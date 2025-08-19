The mainstream media is teeming with articles about vaccines right now.

Here’s one published just a few hours ago:

“Kennedy’s anti-vaccine strategy risks forcing shots off market, manufacturers warn” (yahoo!news)

And a few more:

“Experts condemn NIH director’s defense of cut to vaccine research” (The Guardian)

“Afraid of Needles? Here’s How to Give Yourself a Flu Vaccine at Home” (People magazine)

These articles are full of mind-boggling inaccuracies.

They read like propaganda pieces, designed to keep vaccine manufacturers in the money.

Maybe because that’s what they are.

Most readers don’t realize that a lot of “journalism” consists of “journalists” rewriting industry-sponsored press releases.

When it comes to vaccines, the mainstream media rarely does fair and balanced reporting.

If they did, the headlines would read differently.

We’d see front-page news articles with titles like:

“Parents of vaccine-injured children say they finally feel heard”

“Vaccine safety advocates, including medical doctors and research scientists, applaud RFK, Jr.’s commitment to a safer vaccine schedule”

“More families saying no to the flu vaccine this season: here’s why”

Instead of reporting the news, when it comes to vaccines, the mainstream media acts like an arm of corporate America, duping readers into believing that our profit-driven sick-care system is not broken.

Big Pharma needs America to believe that the only danger to our children’s health is parents who exercise medical freedom and deviate from the CDC's recommended childhood vaccine schedule.

That’s how they sell their products: by fomenting fear, promoting conformity, and by vilifying thoughtful parents who make science-forward individualized choices about their children’s health.

Journalists, often not realizing that they themselves have only been listening to one side of the vaccine debate, want readers to believe that we should all be worried about the parents who don’t comply.

These parents, they insist, are putting other people’s children at risk. That’s a pharmaceutical sound byte. Not the truth.

The truth is that if vaccines work, a parent who chooses not to vaccinate is hurting no one but their own child.

But other truth is that we have a growing body of scientific evidence that shows that business as usual in pediatrics—which includes sub-optimal breastfeeding rates, feeding children edible food-like substances instead of fresh, healthy, whole foods, over-vaccination, routinely suppressing fever with toxic over-the-counter drugs like acetaminophen, destroying our microbiomes, and over-using antibiotics—is destroying our children’s health.

Journalists need to stop rejiggering press releases and stop conducting interviews via email—without ever speaking to their sources on the phone (let along meeting them in person)—and start telling both sides of the story.

So if the mainstream narrative is that the CDC vaccine schedule is based on science and anyone who does not follow the government recommendations is selfish and uninformed, what’s the other side of the narrative?

Spoiler alert: parents who don’t vaccinate aren’t “ crackpots ”

There are many reasons parents choose not to vaccinate on the CDC schedule, or even not to vaccinate at all. I’ve written two books that deal extensively with this subject: Your Baby, Your Way, and The Vaccine-Friendly Plan (the latter with Dr. Paul Thomas, M.D.)

You can check them out of the library to learn more. But for now, I’ll get us started with just three reasons why parents choose to forego vaccines:

Reason #1: The birth dose and infant series of the hepatitis B vaccine contains dangerously high levels of aluminum, a known toxicant

Hepatitis B is a blood and semen-borne disease. It is mostly spread through sexual contact and via sharing dirty needles. A newborn baby whose mother and father do not have hepatitis B has no quantifiable risk of catching this disease.

This vaccine is so unnecessary that when the CDC recommended it for universal use even the most committed vaccine promoters were stunned. I interviewed one CDC employee who has published many articles about the miraculous benefits of vaccinating who chose NOT to vaccinate their own child against hepatitis B.

But it’s not only unnecessary, it is also harmful. Look at the science. Hepatitis B vaccines contain 250 micrograms of aluminum, a known neurotoxin.

The agency is issuing new guidelines about aluminum toxicity that are yet to be approved. The draft guidelines (which you can download as a PDF) reiterate that total aluminum exposure should not exceed 4 to 5 micrograms/kilogram a day.

You have to do the math based on your newborn’s birth weight. You also have to factor in other injected aluminum exposure at birth (at least two brands of the vitamin K shot routinely given to infants born in the hospital also contain aluminum).

According to the FDA’s own documentation, vaccinating a newborn against hepatitis B amounts to overdosing them on aluminum.

Reason #2: A chickenpox vaccine is not lifesaving or necessary

We once reserved vaccines for truly dangerous diseases.

We did not vaccinate against routine childhood illnesses like rotavirus (a virus that causes gastrointestinal upset and is so mild and benign that most people have never heard of it) or chickenpox.

All of that changed in 1986 when vaccine manufacturers stopped being liable for their products, no matter how faulty.

Though some children with underlying health issues or immune dysfunction can have a hard time with chickenpox, it is a routine childhood illness. In fact, nearly every parent in my generation had chickenpox.

A chickenpox infection can cause a fever and nearly always erupts in a rash. The rash can last up to ten days. Chickenpox is a mild childhood illness. But the vaccine is a cash cow for big business, Merck & Co. and GSK.

In 2024, Merck generated about $64.168 billion in revenue. This represents a 6.74% increase compared to 2023 (source).

In 2024 GSK generated about $40.940 billion in revenue; a 3.44% increase compared to 2023 (source).

Countries where government officials care more about public health than private profits do not mandate the chickenpox vaccine. Only two countries in Europe require it for children.

Screenshot from a news article from September 1, 2021. Most vaccines contain trace amounts of contaminants that are a “normal” part of the manufacturing process but unlisted in the ingredient lists. These include glyphosate and thimerosal. Less often, vaccines are contaminated with shards of glass, toxic bacteria, stainless steel, or other foreign and potentially health-harming substances.

Reason #3: Religious parents do not want to vaccinate children with vaccines grown on cell lines from aborted human fetal tissue ; vegan parents do not want to vaccinate children with animal products ; Jewish and Muslim parents do not want to vaccinate children with porcine gelatin or other pig-derived products

These days informed parents know more about vaccine ingredients than most pediatricians. Many parents feel they would be out of integrity to accept vaccines for themselves or their children that violate their moral code or philosophical beliefs.

It’s harder than it used to be to find these lists on-line. You can read the list of ingredients in each vaccine by vaccine brand here. I recommend you save this document as a PDF before it gets expunged from the internet.

Keep in mind that certain ingredients, including “trace amounts” of thimerosal, contaminants generated by faulty manufacturing, and contaminates from the substances the vaccines are grown on (including chicken eggs and yeast cells) are usually not listed.

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning medical researcher and science writer. A former contributing editor for Mothering magazine, she has published articles in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and on the cover of Smithsonian Magazine. She is also the author/editor of eight books, a Fulbright grantee, and a graduate of Cornell University.

