s named their baby Bennett. He was born into the loving arms of his family and the midwife. The birth lasted only 23 minutes. Delivered by swan—not by stork.

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About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science and health journalist. She is the author of Your Baby, Your Way: Taking Charge of Your Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Parenting Practices for a Happier, Healthier Family.* A former contributing editor at Mothering magazine and fellow for the Schuster Institute of Investigative Journalism, she has published about best birth and parenting practices for the New York Times, Jefferson Public Radio, the Washington Post, Skirt, BlogHer, and hundreds of other newspapers, magazines, and on-line sites. A subscription to Vibrant Life costs the equivalent of a cuppa organic Joe a month and helps promote independent ad-free uncensored health journalism.

Related posts:

Birth, Every Home Should Have One

The Valorous Vagina

Everyone I Know Had a C-section, What’s the Big Deal?

*Referred link to Amazon but please get my book, Your Baby, Your Way, from your local library or brick-and-mortar bookstore.